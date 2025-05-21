Somaliland-Born Safiya Saeed Makes History as Sheffield’s First Black Hijab-Wearing Lord Mayor

Sheffield, United Kingdom — In a landmark moment for the city and for British civic life, Councilor Safiya Saeed has been sworn in as the 128th Lord Mayor of Sheffield, becoming the first Black woman and the first hijab-wearing Muslim to hold the city’s highest ceremonial office.

Saeed, who was born in Somaliland and moved to Sheffield in 1985, now stands as a symbol of progress, inclusion, and representation in modern Britain. Her inauguration, held at Sheffield City Council’s Annual General Meeting, was attended by dignitaries, fellow councilors, and members of her proud family — some of whom traveled from Somaliland to witness the historic event.

“I stand before you today with great pride and joy,” Saeed declared during her acceptance speech. “This is more than an honor — it’s a profound privilege to be the first Black woman wearing a hijab to take on this role. Today, I have gained a platform not just to serve but also to give back to the community that shaped me.”

From Refugee to Civic Leader

Saeed’s personal journey, from arriving in Sheffield as a young immigrant to assuming its most prestigious civic role, is a testament to her dedication to public service and community advocacy. A single mother of five, Saeed has long been a passionate voice for social equity, youth empowerment, and grassroots engagement.

Over her years in local government, she has held key roles, including Deputy Lord Mayor and Chair of the North East Local Area Committee. But her impact extends far beyond City Hall. She is also the founder of Reach Up Youth, an organization she built to uplift underserved and ethnic minority youth in Sheffield.

Through Reach Up Youth, Saeed and her team provide leadership training, mental health support, and community outreach to tackle social isolation and create safe spaces where young people can thrive.

“A lot of my work has been about making sure our youth have the opportunities and tools to succeed,” she said. “As a mother, as a councilor, and as a citizen of this city, I know that investing in our young people is investing in our future.”

“Connecting Sheffield”: A Year of Unity and Vision

Saeed has set the theme of her mayoral year as “Connecting Sheffield”, focusing on building bridges across communities, sectors, and generations. She envisions a city where entrepreneurs, charities, public services, and residents collaborate to create a stronger, more inclusive Sheffield.

“I want every voice, no matter how quiet, to feel heard in the heart of this city,” she told attendees at the ceremony. “Sheffield is my home — it has welcomed me, embraced me, and now it has entrusted me with this role. My mission is to ensure everyone feels they belong here.”

Beyond her civic commitments, Saeed is passionate about personal growth, often attending workshops and networking events to bring innovative ideas back to her community. She enjoys traveling and connecting with people — passions that align seamlessly with her mayoral theme of unity and engagement.

A Moment of Global Inspiration

Saeed’s appointment has already resonated far beyond Sheffield, particularly within diaspora communities across the Horn of Africa, and among Black and Muslim populations in the UK and beyond. Her story of resilience and service stands as a powerful example of how inclusive leadership can shape modern Britain.

Sheffield City Council Leader Tom Hunt welcomed her appointment, stating, “Councilor Saeed’s journey is truly inspiring. Her unwavering commitment to the people of Sheffield makes her an exceptional representative of our city’s values.”

As Lord Mayor, Safiya Saeed will not only preside over official functions but will also serve as a unifying figure in a diverse and evolving city.

“We are stronger when we come together,” she said. “Let’s make this year one of connection, collaboration, and shared success.”