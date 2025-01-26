Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi (Irro) has begun his inaugural official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) following an invitation from the UAE government.

This visit aims to strengthen bilateral relations and underscores the respect for Somaliland’s leadership, highlighted by the provision of a private jet for the president’s travel.

Accompanying President Irro are key officials, including the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Presidency, and Finance, as well as the Chief of Intelligence and his Senior Economic Advisor. The First Lady of Somaliland, Farduus Mohamed Roble, is also part of the delegation.

The UAE and Somaliland maintain a robust partnership grounded in mutual economic interests. Significant UAE investments, like the Berbera Port and the Berbera Corridor road to Ethiopia, enhance Somaliland’s role as a strategic trade hub in the Horn of Africa, boosting economic potential and regional connectivity.

During this visit, discussions will focus on trade, development, and investment opportunities, including expanding Berbera Port’s operations, accelerating infrastructure projects, and exploring collaboration in energy, logistics, and education.

Berbera Port, a key asset in the UAE’s regional investments, is managed by DP World and has been modernized to handle increased trade, serving as a crucial link for landlocked Ethiopia.

The Berbera Corridor, funded through UAE partnerships, further reinforces Somaliland’s economic activity and regional stability.

As President Irro meets with UAE officials, the focus will be on sustainable growth and solidifying the partnership between the two nations, potentially yielding agreements that enhance economic collaboration and regional integration.

President Irro Travels To UAE 1 of 10

A key aspect of the visit will be President Abdillahi’s meeting with the Somaliland diaspora in the UAE. This event allows him to engage with Somaliland citizens abroad, address their concerns, and explore how they can contribute to their home country’s development.

This visit signifies a critical moment in Somaliland’s diplomatic evolution, showcasing its capacity to forge meaningful international ties that shape the future of Somaliland-UAE relations and influence the broader region.

After the three-day visit, the President and his delegation will return to Somaliland, as reported by Hussain Adan Ige (Dayr), the Presidential Spokesperson.