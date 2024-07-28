New British Sikh MP Wants to Strengthen Labour's India Connection

The British Sikh first-time MP was elected from Loughborough in the East Midlands region of England considered a bellwether constituency which has reflected the national result in UK general elections over the years

Jeevun Sandher, one of Britain’s newest members of Parliament elected in the Labour Party’s landslide general election victory earlier this month, is determined to restore trust in politics and strengthen his party’s connection with India and its diaspora communities.

The British Sikh first-time MP was elected from Loughborough in the East Midlands region of England, a bellwether constituency that has historically reflected the national result in U.K. general elections. Sandher has set his sights on reinforcing the UK-India relationship and making significant contributions in his new role.

In a recent interview at the Parliament complex in London, Sandher highlighted the recent visit of U.K. Foreign Secretary David Lammy to India as a testament to the high level of priority the incoming government places on the UK-India relationship. He emphasized the strategic importance of this partnership for both regional and global contexts.

“From a personal perspective, I am a part of the Indian diaspora, so I see it as a natural connection for the Labour Party and the incoming Labour government,” he told PTI. “It is a hugely important strategic partnership for us, which is why David has gone out there to stress that it is an incredibly important partnership for us in the region and globally. India is the world’s largest democracy, and there is a trade deal in the works as well. It is about ensuring that we achieve a lot together for the mutual benefit of both nations.”

Sandher, in his mid-30s, was born in Luton, eastern England, to parents who migrated from Punjab. He regularly travels back to the region with his family, though these visits will now face a few more protocol hurdles given his new parliamentary role. His involvement with voluntary organisations such as Labour Indians keeps him closely connected to his heritage.

“Labour Indians has helped inform policy and helped me personally as well. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved and look forward to achieving even more in the weeks, months, and years to come,” he said of his party’s diaspora outreach. “I am really proud of my Indian roots and really proud of the way our contribution is reflected and recognised in this country. We watch football and then go for a curry, that is the country we live in and it says a lot about our culture.”

Sandher brings a wealth of experience to his new role, having worked as an economist, political strategist, and teacher in Somaliland with disadvantaged children. He feels that his diverse background has prepared him for the challenges he will face in the House of Commons.

After a hectic election campaign, Sandher has a clear vision for his key focus areas. He aims to address the concerns and aspirations of his constituents in Loughborough, where he lives when not in London on parliamentary business. He is committed to working on policies that will benefit both the local community and the broader UK-India relationship.

His dedication to fostering trust in politics and strengthening ties with India reflects his broader commitment to creating positive change and delivering on the promises of the Labour Party. Sandher’s election represents a new chapter for Loughborough and a promising step forward for UK-India relations.