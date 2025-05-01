This article argues that Somalia’s ban on Taiwanese passport holders entering Somaliland is a meaningless political maneuver orchestrated by China to isolate both Taiwan and Somaliland. Here’s a breakdown:

Somalia’s Ban on Taiwanese Passport Holders Is a Political Stunt—Driven by China

By Fuad Abdi Ismail

The Somali government’s recent decision to ban Taiwanese passport holders from entering Somaliland is a politically motivated move orchestrated under Beijing. It’s the latest example of China’s efforts to expand its geopolitical influence in the Horn of Africa—often at the expense of regional stability and the principle of self-determination.

China has long sought to isolate both Taiwan and Somaliland on the international stage, using diplomatic pressure and economic incentives to force other governments to toe its line. In this case, the real target isn’t Taiwan but Somaliland—a self-declared republic that has steadily built diplomatic and economic ties with Taiwan since 2020.

But the move is ultimately symbolic. The Somali government hasn’t exercised control over Somaliland since the latter declared independence in 1991. Somaliland operates with de jure independence—it has its own government, military, and borders. A ban issued by Mogadishu carries no weight in Hargeisa. It’s a hollow gesture, a political stunt with no meaningful impact on the strong and growing relationship between Somaliland and Taiwan.

What’s more troubling is the Somali government’s misplaced priorities. At a time when Al-Shabaab continues to destabilize large parts of Somalia, the government in Mogadishu appears more focused on obstructing Somaliland’s international engagements than on addressing its own internal crises. This not only damages Somalia’s credibility but plays into the hands of external powers—namely China—who are eager to exploit weak and divided states in their global rivalry with democratic actors.

China’s strategy of isolating Somaliland and Taiwan through coercion and co-optation is well-documented. But it’s time for the international community—especially democratic allies like the United States—to push back. Official recognition of Somaliland would reflect the reality on the ground and send a strong message in defense of democracy, self-determination, and regional stability.

The world should not be misled. Somalia’s ban on Taiwanese travelers is not about sovereignty—it’s about submission to China’s geopolitical agenda. Somaliland and Taiwan’s partnership, grounded in shared values and mutual benefit, must be protected and strengthened.

It’s time to recognize Somaliland.

The Author

Fuad Abdi Ismail, a passionate Somaliland advocate. He has a Master’s degree in Art in Teaching from Hamline University and a Master’s degree in Science in Education from Walden University. He received an award from Marquis Who’s Who in America for the years 2024-2025. He can be reached on X at:@FuadCabdi

