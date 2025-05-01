The article “Somaliland’s Case for State Continuity and Sovereign Independence” argues that Somaliland deserves international recognition as a sovereign, independent state.

Here’s the core of its argument:

Somaliland argues it’s not seceding from Somalia. It’s restoring its independence that it achieved on June 26, 1960, before briefly uniting with Somalia.

The union with Somalia was never properly formalized with a legally binding agreement (no ratified treaty, constitution, or referendum in Somaliland). Therefore, Somaliland never legally surrendered its sovereignty.

The decision to withdraw from the union in 1991 was justified due to years of oppression and violence under Somalia’s Siyad Barre regime.

Somaliland meets all the criteria for statehood: defined borders, a permanent population, and an effective government (as per the Montevideo Convention). It has also established democratic institutions, held elections, and overwhelmingly voted for independence in a referendum.

The article points to other nations like Eritrea, Kosovo, and South Sudan as examples of countries whose sovereignty claims were recognized.

Somaliland is portrayed as a stable and secure state in a volatile region, contributing to counterterrorism and anti-piracy efforts, unlike Somalia.

The article urges the international community to recognize Somaliland, arguing it’s a legal obligation, a democratic affirmation, and strategically important for regional stability. Withholding recognition rewards instability and ignores Somaliland’s achievements.

The complete piece is as follows:

Somaliland’s Case for State Continuity and Sovereign Independence

A legal and historical appeal for international recognition

By Abdi Halim M. Musa

For over three decades, the Republic of Somaliland has maintained its peace, built a democratic state, and governed with stability in one of the most volatile regions in the world. Yet, its rightful claim to international recognition remains unrealized, not due to a lack of merit, but due to political inertia and misunderstanding of its legal foundation.

Somaliland is not attempting to secede from Somalia. Rather, it is restoring the sovereignty it lawfully attained on 26 June 1960, when it became an independent nation following British Protectorate. At that time, Somaliland was formally recognized by over 30 countries, including five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council. Its independence was complete, unconditional, and internationally validated.

Shortly after, Somaliland voluntarily entered into a proposed union with the Trust Territory of Somalia (administered by Italy). However, this union was never finalized through a ratified legal agreement. There was no signed Act of Union between the two states, no harmonized constitution, and no public referendum in Somaliland approving such a union. Legally speaking, the proposed merger lacked substance and enforceability. This absence of binding legal documentation means Somaliland never surrendered its sovereignty.

The withdrawal from this union in 1991, after years of systemic marginalization and state-sponsored violence under the Siyad Barre regime, was not only justified but necessary

According to the principle of international law—particularly the doctrine of state continuity—a sovereign entity that has been recognized and has not lawfully relinquished its independence retains the right to restore its original status. Somaliland is not seeking to break away; it is reclaiming the legal identity that was submerged under an unratified and ultimately failed political arrangement.

The withdrawal from this union in 1991, after years of systemic marginalization and state-sponsored violence under the Siyad Barre regime, was not only justified but necessary. Somaliland’s decision to reassert its sovereignty was driven by a desire to protect its people, restore law and order, and uphold the will of its citizens. Since then, Somaliland has demonstrated, in both word and deed, its capacity to function as a legitimate state. No binding treaty or principle of international law compels a nation to remain imprisoned in a failed political union.

It has defined borders, a permanent population, and an effective government—all criteria outlined in the 1933 Montevideo Convention. It has held multiple democratic elections, passed its own constitution, and established independent institutions. In 2001, a national referendum saw 97% of the population vote in favor of restoring its original independence. Somaliland is not just a functioning de facto state; it has met every legal requirement to be recognized as a de jure state under international law.

The recognition of Somaliland is not unprecedented. Cases such as Eritrea, Kosovo, South Sudan, and the Baltic States provide ample legal and diplomatic precedents for acknowledging sovereign claims based on state continuity or remedial separation. Somaliland’s case aligns with these examples not as an act of rebellion but as a restoration of a historical and legal identity that was never legitimately surrendered.

To continue withholding recognition is to undermine international legal standards and reward instability over order

Moreover, Somaliland’s role in regional security and stability is indisputable. It lies on one of the world’s most strategic maritime corridors and has proven itself a key player in counterterrorism and anti-piracy efforts. Unlike Somalia, which continues to grapple with internal conflict and governance challenges, Somaliland is a model of self-reliance and responsible statehood.

To continue withholding recognition is to undermine international legal standards and reward instability over order. It denies a peaceful, democratic people their rightful place in the global community and perpetuates a fiction that benefits no one. It is time for the international community to act with courage and principle to acknowledge Somaliland’s legitimacy and bring an end to this long-standing legal and moral oversight.

Recognition of Somaliland is not a political gift; it is a legal obligation, a democratic affirmation, and a strategic necessity. The world must honor what Somaliland already is: a sovereign state in practice, in principle, and in the eyes of its people.

The world must now meet Somaliland not with hesitation but with respect. Not with denial, but with dialogue. Not with vague reassurances, but with decisive recognition.

The time to recognize Somaliland is not in the future—it is now.

About the author

Abdi Halim M. Musa is a political & economic analyst. He is a former deputy minister of the Ministry of Commerce of Somaliland. He can be reached at: halimusa4@gmail.com

The information contained in the article posted represents the views and opinions of the author and does not necessarily represent the views or opinions of Saxafi Media