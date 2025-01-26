This open letter “Leading Forward” to the newly appointed leaders of Somaliland emphasizes their important roles in shaping the nation’s future.

Leading Forward: An Open Letter to Somaliland’s Emerging Leaders

As Somaliland embarks on a new chapter in its governance, your appointments to key leadership roles symbolize a significant shift. I refer to you as emerging leaders not because you are new to responsibility, but because you represent a rising generation of leaders stepping into pivotal positions to shape the future of our nation.

Your recent appointments—whether as director generals, the Commander of the National Army, or leadership roles in institutions like the Civil Service Institute, the Central Bank, and others—reflect the trust placed in your potential to lead Somaliland forward.

Emerging leaders are those who rise to meet the demands of their time, demonstrating both the potential and the resolve to deliver meaningful change. You now stand at the intersection of opportunity and expectation, entrusted with the responsibility to turn aspirations into action.

Somaliland looks to you not as untested novices, but as seasoned professionals with the capability to transform challenges into progress and vision into reality.

Your journey will not be without obstacles. Some may question your readiness or capacity to deliver in these roles. However, true leadership is not about responding to criticism—it is about focusing on the mission at hand and letting your actions speak louder than words.

By demonstrating competence, integrity, and results-oriented leadership, you can redefine the narrative and prove that this generation of leaders is prepared to meet the moment.

The stakes are high, and the expectations placed upon you are immense. But within these challenges lies the opportunity to establish a legacy—one built on service, accountability, and measurable progress.

Collaborate openly, lead with humility, and remain grounded in the needs of the people you serve. In doing so, you will not only succeed in your own right but also inspire other upcoming leaders to follow your example.

This is your moment to lead Somaliland forward with determination and vision. Embrace it with courage, and let your leadership become a beacon of hope for all who aspire to contribute to our nation’s development.

With respect,

Abdikarim S Mohamed “Ilkacase”

Master of Public Administration (MPA)

Saint Paul, Minnesota

Follow him on Medium: @abdikarim16am.