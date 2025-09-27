HARGEISA, Somaliland – In a move aimed at significantly broadening public health access, the Republic of Somaliland has officially integrated routine vaccination services into its private healthcare sector, a step officials say will help protect more children from preventable diseases.

The initiative was launched on Thursday by Somaliland’s Minister of Health Development, Dr. Hussein Bashir Hirsi, during a ceremony at the ministry’s headquarters. The event signals a new phase of public-private partnership in the healthcare system of the Republic of Somaliland, which has functioned as an independent state since 1991 but lacks widespread international recognition.

“Today, we take a crucial step in our mission to expand health services and provide life-saving vaccines to every available location in our community,” Minister Hirsi said in his address. “No child should be at risk because of where their family chooses to seek care.”

The launch event gathered senior ministry directors, representatives from international partners, including the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF, as well as managers from the eight private hospitals where the vaccination program will be initially rolled out nationwide.

Integrating routine vaccinations—which protect against diseases like measles, polio, and diphtheria—into private facilities is designed to increase convenience and coverage. While public health centers have traditionally been the primary providers of such services, officials argue that offering them in private hospitals will reach segments of the population that may not regularly access government clinics.

A representative from the WHO’s Somaliland office praised the collaboration. “This public-private integration is a model for strengthening health systems,” the official said. “It maximizes reach and ensures that vaccines, one of the most effective tools in public health, are available through multiple channels, ultimately leading to higher immunization rates and greater community immunity.”

The managers of the participating private hospitals expressed readiness to support the national health goals. “We are proud to partner with the ministry in this vital national effort,” said one hospital director present at the launch. “This allows us to serve our patients more comprehensively and contribute directly to the well-being of our nation.”

Somaliland has maintained a relatively stable and functional government for over three decades, often implementing ambitious social programs despite its limited international aid and recognition. This latest initiative underscores its continued focus on building institutional capacity and improving public health outcomes from the ground up.

Minister Hirsi indicated that the program could be expanded to more private facilities in the future, depending on the success of the initial phase. “This is not the end of our efforts,” he stated, “but a promising beginning in our relentless pursuit to safeguard the health of every citizen in Somaliland.”