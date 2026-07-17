Israeli Health Delegation Visits Somaliland to Expand Healthcare Partnership

Somaliland’s Minister of Health Development, Hussein Bashir Hirsi, hosted a high-level Israeli health delegation in Hargeisa for talks on expanding healthcare cooperation. The delegation also toured Hargeisa General Hospital, MAS Children’s Hospital, and Gargaar Hospital to explore future partnerships

By Saxafi Media Staff

HARGEISA — A high-level Israeli delegation has visited the Republic of Somaliland to explore expanded cooperation in the healthcare sector, holding talks with senior officials at the Ministry of Health Development before touring major public hospitals in Hargeisa.

The visit marks another step in the growing partnership between Somaliland and Israel following the strengthening of bilateral relations, with both sides expressing a shared commitment to improving healthcare services and expanding technical cooperation.

Minister Hosts Israeli Delegation

The Minister of Health Development of the Republic of Somaliland, Hussein Bashir Hirsi, welcomed the Israeli delegation at the ministry’s headquarters in Hargeisa.

Joining the minister during the meeting were the Ministry’s Director of Planning and Policy Development, Director of Public Health, and the Head of Regional Coordination, who participated in discussions on priorities for future collaboration.

According to the Ministry of Health Development, the meeting focused on strengthening healthcare cooperation, improving medical service delivery, and identifying practical areas where the two sides can work together to modernize Somaliland’s healthcare system.

“The discussions centered on strengthening healthcare collaboration, enhancing service delivery, and expanding partnerships aimed at improving Somaliland’s healthcare system,” the ministry said.

Commitment to Stronger Cooperation

Minister Hussein Bashir Hirsi welcomed the visiting delegation and reaffirmed Somaliland’s commitment to expanding international partnerships that improve healthcare outcomes across the country.

The Israeli delegation thanked the ministry for the warm reception and expressed its willingness to establish a long-term and productive partnership with Somaliland’s health sector.

“We are ready to build a productive partnership that will contribute to the development and modernization of Somaliland’s healthcare sector,” members of the Israeli delegation said during the visit.

The discussions also explored opportunities for technical cooperation, institutional partnerships, and initiatives designed to strengthen the country’s medical infrastructure and healthcare delivery.

Delegation Visits Major Hospitals

Following the official meeting, the Israeli delegation visited several of Somaliland’s leading healthcare institutions in Hargeisa.

The delegation toured:

Hargeisa General Hospital

Mohamed Adan Sheikh (MAS) Children’s Hospital

Gargaar Hospital

During the visits, delegation members observed healthcare services, met with medical professionals, toured specialized departments, and assessed facilities that could benefit from future technical assistance and cooperation.

The hospital visits provided an opportunity to evaluate areas where expertise, training, medical technology, and institutional partnerships could further strengthen healthcare delivery across Somaliland.

Growing Bilateral Engagement

The healthcare visit reflects the expanding engagement between Somaliland and Israel across multiple sectors.

Officials from both sides described healthcare cooperation as an important pillar of the broader relationship, emphasizing shared interests in improving public health services, strengthening medical institutions, and supporting sustainable healthcare development.

The Ministry of Health Development said it remains committed to working with international partners to enhance healthcare quality and expand access to essential medical services throughout the Republic of Somaliland.