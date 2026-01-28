The article, “In the Saudi Arabia-UAE Rivalry, the Saudis Are Wrong,” by Michael Rubin, argues that in the Saudi Arabia–UAE rivalry, Saudi Arabia is in the wrong because Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) prioritizes rivalry over principle, leading to alliances with Islamist and extremist groups.

Here’s a breakdown:

The rivalry: The UAE and Saudi Arabia are competing for regional influence.

The core argument: Unlike other international rivalries, this one is dangerous because Saudi Arabia, under MBS, aligns with problematic actors.

Examples: Yemen: Saudi Arabia undermined UAE-backed forces by supporting Islah, a Muslim Brotherhood affiliate with ties to al Qaeda and the Houthis. Sudan: Saudi Arabia sided with Iran, Russia, Qatar, and Turkey to support Gen. Burhan, opposing the UAE’s support for Hemedti. Other regions: In Somalia, Libya, and Syria, Saudi Arabia supports Islamist extremists and al Qaeda affiliates, while the UAE backs more moderate forces.

The author’s stance: The author criticizes Saudi Arabia’s choices and suggests that the US should consider sanctions or even a terrorist designation if MBS doesn’t change course. He explicitly states that there is no moral equivalence between the two countries, favoring the UAE’s approach.

The complete piece is as follows:

In the Saudi Arabia-UAE Rivalry, the Saudis Are Wrong

From Yemen to Sudan, Riyadh’s Willingness to Align With Islamists and Extremists Sets It Apart From Abu Dhabi

By Michael Rubin

On Dec. 30, 2025, Saudi Arabian jets bombed southern Yemeni forces at the port city of Mukalla. Saudi officials said they sought to destroy arms that the United Arab Emirates sent to its allies in southern Yemen. Saudi authorities were upset that the Emirati-backed Southern Transitional Council recently consolidated its control over the Hadramawt, never mind that it did so to close off a smuggling route benefiting the Houthis.

The Emiratis had had enough. They entered Yemen alongside Saudi Arabia as the Houthis and al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula had overrun the country. The Emiratis and their Yemeni partners defeated al Qaeda and began building a functional state.

What the Saudis lacked in success, they made up for in jealousy. The Emiratis pulled out, allowing the Saudis to take responsibility for everything. Within days, al Qaeda returned to areas the Emiratis evacuated, the power went out, and the most secure regions of Yemen teetered on a return to chaos they had not seen in a decade.

In Washington, diplomats, analysts, and journalists framed the Yemen fiasco as the latest manifestation of the Saudi-Emirati rivalry. While true, stating the obvious misses the point. Lots of countries have rivalries: Australia and New Zealand, France and the United Kingdom, Brazil and Argentina, Japan and Taiwan. None of these rivalries endangers regional security or U.S. national interests.

As Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman competes with Emirati leader Muhammad bin Zayed, bin Salman remains unconstrained by any principle.

The Saudi-Emirati rivalry does for one reason. As Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman competes with Emirati leader Muhammad bin Zayed, bin Salman remains unconstrained by any principle.

Take Yemen. Both Saudi Arabia and the UAE outlawed the Muslim Brotherhood domestically, for the same reason President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio designated many Muslim Brotherhood affiliates as a terrorist entity: The group is intolerant toward competitors and sanctions terrorist violence against both non-Muslims and Muslims who do not subscribe to its narrow, extremist, and cultish views. Yet, to undermine the Emiratis in Yemen, bin Salman partnered with Islah, the Muslim Brotherhood affiliate in Yemen, despite that group’s links to both al Qaeda and the Houthis.

The same holds true in Sudan. There are no angels in that country’s civil war, a conflict far bloodier than the wars in Gaza or Ukraine. Both Gen. Abdel Fattah al Burhan’s Sudanese Armed Forces and Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo’s (also known as Hemedti) Rapid Support Forces care little about collateral civilian casualties.

The Emiratis support Hemedti, reportedly because he can better guarantee their commercial interests in Sudan and the routes the country opens into the interior of Africa. The Saudis join with Iran, Russia, Qatar, and Turkey to support al Burhan. Allying with the Islamic Republic of Iran should be a red line for any U.S. ally, but bin Salman does not care so long as he can play spoiler to the Emirates.

Allying with the Islamic Republic of Iran should be a red line for any U.S. ally, but bin Salman does not care so long as he can play spoiler to the Emirates.

The same Saudi-Emirati rivalry plays out in Somalia, Libya, and Syria. In each case, Riyadh backs Islamist extremists, the Muslim Brotherhood, and al Qaeda affiliates, while Abu Dhabi supports more moderate, pro-Western leaders.

In Somalia, Saudi Arabia sides with Qatar and Turkey to prop up a corrupt, terrorist-riddled regime in Somalia instead of democratic Somaliland. In Libya, Saudi Arabia undermines Emirati support for secularists and instead empowers Islamist groups that cheered the murder of the U.S. ambassador in 2012. In Syria, the Saudi crown prince supports the thinly veiled al Qaeda groups at the heart of President Ahmed al Sharaa’s regime, while the Emiratis seek to limit the influence of these extremists.

Middle East analysts may pour forth rivalries to explain Saudi actions. They may also spread calumnies about the UAE supporting an “Axis of Secession” because of its support for Somaliland and southern Yemen. This misses the point.

The problem is not that the rivalry exists, but that Saudi Arabia supports the wrong side. During the Cold War, the United States and the Soviet Union had a rivalry, but Washington was right, and Moscow was wrong. There is no moral equivalence today between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh. If Muhammad bin Salman does not grow up, Rubio and Congress should consider sanctions or even a terrorist designation.

Published originally at Washington Examiner on January 27, 2026

About the Author: Dr. Michael Rubin Michael Rubin is a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and director of policy analysis at the Middle East Forum. A former Pentagon official, Dr. Rubin has lived in post-revolution Iran, Yemen, and both pre-and postwar Iraq. He also spent time with the Taliban before 9/11. For more than a decade, he taught classes at sea about the Horn of Africa and Middle East conflicts, culture, and terrorism, to deployed US Navy and Marine units. Dr. Rubin is the author, coauthor, and coeditor of several books exploring diplomacy, Iranian history, Arab culture, Kurdish studies, and Shi’ite politics. He can be reached at X (formerly Twitter) @mrubin1971 The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Saxafi Media.