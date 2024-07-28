Alleged Trump Election Campaign Blueprint Aims to Recognize Somaliland

A lengthy document reportedly crafted by members and supporters of the US Republican Party ahead of the upcoming elections hints that if Donald Trump wins, Washington will grant official recognition to the breakaway territory of Somaliland.

Dubbed “Project 2025: Presidential Transition Project,” the over 900-page document sets out a list of objectives to be accomplished over the presidential nominee’s first 100 days in the Oval Office.

The document states the importance of “the recognition of Somaliland statehood as a hedge against the U.S.’s deteriorating position in Djibouti.”

The presence of a dozen military bases belonging to foreign powers in the tiny nation has been an additional factor in increasingly complicated geopolitics in the Horn of Africa.

During the inaugural Red Sea Security Conference held in Addis Ababa a few months ago, Djiboutian representatives stated that hosting both Chinese and American military bases has posed difficulties as the two powers seek the expulsion of the other.

However, following the recent circulation of the “Project 2025” document on social media, Donald Trump, former president running for the upcoming election, distanced himself from the document.

In a comment posted on his social media platform TruthSocial, Trump stated “I know nothing about Project2025. I have no idea who is behind it. I disagree with some of the things they are saying and some of the things they are saying are absolutely ridiculous and abysmal. Anything they do, I wish them luck, but I have nothing to do with them.”

Trump reportedly distanced himself from the document following strong backlash from American scholars and politicians. Some of the policies included in the Project 2025 agenda have been advocated for by Republicans for years or backed by Trump himself. These include slashing the education budget and introducing alternative schooling choices, tougher immigration and border laws, as well as cuts to social security programs and advocacy for mass deportation and the construction of a border wall, among others.

Project 2025 was prepared by the Heritage Foundation and other Republican affiliated groups. Various media outlets report the document is the fruit of Trump’s allies and political affiliates.

CNN discovered that at least 140 people who worked under the Trump administration were involved in the crafting of Project 2025. This includes “more than half of the people listed as authors, editors and contributors to “Mandate for Leadership,” the project’s extensive manifesto for overhauling the executive branch,” CNN reported this week.

The list of people with ties to Trump and Project 2025 includes close to 240 individuals ranging from ordinary White House staff members to senior US government officials.

The number is likely higher because many individuals’ online résumés were not available, according to CNN.

“In addition to people who worked directly for Trump, others who participated in Project 2025 were appointed by the former president to independent positions. The extensive overlap between Project 2025 and Trump’s universe of allies, advisers and former staff complicates his efforts to distance himself from the work. Trump’s campaign has sought for months to make clear that Project 2025 doesn’t speak for them amid an intensifying push by President Joe Biden and Democrats to tie the Republican standard bearer to the playbook’s more controversial policies,” reported CNN.

Project 2025 is spearheaded by the Heritage Foundation, but includes an advisory board consisting of more than 100 conservative groups.

The document’s first pillar, an overhaul of the federal government, has drawn the fiercest criticism thus far.

“Called “Mandate for Leadership 2025: The Conservative Promise,” the book builds on a “Mandate for Leadership” first published in January 1981, which sought to serve as a roadmap for Ronald Reagan’s incoming administration,” reports CNN.

The changes outlined in the plan touch on virtually every federal office and agency in the US government.

During his presidency in office, Trump was often part of rows with African leaders. His outright rejection of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) was particularly notable.

Analysts observe that even if Trump were to win the election and recognize Somaliland, the decision would be from the US point of interest, which is focused on combating China’s growing influence in Africa.