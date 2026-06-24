A reported strategic plan aimed at reshaping Somalia’s political structure and altering the balance of power in the Horn of Africa has raised questions about federalism, regional security, external influence, and competition for control of key Red Sea and Gulf of Aden maritime corridors

By Eng. Abdi Ali Barkhad

According to information obtained from sources reportedly connected to political circles in Mogadishu, a comprehensive strategic plan aimed at reshaping Somalia’s political structure and altering the geopolitical balance in the Horn of Africa is already being implemented.

The plan is alleged to have been developed following recent constitutional changes introduced by the Federal Government of Somalia and is reportedly supported by external partners, particularly Turkey, Qatar, and Egypt. According to these sources, substantial financial and military resources have been allocated to achieve a series of political, military, and administrative objectives across Somalia.

Phase One: Consolidation of Power

The first phase allegedly focuses on strengthening military capabilities and expanding the authority of Villa Somalia throughout the country.

Key objectives reportedly include:

Building and training approximately 5,000 troops organized into ten military brigades.

Acquiring advanced military equipment, including combat and surveillance drones.

Bringing South West State under tighter control from Mogadishu.

Weakening political and military opposition groups through political pressure, security operations, and disarmament programs.

Establishing administrations loyal to Villa Somalia in strategically important regions.

Use opposition groups in Puntland, providing them with weapons and financial support, to undermine the Puntland administration and establish a new administration loyal to Villa Somalia.

Political analysts of this analysis argue that several recent political and security developments indicate that parts of this phase may already be underway.

Phase Two: Opening New Political and Military Fronts

The second phase reportedly seeks to create new pressure points in regions outside the direct control of the Federal Government.

According to the allegations, this phase includes:

Strengthening anti-Somaliland groups in the Sool region.

Expanding infrastructure, including airports and logistical facilities, capable of supporting future military or security operations.

Encouraging political opposition movements in Somaliland’s western regions, particularly Awdal and Salal.

Increasing pressure on Somaliland’s political institutions and territorial control.

Analysts who share these concerns believe that developments in eastern Somaliland over recent years could be linked to broader regional competition and strategic calculations involving several external actors.

Phase Three: Restructuring Federal Member States

The final phase reportedly focuses on changing the political balance within Somalia’s federal system.

This phase allegedly includes:

Removing political leaders viewed as obstacles to Mogadishu’s agenda.

Bringing Jubaland under closer Villa- Somalia control.

Reducing the independence of federal member states.

Expanding the authority of the central government across all regions of Somalia.

Broader Geopolitical Objectives

Those advancing these allegations argue that the plan serves several wider regional goals:

Altering the geopolitical balance of power in the Horn of Africa. Reducing the strategic influence of Ethiopia and Kenya in Somali affairs. Increasing the influence of Turkey, Qatar, and their regional partners. Centralizing control over Somalia’s natural resources, ports, security institutions, and economic assets. Reshaping Somalia’s political system by gradually weakening federalism.

The broader geopolitical objective of the alleged strategy may extend beyond Somalia itself and include gaining greater influence over key maritime routes in the Gulf of Aden and strategic areas of the Red Sea. These waterways are among the world’s most important shipping corridors, connecting Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Africa through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

Increased influence in these areas could provide significant economic, military, and political leverage over international trade routes, energy supplies, and regional security arrangements. As a result, any major shift in control or influence along the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea would not only affect Somalia and its neighbors but could also have wider implications for global commerce and international strategic competition.

Questions for International Stakeholders

The developments raise important questions for major international partners, including the United States, the European Union, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, and Kenya.

Their substantial investments in regional stability and security, observers are asking:

How much do these governments know about the well planned strategy?

Do they view current developments as part of a broader regional project?

What impact could these developments have on regional stability, federalism, and the balance of power in the Horn of Africa?

The consequences of this strategic plan could significantly affect Somalia’s political future and the wider strategic environment of the Horn of Africa for years to come. If implemented successfully, the plan could fundamentally alter the balance of power between the Federal Government and the federal member states, potentially weakening the existing federal system and increasing political centralization in Mogadishu.

Such developments could intensify political tensions, fuel new conflicts between regional administrations and the central government and undermine efforts toward national reconciliation. Beyond Somalia, the plan could also reshape regional geopolitics by affecting the strategic interests of neighboring countries, particularly Ethiopia. Kenya and Somaliland, while increasing the influence of external actors such as Turkey, Qatar, and Egypt.

As a result, the Horn of Africa could enter a new phase of political competition, security challenges, and shifting alliances with long-term implications for regional stability, economic development, and international security cooperation.

About the Author

Engineer Abdi Ali Barkhad is a Consultant Somalilander, an electrical engineer, a political analyst, and a writer known for his comprehensive commentary on the politics of the Horn of Africa and international relations. He has published numerous articles analyzing current policies in the region and is a staunch advocate for the Republic of Somaliland’s cause. He can be reached at: tra50526@gmail.com

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Saxafi Media.