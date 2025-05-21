This article analyzes President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro’s speech on Somaliland’s 34th Independence Restoration Day (May 18, 2025), arguing it strategically employs various diplomatic dimensions to bolster political and economic legitimacy and gain international recognition.

The Diplomatic Dimensions of the President of Somaliland’s Speech

By Gulaid Yusuf Idaan

A Senior Lecturer and Researcher, specializing in diplomacy, politics, and international relations in the Horn of Africa Idaan54@gmail.com

Abstract

This Article offers an analysis of the diplomatic aspects delivered by the President of Somaliland’s speech.

The article studies how a recent speech given by the President of Somaliland uses diplomatic language to strengthen the region’s campaign to be recognized by the world. The analysis is based on international relations theories and the framework of current diplomatic approaches and shows that the speech used public diplomacy, recognition diplomacy, soft power diplomacy, preventive diplomacy, and Track One and Track Two diplomacy, as well as regional diplomacy and symbolic diplomacy.

To explore this, the article compares statements by the President to various diplomatic approaches. In consequence, the book explains that the speech was made to emphasize Somaliland’s peaceful, democratic, and independent nature before global communities.

Keywords:

Somaliland, diplomatic speech, public diplomacy, recognition diplomacy, soft power, preventive diplomacy, Track One diplomacy, Track Two diplomacy, regional diplomacy, symbolic diplomacy, international recognition, foreign policy, presidential speech, international relations, May 18 speech.

Introduction

Somaliland’s political history and situation. After gaining independence from Somalia on its own, Somaliland has operated without borders. It has written its own constitution, carried out various democratic processes, and enjoyed internal peace and stability compared to the situation in southern Somalia. Even so, it is not officially recognized by anyone outside North Korea. Due to a lack of acceptance by the world community, it is greatly limited in diplomatic affairs, receiving support for development projects and joining major international activities.

Role of Presidential Speeches in Foreign Policy

In the absence of formal diplomatic channels, the President of Somaliland takes the lead in sharing the region’s hopes and the legitimacy it seeks. His speeches, particularly those delivered on significant national occasions such as May 18 (the day Somaliland declared its independence), have helped with Somaliland’s efforts to engage with the world. They act as reminders to Canadians of their authority and also serve to convince governments from other countries, international organizations, and those in the world community.

Public Diplomacy: Shaping Global Perceptions

Shaping the views of people in other countries through Public Diplomacy. The purpose of public diplomacy is for a government to influence foreign public opinion to achieve its foreign policy aims. The President uses public diplomacy to help present Somaliland positively to the world.

“Somaliland stands as a beacon of peace and democracy in the Horn of Africa—a message to the world that our people deserve recognition and partnership.”

The words are intended to be effective and persuasive. The President agrees that Somaliland is known for peace and good governance, which is highly respected all over the world. This technique is highly effective in drawing the attention of several groups that influence global debate and policy. Besides, speaking and writing in a way that everyone understands ensures the speech is meaningful to people from all walks of life. Public diplomacy, therefore, makes it possible to persuade others gently and sensibly, helping the region in their quest for identity.

Recognition Diplomacy: Legal and Political Appeals for Sovereignty

Recognition diplomacy is the way non-recognized entities seek to gain official recognition from the international community. Often, it uses past decisions, rules from other states and references to important organizations.

“The African Union’s 2005 Fact-Finding Mission confirmed Somaliland’s right to self-determination. It is time for the international community to act on this fact and grant recognition.”

The point of this statement seems to be to pursue a legal strategy. The President hopes to strengthen Somaliland’s case by sharing the findings of the African Union’s official mission. He also argues that recognition means later and delayed justice, rather than introducing anything new in politics. In doing this, they try to make it appear as if the global community has failed to make a choice, when really, they made a choice not to recognize. Somaliland adds that it is not pursuing secession, but using the principle of respect for past colonial borders to reclaim its previous territory.

Soft Power Diplomacy: Projecting Values and Governance Success

According to Joseph Nye, soft power means influencing others by attracting them instead of forcing them to comply. During his speech, the President displays soft power diplomacy by emphasizing how well and with integrity he has governed his country.

“We offer a model of democracy where the voices of women and youth matter, where peace is not a dream but a daily reality.”

This quote strategically positions Somaliland as a normative model for governance in the region. By highlighting inclusivity, participatory politics, and civil peace, the President seeks to generate goodwill among international observers. These values are particularly attractive to donor governments, international NGOs, and democratic states.

The projection of these values enhances Somaliland’s legitimacy as a potential member of the international community. It differentiates the region from conflict-ridden neighboring states and presents it as a viable partner in development, trade, and diplomacy.

Preventive Diplomacy: Advocating Peaceful Resolution

Preventive diplomacy focuses which is an approach to diplomacy that concentrates on stopping major issues from escalating and turning into conflict. The President does not include any hostile remarks in his speech and instead stresses the need for friendly exchanges and teamwork.

The president calls the African Union and all our neighbors to support discussions and not promote any violence over the future of Somaliland.

“We urge our neighbors and the African Union to support peaceful dialogue and reject any form of violence or conflict over Somaliland’s future.”

This was intended to sound polite and careful in words. The President’s approach helps Somaliland appear as a source of stability in the Horn of Africa. This is crucial since the colonial region has long faced lasting conflicts, insurgency, and the failure of states.

It also plays two roles: it soothes regional fears of trouble and stays within the principles followed by groups such as the United Nations and the African Union. It proves Somaliland is both ready for statehood and dedicated to peace among the countries in the area.

Track One and Track Two Diplomacy: Official and Informal Channels

1 Track One Diplomacy: Engaging States and Institutions

Working with States and Institutions Track One refers to contacts and negotiations between governments. The President clearly tries to establish and strengthen ties between the United States and other nations as well as international organizations.

“To our brothers in Ethiopia and Kenya, we extend our hand for partnership in security, trade, and development.”

This language signals to neighboring states that they are welcome to collaborate with the United States. It shows that Somaliland is alert to threats in its region and values diplomacy. Also, concentrating on trade and development demonstrates to the world that engagement with Somaliland could be useful for both, making recognition more practical. This effort at diplomatic engagement ensures Somaliland is accepted in international diplomatic processes, boosting its right to be declared a state.

2 Track Two Diplomacy: Mobilizing Civil Society and the Diaspora

Engaging Civil Groups and People Living in Foreign Lands. Also, by talking to diaspora groups, NGOs representing civil society, and other internationally active groups, the President engages in Track Two diplomacy.

“We call on our diaspora and friends around the world to carry our message of peace, democracy, and justice.”

In Track Two, individuals and groups meet informally and the outcomes from these encounters may affect how states set their policies. People of Somaliland’s diaspora shape many sectors, especially in Western countries. Activating these groups allows the President to boost Somaliland’s standing in the world. This dual-pronged strategy—combining official and unofficial channels—reflects a sophisticated diplomatic apparatus that exceeds many expectations of unrecognized states

Regional Diplomacy: Building Alliances in the Horn of Africa

1 Positioning Somaliland Within Regional Dynamics

Identifying Where Somaliland Belongs in the Region The Horn of Africa is recognized as a very unstable region in the world. Therefore, regional diplomacy helps countries survive and position themselves strategically. The President’s words carefully show Somaliland working with the region, rather than being seen as a threat.

“Somaliland’s recognition will not fragment the Horn of Africa but will strengthen regional peace and economic integration.”

By encouraging integration and peace, the President is challenging people who believe that Somaliland could cause further secessions. Rather, he introduces a proposal to make Somaliland a promoter of stability, encouraging other countries in the region who might feel uncertain about creating new borders.

The President spoke to engage IGAD and the African Union organizations. They are regarded as important, able to help a country gain international acceptance by approving it. As a result, the speech is aimed inward to ensure independence and outward to open and maintain talks with close countries

Symbolic Diplomacy: Leveraging National Identity and History

Symbolic diplomacy makes use of history, public customs and traditions to share political messages. Celebrating Somaliland’s independence during the presidential speech on May 18 adds even greater meaning to it.

“May 18 is not only our national day but a call to the world to recognize our identity and destiny.”

In doing this, the plan links current efforts with the collective memory of people in Somaliland. It gathers work from the past and presents it as an ongoing source of authority.

There is a good number of national symbols mentioned in the speech, and these work as diplomatic signals for a country’s sovereignty. Such symbols are very important in the world of diplomacy. They confirm to nations that the hopeful state is clear in its directions and strong in its culture and institutions. It bolsters the efforts to form a state by combining identity with world standards. It means Somaliland is seen as a nation that exists and is just waiting to be formally recognized.

Strategic Rhetoric and Framing: Language as a Diplomatic Tool

Speeches by the President are carefully written to appeal to people around the world. “Peace,” “partnership,” “justice,” and “democracy” are frequently employed to stress their adherence to well-known principles across the world. This happens for a reason. Rhetoric choice in diplomatic communication determines the response to send messages. When the President uses an encouraging rather than a demanding voice, Somaliland’s claims are seen in a more positive way by others.

Interestingly, the President does not use confrontational language when mentioning Somalia or its neighbors. Instead, it centers around respecting each other and talking more. Choosing these words means the nation is prepared to negotiate and live peacefully alongside others. It is essential to pay attention to every word used in speeches. It demonstrates that Somaliland is a sound, stable, and cooperative country, all of which are vital for an entity hoping for international recognition

Multilateralism and International Norms: Aligning with Global Governance

The fact that the African Union’s 2005 Mission recognized Somaliland’s claim to independence makes a significant difference in his speech. In 2005, the Fact-Finding Mission of the African Union recognized Somaliland’s right to self-determination.

“The African Union’s 2005 Fact-Finding Mission confirmed Somaliland’s right to self-determination. It is time for the international community to act on this fact and grant recognition.”

By invoking this institutional endorsement, the President positions Somaliland as a compliant actor within African multilateralism. This signals to other international bodies, such as the United Nations and European Union, that Somaliland’s case is not isolated but already subject to institutional review.

The presidential speech centers on Somaliland’s appeal on principles from international law, including self-determination, the lasting value of colonial boundaries and how issues should be settled peacefully. Because of this commitment to world standards, Somaliland is recognized as a country that is following the law, as opposed to those challenging it. Thanks to this effect, the nation receives approval from both local and global communities, supporting its claim of recognition.

Domestic Legitimacy and Democratic Governance as Diplomatic Assets

The international legitimacy of a political entity is linked to how it is organized within. The government of Somaliland relies on its democratic tradition and stable institutions when communicating with foreign countries

“We offer a model of democracy where the voices of women and youth matter, where peace is not a dream but a daily reality.”

This statement does more than praise local governance; it is a strategic invocation of democratic values to bolster Somaliland’s image as a deserving candidate for state recognition. In the context of Africa—where democratic deficits are a recurrent concern—this self-representation as a functioning democracy stands out as a critical asset.

The emphasis on inclusivity, particularly gender and youth representation, aligns Somaliland with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), further reinforcing its commitment to international development and governance norms.

The President’s allusions to Somaliland’s history of peaceful transitions of power, electoral transparency, and judicial independence serve a dual diplomatic function. Domestically, they consolidate national unity and reinforce public trust. Internationally, they offer tangible evidence of state capacity and democratic maturity.

These attributes place Somaliland in sharp contrast to other unrecognized or conflict-ridden territories. By aligning internal governance with the expectations of international recognition, the President makes a compelling case that Somaliland is not a nascent or transitional authority, but a fully-fledged political system.

Strategic Alliances and Bilateral Diplomacy: Beyond the Region

When the President mentions Somaliland’s history of peace in elections, clear voting, and strong courts, he helps with diplomatic efforts on two levels. They bring together people within the nation and build trust with them. In the international community, they prove how well prepared and mature a democracy in each state is. Because of these qualities, Somaliland differs greatly from other unrecognized or disputed lands. Showing internal governance is as expected by the world, the President proves that Somaliland has a well-established political structure.

During his speech, the president mentioned, “We are ready to work with all who seek peace, trade, and partnership in the Horn of Africa.”

This statement is an open diplomatic invitation, signaling Somaliland’s readiness to integrate into the global economy and security architecture. By portraying itself as an open and cooperative state, Somaliland appeals not only to regional actors but also to Western governments, Gulf nations, and international organizations.

This global framing of Somaliland’s diplomatic ambitions underscores the recognition that legitimacy in the international system often hinges on support from a critical mass of influential actors.

The President’s words on regional diplomacy still consider the interests of worldwide partners. The presence of trade, global partnerships, and focus on the diaspora in the report suggests that foreign policy covers specific issues. All those seeking peace, trade and partnership in the Horn of Africa can count on us. This serves as an initiative to invite others to help Somaliland take part in the global economic and security systems.

Being open and cooperative, Somaliland has managed to gain the attention of regional, Western, Gulf, and international groups. It demonstrates that for Somaliland to be considered legitimate by other countries, it must gain the approval of key actors in the global community.

Non-State Actors and De Facto Recognition

Beyond formal diplomatic channels, the President’s speech gestures toward engaging with international NGOs, multinational corporations, and humanitarian agencies. These actors often operate independently of state recognition and can provide de facto legitimacy through engagement and investment.

The ability to attract foreign investment, academic cooperation, and development aid—regardless of formal recognition—strengthens Somaliland’s diplomatic standing. Such engagements generate precedents that over time may pave the way for formal diplomatic acknowledgment.

Emotional Appeals and Narrative Diplomacy

Beyond facts and legal arguments, the President’s speech incorporates emotive storytelling—a method increasingly recognized in diplomacy as a tool for building empathy and understanding.

“For over three decades, our people have lived in peace, built institutions, and dreamed of their place among the nations.”

This narrative transforms a legal-political argument into a human story, appealing to shared values and emotional resonance. It emphasizes endurance, progress, and aspiration—universal themes that transcend political divisions and resonate with global audiences.

In diplomacy, narrative framing allows the audience to identify with the speaker’s perspective. By telling Somaliland’s story through the voice of its people, the President seeks to humanize what might otherwise be seen as a technical political issue.

Constructing a Collective Identity

Narrative diplomacy also helps in constructing and reinforcing a collective identity. By recounting the shared journey of the Somaliland people, the President solidifies a national identity that demands and justifies recognition. This identity is portrayed as democratic, peaceful, and resilient—values that align well with international norms and thus enhance diplomatic appeal.

International Media, Visibility, and Soft Influence

An important aspect of modern diplomacy is visibility. The effectiveness of a speech depends not only on its content but also on its reach. The President’s address is disseminated across multiple platforms—national broadcasts, online media, diaspora networks, and international news outlets.

This broad dissemination is essential for soft influence. In the global information age, the perception of a state’s legitimacy is often influenced by how widely and positively it is portrayed. Somaliland’s deliberate media strategy ensures that its narrative reaches policymakers, academics, and public audiences worldwide.

Role of the Diaspora in Message Amplification

The diaspora serves as a key node in the transmission of Somaliland’s diplomatic messages. Comprising professionals, activists, and political influencers based in Europe, North America, and the Middle East, the diaspora translates and contextualizes the President’s speech for various audiences.

Through op-eds, academic forums, social media campaigns, and community engagement, the diaspora amplifies the speech’s impact. It transforms a national event into a global diplomatic statement, extending Somaliland’s reach far beyond its borders.

Conclusion

The President of Somaliland’s speech represents a comprehensive and calculated diplomatic endeavor aimed at reinforcing the region’s bid for international recognition. Delivered on the symbolic occasion of May 18, the speech skillfully integrates multiple forms of diplomacy— public, recognition, soft power, preventive, Track One and Track Two, regional, symbolic, and bilateral diplomacy.

By appealing to legal norms, projecting democratic governance, promoting peace and inclusivity, and engaging multiple audiences across various platforms, the President constructs a compelling case for Somaliland’s legitimacy as a sovereign state. The speech’s rhetorical and symbolic sophistication underscores a deep understanding of international diplomacy, even in the absence of formal recognition.

Through this multidimensional strategy, Somaliland demonstrates that it is not merely waiting to be recognized—it is actively shaping the terms and narratives of that recognition. The President’s speech stands as a testament to the evolving nature of diplomacy in the 21st century, where narratives, networks, and norms are as important as treaties and official status.