Somaliland First Lady Explores Disability Inclusion Model During Landmark Visit to Israel

Somaliland First Lady Fardowsa Mohamed Roble visited Jerusalem’s Shalva National Center during her first trip to Israel, expressing interest in establishing a similar disability support institution in Somaliland and expanding humanitarian cooperation between the two nations

JERUSALEM — Somaliland First Lady Fardowsa Mohamed Roble visited one of Israel’s leading disability inclusion organizations during her first official trip to Israel, signaling growing people-to-people ties between Somaliland and Israel beyond diplomacy, trade and security cooperation.

The First Lady toured the National Center of Shalva, Israel’s internationally recognized organization dedicated to supporting children and adults with disabilities and their families, where she met children, parents, therapists and staff members.

According to Shalva officials, Roble was deeply moved by the organization’s approach to disability care, education, therapy and family support, describing the center as an inspiring model that could benefit families in Somaliland.

Following the visit, the First Lady expressed a desire to establish a similar institution in Somaliland to provide support and opportunities for children with disabilities and their families.

The visit comes amid rapidly expanding relations between Somaliland and Israel following the opening of Somaliland’s embassy in Jerusalem and a series of high-level exchanges between leaders from both countries.

A Model for Inclusion

Founded in Jerusalem, Shalva has become one of Israel’s most respected social service organizations, providing comprehensive care for individuals with disabilities from infancy through adulthood.

Its services include specialized therapies, education programs, vocational training, independent living initiatives and family support services.

During her visit, Roble toured the center’s facilities and observed programs designed to promote inclusion and independence for children and adults with special needs.

Shalva officials said the First Lady was particularly impressed by the organization’s emphasis on dignity, opportunity and community integration.

After meeting participants and their families, she indicated that Somaliland could benefit from adopting elements of the Shalva model as it works to strengthen social services and support systems for vulnerable communities.

Growing International Recognition

The visit reflects Shalva’s increasing international profile as governments, diplomats and civil society leaders seek to learn from its approach.

According to the organization, more than 30 ambassadors, diplomats, international delegations and public figures have visited the center over the past year to study its programs and methods.

“It was a great honor to welcome First Lady Fardowsa Mohamed Roble to Shalva during her first visit to Israel,” said Rabbi Kalman Samuels, the organization’s founder and president.

“Seeing her moved by our children and inspired by their strength was deeply meaningful,” he said. “Shalva was built on the belief that every child has infinite potential, and we are humbled that this message is now touching leaders and communities around the world.”

Samuels said the organization’s mission extends beyond disability services and seeks to demonstrate what can be achieved when societies prioritize inclusion and equal opportunity.

Expanding Humanitarian Cooperation

The visit also highlights a growing humanitarian dimension to Somaliland-Israel relations.

While recent headlines have focused on diplomacy, investment and security cooperation, officials from both sides have increasingly emphasized education, healthcare and social development as areas of future collaboration.

Yochanan Samuels, Chief Executive Officer of Shalva, said the organization would welcome opportunities to share expertise with Somaliland and other countries interested in developing disability support services.

“The First Lady’s visit reflects the growing global recognition of Shalva’s model,” he said.

“When leaders from around the world come here, meet our children, and see what true inclusion looks like, they understand that this is not only an Israeli story — it is a universal mission.”

“We would be honored to share our experience and knowledge with Somaliland and with any country that seeks to build a better future for children and adults with disabilities.”

Building Bridges Beyond Diplomacy

For Somaliland, where disability services remain limited compared with more developed healthcare systems, the visit offered an opportunity to explore practical models that could improve support for families and children facing significant challenges.

Observers noted that the visit underscored the broader significance of Somaliland’s engagement with Israel, extending beyond traditional diplomatic priorities into areas of social development and human welfare.

The visit concluded with discussions focused on inclusion, community support and the possibility of future cooperation between Somaliland and Israeli institutions working in healthcare and disability services.

As relations between Somaliland and Israel continue to evolve, officials from both sides increasingly point to people-centered initiatives as an important foundation for long-term partnership.

For many at Shalva, the visit represented not only a diplomatic milestone but also an opportunity to demonstrate how compassion, inclusion and innovation can transcend borders and inspire change far beyond Jerusalem.