Man Lunges at Rep. Ilhan Omar, Sprays Unidentified Liquid during Minnesota Town Hall; Trump Dismisses Attack

A man lunged at Rep. Ilhan Omar and sprayed her with an unknown substance during a Minnesota town hall. The suspect was arrested as President Trump dismissed the attack and renewed criticism of the lawmaker

MINNEAPOLIS — A man rushed toward Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and sprayed her with an unidentified liquid during a town hall meeting Tuesday evening, prompting a swift response from security and renewed scrutiny of political rhetoric and threats faced by elected officials.

The incident occurred as Omar was addressing constituents in her Minneapolis-area congressional district about the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement policies. Witnesses said the man charged toward the congresswoman moments after she criticized U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and called for the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

Security personnel tackled the suspect to the ground within seconds. Law enforcement officials later confirmed that the man was arrested and charged with third-degree assault. Authorities said the liquid had a strong odor and was expelled using what appeared to be a syringe, though investigators have not publicly identified the substance or said whether it posed a health risk.

After a brief pause in the event, Omar declined to leave the venue despite urging from aides and security staff that she seek medical evaluation first. She returned to the microphone to address the crowd.

“Here’s the reality that people like this ugly man don’t understand,” Omar said, according to video footage shared by attendees. “We are Minnesota strong, and we will stay resilient in the face of whatever they might throw at us.”

The audience responded with applause and chants of support as Omar continued the event.

A familiar target

Omar, one of the first Muslim women elected to Congress and a frequent critic of former and current Republican administrations’ immigration policies, has long been the target of threats and hostile rhetoric. Capitol Police have previously documented an elevated threat profile for the Minnesota lawmaker.

The attack drew immediate condemnation from several Democratic lawmakers, who said violence or intimidation has no place in political discourse. Law enforcement officials said the investigation remains ongoing and that federal authorities are monitoring the case.

Trump’s response

President Donald Trump reacted dismissively when asked about the incident during an interview with ABC News on Tuesday night.

“No. I don’t think about her,” Trump said when asked if he had seen video of the attack. “I think she’s a fraud. I really don’t think about that.”

The president then suggested — without evidence — that the incident may have been staged. “She probably had herself sprayed, knowing her,” Trump said, despite the suspect having been arrested and charged.

Earlier the same day, during a campaign rally in Iowa, Trump again singled out Omar while discussing immigration.

“People won’t be allowed to enter this country unless they show they can love our country,” he told the crowd. “Not like Ilhan Omar.”

Trump went on to criticize Somalia, Omar’s country of birth, saying: “She comes from a country that’s a disaster… They’re good at one thing. Pirates.”

The White House did not respond to questions seeking clarification or evidence for the president’s claims.

Rising concern over political safety

Security experts say the attack underscores growing concerns about the safety of public officials amid increasingly heated political rhetoric. According to Capitol Police data, threats against members of Congress have risen sharply in recent years, mirroring broader trends of polarization and political violence.

Omar’s office said she was not injured and would cooperate fully with investigators. In a brief statement, her staff thanked local law enforcement and security personnel for their quick response and said the congresswoman remains committed to engaging directly with constituents.

“This will not stop her from doing her job,” a spokesperson said.

As the investigation continues, lawmakers from both parties face renewed calls to lower the temperature of political discourse — even as the nation heads deeper into a contentious election season.