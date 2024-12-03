U.S. Ambassador to Somalia Richard H. Riley and Major General Brian Cashman, Commander of the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), will visit Somaliland soon for discussions with President-elect Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi “Irro.”

The delegation, which includes U.S. Embassy representatives and congressional staffers, will attend Irro’s inauguration, marking a significant increase in U.S. diplomatic and military engagement with Somaliland. Although not confirmed, they may also meet with outgoing President Muse Bihi Abdi.

This visit represents a shift from prior U.S. relations, which were constrained by strict adherence to the ‘One Somalia’ policy under Ambassador Riley’s predecessor, Larry André.

André and Assistant Secretary Molly Phee were noted for their rigid stance, often prioritizing this policy over U.S. strategic interests, which some viewed as appeasing Mogadishu to the detriment of U.S. security in the Horn of Africa.

Diplomatic sources offer various interpretations of the visit’s timing, but former Assistant Secretary Tibor Nagy suggests it serves a clear diplomatic purpose. He noted that such visits typically indicate U.S. interest in engaging with new leaders to discuss priorities, asserting that Somaliland should leverage this opportunity to advocate for formal recognition and highlight its strategic value to the U.S.

Somaliland should use this opportunity to aggressively promote its priorities – including formal recognition and its value as a strategic partner of the U.S.” he said.

The visit coincides with Somaliland’s inclusion in the Heritage Foundation’s “Project 2025,” which supports its recognition by a potential Republican administration.

Additionally, Somaliland has signed a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ethiopia, granting military and commercial access to its coastline in exchange for potential recognition.

General Cashman’s presence reflects AFRICOM’s changing approach to regional security amid China’s growing influence in Djibouti. The strategic location and enhanced facilities of Berbera Port are central to U.S. military operations in the region.

Previous U.S. military engagements, including capability tests at Berbera Airport in 2021 and a visit from then-AFRICOM Commander General Stephen Townsend in 2022, have set the stage for deeper U.S.-Somaliland security cooperation.

For President-elect Irro, U.S. engagement offers significant opportunities amid complex challenges. The intersection of U.S. diplomatic interest, military collaboration, and potential recognition through Project 2025 could enhance Somaliland’s international standing, even as he navigates the Ethiopian agreement and domestic issues.

AFRICOM, the U.S. Embassy in Somalia, and members of the Somaliland Presidential transition team did not respond to requests for comment on t