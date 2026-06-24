Israel’s Foreign Ministry has dismissed as “fake news” reports claiming Israeli troops were deployed to Somaliland, rejecting allegations circulated by Turkish journalist Ragip Soylu amid expanding diplomatic and security ties between Israel and Somaliland

JERUSALEM/HARGEISA — Israel’s Foreign Ministry has publicly dismissed reports claiming that Israeli troops were deployed to Somaliland, describing the allegations as “fake news” and intensifying a growing dispute over reporting surrounding the rapidly expanding relationship between Israel and Somaliland.

The ministry issued the denial through its official account on X, directly responding to claims circulated by Turkish journalist Ragip Soylu of Middle East Eye. Soylu had alleged that Israel had stationed approximately 50 soldiers in Somaliland following Jerusalem’s recognition of the Horn of Africa nation and the subsequent strengthening of bilateral relations.

In an unusually direct response, Israel’s Foreign Ministry reposted the allegations and labeled them simply: “FAKE NEWS.”

The denial marked one of the clearest public rejections by Israeli authorities of recent reports suggesting an Israeli military deployment in Somaliland.

Controversial Claims Spark Backlash

The controversy began after Soylu cited an unnamed senior Somali government official who claimed that Israel had deployed a force of approximately 50 soldiers to Somaliland earlier this year.

According to the report, some of the soldiers were allegedly selected because of their Ethiopian background in order to blend more easily into the local population.

To illustrate the claim, Soylu shared a photograph that he presented as evidence of Israeli troops operating in Somaliland.

However, social media users and Somaliland observers quickly pointed out that the image actually showed members of the Somaliland National Army participating in the country’s annual May 18 Independence Day military parade in Hargeisa.

Critics accused the journalist of using a misleading image to support an unverified claim.

The dispute rapidly spread across regional media outlets and social media platforms, fueling speculation about the extent of Israeli-Somaliland security cooperation.

FAKE NEWS https://t.co/UD8oXcKbdS — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) June 22, 2026

Somaliland Rejects Military Base Reports

The latest controversy comes amid heightened attention on relations between Somaliland and Israel following Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro’s historic visit to Israel and the opening of Somaliland’s embassy in Jerusalem.

In recent weeks, Somaliland officials have repeatedly rejected claims that Israel maintains a military base in the country.

Somaliland Defense Minister Mohamed Yusuf Ali told international media that there is no Israeli military base in Somaliland and no ongoing negotiations regarding the establishment of one.

“There are no talks to establish an Israeli base,” Ali said, while confirming that Israel has assisted Somaliland through training programs for police and military personnel.

His comments echoed previous statements from Somaliland officials who have emphasized economic, diplomatic and security cooperation while rejecting reports of a permanent foreign military presence.

Secret Cooperation Acknowledged

Although Israeli authorities denied the troop deployment claims, senior Israeli officials have acknowledged broader cooperation with Somaliland.

During a recent meeting with President Irro and senior Somaliland officials, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz described longstanding ties between the two sides.

“For many years we have cooperated under the radar in a series of operations that will remain secret,” Katz said.

“Now we are determined to bring our security cooperation to new heights, for the benefit of both peoples and for the benefit of stability in the region.”

According to Israel’s Defense Ministry, discussions focused on expanding cooperation in security, intelligence, technology and innovation.

Those remarks have fueled continued speculation regarding the depth of bilateral security relations, even as officials deny specific reports about troop deployments or military bases.

Growing Strategic Importance

Relations between Israel and Somaliland have accelerated significantly since Israel recognized Somaliland in December 2025.

The two sides have since expanded diplomatic engagement, economic cooperation and security dialogue, while Somaliland has sought to leverage the relationship to attract investment, strengthen institutions and increase international visibility.

The partnership has drawn attention throughout the region due to Somaliland’s strategic location along the Gulf of Aden near the Bab al-Mandab Strait, one of the world’s most important maritime chokepoints.

The growing relationship has also generated criticism from some regional actors, including officials in Somalia and Yemen, who have expressed concerns about potential shifts in the regional balance of power.

Yemen’s Deputy Chief of Staff, Ali Hamood al-Mushki, recently warned that any Israeli military presence in Somaliland would carry significant implications for regional security and maritime navigation.

Information War Surrounding the Red Sea

The Foreign Ministry’s public intervention highlights the increasingly contested information environment surrounding developments in the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea.

As Israel, Somaliland and other regional actors expand cooperation in security, trade and diplomacy, competing narratives have emerged regarding the scope and nature of those relationships.

Analysts note that claims involving military deployments, naval facilities and intelligence cooperation often generate significant international attention, particularly given ongoing tensions involving Iran, the Houthis and maritime security in the Red Sea.

For now, Israeli officials maintain that reports of an Israeli troop deployment in Somaliland are false.

The ministry’s blunt response appears intended to draw a clear distinction between acknowledged security cooperation and unverified claims of a direct Israeli military presence on Somaliland soil.