86 Years Ago: Italy Invaded British Somaliland in a Swift World War II Offensive

On Aug. 3, 1940, Italy invaded British Somaliland, defeated its outnumbered defenders at Tug Argan and captured Berbera before Britain returned in 1941

HARGEISA, Somaliland — Eighty-six years ago, on Aug. 3, 1940, the Second World War reached British Somaliland as Italian forces crossed the frontier from Italian East Africa in a major offensive aimed at driving Britain from the Gulf of Aden.

The invasion, commanded by Lt. Gen. Guglielmo Nasi and supported by Italian, Eritrean and Somali colonial troops, unfolded with remarkable speed. Within just over two weeks, Italian forces had captured Hargeisa, seized Zeila and advanced toward Berbera, the principal British port.

The British garrison, heavily outnumbered and short of artillery, aircraft, transport and other equipment, ultimately withdrew from the colony. By Aug. 19, British troops and civilians had been evacuated from Berbera, and Italian forces entered the port.

The episode became one of the most consequential — and controversial — episodes of the East African Campaign of World War II.

It was also a victory that did not last.

British forces returned less than seven months later, landing at Berbera in March 1941 and rapidly restoring British control.

A vulnerable colony at the edge of the empire

When Benito Mussolini brought Italy into the war against Britain and France on June 10, 1940, Italian East Africa presented Rome with an opportunity to threaten British communications across the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

Italian East Africa — formally established in 1936 after Italy’s conquest of Ethiopia — included Eritrea, Italian Somaliland and Ethiopia. British Somaliland, lying immediately to the north and west, represented a comparatively exposed British possession.

The strategic objective was straightforward: eliminate Britain’s presence on the northern Somali coast, seize Berbera and strengthen Italy’s position in East Africa.

The British position was far weaker.

Brig. Arthur Chater commanded a force of roughly 4,000 British and Commonwealth troops, including the Somaliland Camel Corps, King’s African Rifles, Northern Rhodesian and Punjab units and the East African Light Battery.

The Italians assembled a force of approximately 24,000 colonial and Italian troops, supported by artillery, tanks, armored cars and aircraft.

The disparity was not simply numerical. The British also suffered from shortages of heavy weapons, transport, communications equipment and air support.

The Somaliland Camel Corps, numbering hundreds of men, was particularly lightly equipped. Its primary mission was reconnaissance and delaying action rather than conventional combat against a large mechanized force.

British planners nevertheless identified the Tug Argan position, in the hills between Hargeisa and Berbera, as the key defensive line.

If the Italians could break through there, the road to the coast would be open.

The three-column invasion

At dawn on Aug. 3, Italian forces crossed into British Somaliland.

The offensive advanced along three principal axes.

The central column moved toward Hargeisa and the Tug Argan position. A western column headed toward Zeila, near the frontier with French Somaliland, while an eastern column moved toward Odweina and then turned northwest.

The strategy was designed not merely to attack the British head-on but to exploit the geography of the colony and prevent reinforcements from reaching the defenders.

By Aug. 5, Italian forces had captured Hargeisa and Zeila.

The seizure of Zeila was particularly significant because it closed the western approach through French Somaliland and prevented the British from receiving reinforcements through that route.

British and Commonwealth troops attempted to delay the advancing columns while withdrawing toward the prepared defenses at Tug Argan.

Reinforcements arrived from Aden, including the 1st Battalion, 2nd Punjab Regiment and the 2nd Battalion, Black Watch. But the additional troops could not fundamentally change the balance of the campaign.

By Aug. 10, the main Italian force had reached the British defensive line.

The decisive battle was about to begin.

Tug Argan: four days of relentless pressure

The Battle of Tug Argan began Aug. 11 and continued through Aug. 15.

The British had established defensive positions on several hills overlooking the principal road to Berbera. The terrain gave the defenders a natural advantage, but their positions were thinly held and lacked sufficient artillery and depth.

The Italians possessed the numerical and artillery advantage.

On Aug. 11, Italian troops attacked the western end of the British position, pushing back defenders from the 3rd Battalion, 15th Punjab Regiment. British counterattacks failed to recover the lost ground.

The following day, Italian forces attacked across the position.

Mill Hill fell after determined resistance, while two of the British artillery pieces were lost. Italian forces were also beginning to establish positions that threatened to outflank the British defenses.

The British continued to resist.

On Aug. 13, defenders held Knobbly Hill against another attack, while an Italian movement through the Mirgo Pass threatened British supply lines.

The strategic problem was becoming increasingly clear: the British could continue fighting, but they risked losing their only viable route of withdrawal.

On Aug. 14, Maj. Gen. Reade Godwin-Austen recommended that his forces withdraw toward Berbera.

The following day, permission was granted.

The decision effectively ended organized British resistance at Tug Argan.

A withdrawal rather than a rout

The retreat was controversial almost from the moment it occurred.

British forces withdrew during the night of Aug. 15, leaving a rearguard composed of elements of the Black Watch, King’s African Rifles and Punjab Regiment.

The objective was to prevent the Italian advance from becoming a complete encirclement while allowing the bulk of the force to reach Berbera.

The rearguard fought at Barkasan on Aug. 17 as Italian forces pressed toward the port.

But the Italians did not immediately launch a full-scale assault on Berbera.

That hesitation proved important.

British authorities had already begun evacuating civilians from the port. Military personnel followed.

The Royal Navy organized the evacuation while British forces prepared to destroy vehicles, fuel and supplies that could not be taken aboard ship.

The operation was conducted under difficult conditions, with the seasonal winds and shallow harbor complicating the movement of men and equipment.

Yet the evacuation proceeded more successfully than many had expected.

Berbera falls

By Aug. 18, most British troops were aboard ships bound for Aden.

The Australian light cruiser HMAS Hobart remained behind with other vessels to collect stragglers and destroy material that could aid the advancing Italians.

The following day, Aug. 19, British ships departed.

About 7,140 people were evacuated, including thousands of frontline troops as well as civilians and sick personnel.

Berbera was then occupied by Italian forces.

For the first time in the war, a British colonial possession had been captured by an Axis power.

The Somaliland Camel Corps was disbanded. Many of its Somali members remained in the country and, with British approval, retained their weapons.

The Italian victory was celebrated in Rome as evidence of the strength of Mussolini’s East African empire.

British public opinion, however, reacted differently.

Churchill’s criticism

The evacuation became the subject of a fierce dispute within the British military and political establishment.

Prime Minister Winston Churchill criticized the decision to abandon British Somaliland, arguing that the colony had not been defended vigorously enough.

The criticism centered partly on the relatively low British casualties compared with the size of the Italian force.

But Gen. Archibald Wavell, the British commander responsible for the broader Middle East theater, defended the withdrawal.

The British had faced a substantially larger force with superior artillery and mechanized capabilities, he argued, and had succeeded in preserving much of their fighting strength.

Wavell’s assessment was blunt:

“A big butcher’s bill was not necessarily evidence of good tactics.”

The dispute contributed to growing tensions between Churchill, Wavell and other senior commanders. Wavell was eventually replaced by Claude Auchinleck in July 1941.

An Italian victory with a short shelf life

The Italian occupation of British Somaliland was strategically significant but ultimately temporary.

The campaign demonstrated the Italian military’s ability to coordinate large formations across difficult terrain and to exploit overwhelming numerical superiority.

But geography, weather and delays also worked against the Italians.

The British evacuation deprived Italy of the opportunity to destroy the bulk of the defending force. Italian troops captured the territory, but much of the British military establishment escaped intact to Aden and elsewhere.

Berbera subsequently became a base for the Italian Red Sea Flotilla.

Yet the strategic situation in East Africa soon changed.

By early 1941, British and Commonwealth forces had launched a broader offensive against Italian East Africa. The Italian position deteriorated rapidly.

On March 16, 1941, British forces launched Operation Appearance, landing at Berbera from Aden. The force included Indian Army Sikh battalions and a Somali commando detachment, supported by Royal Navy vessels.

The landing met little resistance.

British forces quickly restored control of the port and began using Berbera as a logistical hub for the campaign farther inland.

The territory that Italy had captured only months earlier was back under British control.

The historical significance

The invasion of British Somaliland lasted just 17 days, but its significance extended well beyond the length of the fighting.

For Italy, it was the most notable territorial success of the East African Campaign.

For Britain, it was a humiliating defeat during a period when the outcome of the wider war remained uncertain.

For Somaliland, the campaign left behind a complex wartime legacy shaped by colonial rule, competing imperial ambitions and the participation of Somali soldiers and irregular forces on both sides.

The battle also illustrated a recurring reality of the East African theater: military outcomes were often determined not simply by battlefield courage but by logistics, geography, air power, transport and the ability to sustain forces over enormous distances.

In August 1940, the British could not sustain the defense of Berbera against the Italian advance.

But by evacuating thousands of personnel rather than allowing the force to be destroyed, they preserved much of the manpower that would later return.

Seven months after the Italian flag was raised over Berbera, British forces were back.

The Italian occupation had ended almost as quickly as it began.

Historical Timeline

Aug. 3, 1940: Italian forces cross into British Somaliland in a three-column offensive.

Aug. 5: Italian troops capture Hargeisa and Zeila.

Aug. 6: Italian forces reach Odweina.

Aug. 7–8: British reinforcements arrive from Aden, including Punjab and Black Watch units.

Aug. 11: The Battle of Tug Argan begins.

Aug. 12: Italian forces capture key positions and destroy or seize British artillery.

Aug. 14: British commander Reade Godwin-Austen recommends withdrawal toward Berbera.

Aug. 15: Withdrawal from Tug Argan begins.

Aug. 17: British rearguard fights at Barkasan as Italian forces approach Berbera.

Aug. 18: The main British evacuation is completed.

Aug. 19: British ships leave Berbera and Italian forces occupy the port.

March 16, 1941: British forces return in Operation Appearance and recapture Berbera.