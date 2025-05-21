Why It's Difficult for India to Recognize Balochistan as a Separate Country

Experts warn that recognizing Balochistan as a separate and sovereign country could give Pakistan propaganda leverage over India

Curated By Satyaki Baidya

India faces a significant diplomatic dilemma as Baloch leaders, who recently declared independence and unveiled a national flag, have called on New Delhi and the United Nations to recognize Balochistan as a sovereign nation. While the appeal highlights India’s image as a sympathetic ally, officially acknowledging Balochistan’s independence would mark a dramatic shift in India’s foreign policy.

The prospect of India recognizing Balochistan’s independence is fraught with geopolitical, diplomatic, and legal complexities. While India theoretically has the authority to recognize a new nation, as it did with Bangladesh in 1971, the Balochistan situation is far more complicated.

Baloch leaders have appealed to India, calling it a “moral duty” to support their cause. However, New Delhi has remained silent on the issue so far. Several key hurdles stand in the way of any potential recognition.

International Law And Sovereignty

According to the 1933 Montevideo Convention, a region must meet specific criteria to qualify as an independent state—these include a permanent population, defined territory, functioning government, and the capacity to enter into relations with other nations. While Balochistan has declared independence, it currently lacks formal recognition from any country or the United Nations.

Many foreign policy experts have cautioned that recognizing Balochistan would also be seen as a direct challenge to Pakistan’s sovereignty, triggering serious diplomatic repercussions. India, which strongly opposes Pakistan’s interference in Kashmir, would be cautious about appearing to interfere in another country’s internal matters.

Additionally, Pakistan’s forcible annexation of Balochistan in 1948 and its ongoing suppression of separatist movements further complicate the issue. Experts have warned that any move by India to recognize Balochistan could be viewed by Pakistan as a provocation, dramatically escalating regional tensions, especially after the Pahalgam terrorist attack and Operation Sindoor.

Lack Of International Support

Support from major powers such as the US, China, and Russia, as well as the United Nations, is crucial for any region seeking to establish itself as an independent country. For example, Somaliland declared independence in 1991 but remains unrecognized internationally.

In Balochistan’s case, it can be assumed that China—heavily invested in the region through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor—would firmly oppose any move toward independence. Meanwhile, the US and the UK have designated the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) as a terrorist organization, making their support highly unlikely. According to several analysts, without the backing of key global players, India would be reluctant to act unilaterally.

Impact On International Relations

Many foreign policy experts have also warned that recognizing Balochistan could strain India’s relations with neighboring countries like Iran and Afghanistan, both of which have significant Baloch populations. Experts have also cautioned that such a move could also trigger strong opposition from China, a close ally of Pakistan with strategic interests in the region.

Moreover, according to several geopolitical analysts, India’s energy security and key infrastructure projects, including the Chabahar port in Iran, could be at risk if ties with Tehran deteriorate over the Balochistan issue.

India’s Diplomatic Position

India has raised concerns over human rights violations in Balochistan, most notably in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2016 Independence Day speech. However, many believe that India has stopped short of endorsing Baloch separatism, wary of being accused of trying to destabilize Pakistan. India’s primary focus remains the Kashmir dispute, and many foreign policy experts believe that recognizing Balochistan could complicate that further—potentially giving Pakistan propaganda leverage against New Delhi.

Regional Stability

Many analysts have also warned that supporting Balochistan’s independence could fuel regional instability, as the Baloch population spans across Iran and Afghanistan. Many believe that Iran, already grappling with its own separatist movements, would likely oppose any move by India to recognize Balochistan. It has been pointed out that the region is already volatile, marked by insurgency and terrorism, and India would be cautious not to further escalate tensions or contribute to increased violence by endorsing Balochistan’s independence.

India’s Strategic Interests

Some Baloch leaders argue that India’s recognition of Balochistan would strategically and economically weaken Pakistan. However, according to several foreign policy experts, India must carefully assess whether such a move aligns with its broader national interests and the long-term wellbeing of the Baloch people.

While reports of human rights abuses by the Pakistani military in Balochistan persist, many experts have cautioned that backing the cause raises difficult questions—especially given that groups like the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) are designated as terrorist organizations by several countries.

How Does A Country Recognize Another Country?

Recognition of a country by another nation is a complex diplomatic and legal process with significant implications for international relations. It typically involves an official declaration, such as a statement, letter, or diplomatic note—by a government affirming its acceptance of the entity as a sovereign state.

What Are The Criteria For Recognizing A Country?

Permanent population: A stable community resides permanently in the area.

A stable community resides permanently in the area. Defined territory: The region has clear and recognized geographical boundaries.

The region has clear and recognized geographical boundaries. Government: A functioning government exercises effective control over the territory.

A functioning government exercises effective control over the territory. Capacity to establish relations: The ability to engage in diplomatic and trade relations with other countries.

However, these criteria are not always applied rigidly, as recognition often involves political considerations beyond legal requirements.

The recognizing country may then establish diplomatic relations with the new state by opening an embassy or appointing an ambassador. This decision typically reflects the country’s foreign policy, strategic interests, and international pressures and often requires approval from the government, foreign ministry, and sometimes the parliament.

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the SaxafiMedia editorial policy.