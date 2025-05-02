The article “Somaliland: Shining Star in Region Gripped by Fear” by Bashe Omar, a former Somaliland representative, argues that Somaliland deserves recognition as an independent nation. Somaliland has earned recognition due to its peacebuilding, stability, and democratic values, contrasting with the instability in Somalia.

Somaliland: Shining Star in Region Gripped by Fear

Over the past few months, credible reports suggest that the United States is giving serious thought to recognizing Somaliland.

By Bashe Omar

In Summary

While others focus on reinforcing old monopolies and exclusionary systems, Somaliland continues to build. Our leadership has prioritized peace, unity, and open engagement with international partners.

From Berbera’s expansion to strengthening our ties with democratic allies like Taiwan, Somaliland is charting a future defined by stability and opportunity.

In politics, timing often says more than any speech ever could. And today, the timing of renewed regional maneuvers speaks volumes — and none of it is reassuring for those clinging to the old order.

Over the past few months, credible reports suggest that the United States is giving serious thought to recognizing Somaliland.

That is no small development. It is the result of more than thirty years of peacebuilding, statecraft, and quiet resilience. Somaliland did not arrive on the global stage with fanfare — we built ourselves up steadily, against the odds. And now, finally, the world is starting to pay attention.

The UAE has deepened its partnership with Somaliland, pouring investment into Berbera Port and backing new trade corridors to Ethiopia and beyond.

Western allies are showing renewed strategic interest. This growing momentum, quiet but undeniable, is making certain actors nervous. Not only in Mogadishu but also in Beijing, and most notably, in Djibouti.

Djibouti has made no secret of its opposition to Somaliland’s recognition. It views a strong, recognized Somaliland as a direct threat to its economic and strategic dominance. Their concerns are clear:

They fear the United States could expand its military footprint in Berbera, reducing Djibouti’s strategic value.

Even more critically, they fear Ethiopia — landlocked and increasingly seeking alternatives — could shift significant trade volumes from Djibouti to Berbera.

Both outcomes are not only possible — they are increasingly likely. And for Djibouti, they represent an existential challenge.

Recent moves by Egypt and Djibouti to reaffirm exclusive Red Sea control must be understood in this context.

Egypt’s growing presence in Djibouti’s ports and their unified rejection of external actors seeking maritime influence are clearly designed to counter Ethiopia’s sea access ambitions — and, by extension, to constrain Somaliland’s growing importance as a regional gateway.

While others focus on reinforcing old monopolies and exclusionary systems, Somaliland continues to build. Our leadership has prioritized peace, unity, and open engagement with international partners. From Berbera’s expansion to strengthening our ties with democratic allies like Taiwan, Somaliland is charting a future defined by stability and opportunity.

Let’s be clear: Somaliland is not Somalia.

We are not part of the dysfunction in Mogadishu, and we refuse to be drawn into crises we did not cause and do not benefit from. The louder our detractors shout — whether from Djibouti, Mogadishu, or Beijing — the clearer it becomes why Somaliland deserves its rightful place among the community of nations.

Recognition is not something that can be stopped with political maneuvering or whispered promises behind closed doors. The world is shifting. People are watching. Somaliland’s record — peace, democracy, and resilience — speaks louder than any campaign of disruption around us.

The Red Sea’s future is being reshaped — and for Ethiopia, the urgency to secure alternative sea access has never been greater. For Somaliland, the opportunity to cement its strategic relevance has never been clearer.

The question is not whether the future will change. It is whether Somaliland will continue to lead that change — with the same steady, determined spirit that built our peace from the ground up.

We are moving forward. With or without the approval of those clinging to the past, we know who we are. It is the people of Somaliland — through their resilience, patience, and unwavering commitment to peace — who have built this progress.

Others may try to block it, but history will remember who chose to build a future and who chose to stand in the way.

Ambassador Bashe Omar is a former representative of the Republic of Somaliland to the United Arab Emirates and Kenya. He can be reached on X: @BasheOmar

