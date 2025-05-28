The article “1960: Republic of Somaliland Had a Government, Failed Somalia Didn’t Even Exist Yet” argues that the Republic of Somaliland was a fully sovereign and independent state on June 26, 1960, based on British parliamentary records, agreements made at the time of Somaliland’s independence, and international law.

1960: The Republic of Somaliland Had a Government, Failed Somalia Didn’t Even Exist Yet

“The date of Somaliland’s independence shall be 26th June.” – Iain Macleod, British Secretary of State for the Colonies, House of Commons, April 12, 1960

In a historical corner lies a profound truth: the Republic of Somaliland is a fully sovereign, independent state as of June 26, 1960. While the world today falsely refers to Somaliland as “unrecognized” or “breakaway,” influenced by Somalia’s propaganda. The British parliamentary records tell a very different and legally binding story.

On April 12, 1960, in a public statement printed in British newspapers and recorded in the official transcript of UK Parliament. The Colonial Secretary, Iain Macleod, confirmed that the United Kingdom would grant full independence to the Somaliland Protectorate. This was a declaration of international legal action, based on the clearly expressed will of Somaliland’s elected government.

When Mr. Iain Macleod stood before the British Parliament and declared June 26, 1960 as the official date of Republic of Somaliland’s independence, he was not speaking hypothetically or conditionally. He was finalizing a decolonization process under international law, specifically under UN Resolution 1514 (XV) which gives all people the right to full self-determination and independence.

1. Republic of Somaliland’s Will for Independence

“In pursuance of the policy announced by my predecessor in February, 1959, and in view of the declared wishes of the elected representatives of the Protectorate, as evidenced in the Motion adopted by the Legislative Council on 6th April…”

This confirms that the Republic of Somaliland’s independence was demanded by Somaliland’s own elected government, via a formal parliamentary motion, a key requirement of self-determination under UN General Assembly Resolution 1514. This debunks the false claim by failed Somalia that the Republic of Somaliland was ever “part” of a unified Somalia. The Republic of Somaliland has full legal de jure autonomy, is recognized by and its status is recorded at the UN.

Under international law, a treaty is any legally binding agreement between states (countries). Article 102 of the UN Charter states that treaties must be registered with the Secretariat and published by it.

A sovereign Republic of Somaliland signed, entered, and registered with the UN Secretariat

2. Legal and Constitutional Path to Statehood

“…Her Majesty’s Government was prepared to take further constitutional steps to make possible the independence of the Protectorate.”

A constitution is the fundamental legal document that defines a state’s structure, powers, and sovereignty. International law recognizes statehood through defined territory, permanent population, government, and capacity to enter into relations with other states. Having its own constitution meant the Republic of Somaliland met the key criteria of statehood independently.

Failed Somalia was not only a foreign entity under Italian trusteeship, governed by the United Nations mandate at the time but it was also a completely separate from Republic of Somaliland. It had no legal or political standing in discussions over Somaliland’s future.

The Somaliland’s independence, constitutional talks and agreements were exclusively between the two governments. The Republic of Somaliland and the United Kingdom confirming Somaliland’s status as a sovereign political and legal country capable of self-determination and self-governance.

Not to mention failed Somalia was not only a different entity but also not even independent yet, and had no say in Somaliland’s legal status. Any claims by Somalia that Somaliland was “part of Somalia” at independence are historically and legally false and contradicted by the documented historical records.

3. Equal Negotiations Between Governments

“Good progress has been made in subsequent discussions. Agreement has been reached on essential matters.”

This again underscores Somaliland’s distinct status and autonomy. It proves how Republic of Somaliland will be governing itself, its legal status, and how it would transition from a British protectorate to an independent state. This is exclusively between Somaliland and the UK.

The phrase reveals that Somaliland had already secured a legal and political framework for independence.

The talks were mutually negotiated agreements. This established Somaliland as a political equal to Britain in shaping its own future.

The negotiations and agreements with the UK carry international legal weight, unlike Somalia’s later unilateral false claims.

The Republic of Somaliland’s sovereignty was established under international law well before Somalia’s post-trusteeship entity even existed.

4. Creation of an International Aid Mission (Post-Independence)

“We have agreed on a scheme whereby a number of expatriate officers… will be able to continue to serve there for an interim period of six months after independence as a United Kingdom Aid Mission.”

The reference to “six months after independence” clearly establishes that Somaliland was set to become an independent state, not part of Somalia, as this aid mission is specifically arranged for Somaliland alone.

The UK’s aid mission is tailored exclusively for Republic of Somaliland, showing the British government recognized Somaliland as a distinct legal, political and administrative unit requiring its own post-independence transitional support.

5. Military Continuity Agreements

“We have agreed that a similar arrangement should be devised to enable British personnel, serving with the Somaliland Scouts, to continue to do so for an interim period of six months.”

This quote is also very revealing.

This is a defense agreement again, the kind made between sovereign nations. This clearly rejected any automatic merger into another entity like failed Somalia.

The “Somaliland Scouts” were a Somaliland’s security force under British command during the protectorate, and the agreement to keep British personnel there post-independence clearly shows that Somaliland had its own distinct military establishment, separate from any other foreign military including failed Somalia.

This interim arrangement implies Republic of Somaliland agreed to govern and maintain order independently, not uniting and merging into Somalia’s forces or administration. The British government agreed to work with the Somaliland government under a bilateral agreement to help keep security in the newly independent Republic of Somaliland. They made a clear agreement to do this through Somaliland’s military, showing cooperation between the two countries. which further confirms Somaliland’s sovereign status.

6. Draft Constitution for an Independent State

“A suitable draft constitution for an independent Somaliland has been prepared.”

The phrase “independent Somaliland” confirms that the Republic of Somaliland was recognized as a distinct sovereign country planning to become an independent state, not a region merging or being part of Somalia, which wasn’t an independent entity to begin with.

A constitution is a foundational document of statehood. The very act of preparing one confirms that Britain was not transferring Somaliland to another country, but recognizing its full sovereignty.

Failed Somalia’s false narrative of automatic union is contradicted by the Republic of Somaliland preparing its own constitution, which would be unnecessary if Somaliland was already part of Somalia.

7. Somaliland Citizenship Created

“With the withdrawal of Her Majesty’s protection… these Somalis – virtually the whole population of the Protectorate – who are British Protected Persons… will lose that status. While new Somaliland citizenship will be created immediately upon independence…”

This clearly states that once the Republic of Somaliland gained independence, the British Crown’s legal protection over the people of the Protectorate would end. This means Somalilanders were no longer under British jurisdiction and protection.

The people of Somaliland held a special legal status as British Protected Persons (BPP), a form of legal protection granted by Britain in its protectorates. Independence meant this status would cease, confirming that Republic of Somaliland was stepping out from under British legal protection and simultaneously, Republic of Somaliland would immediately establish its own citizenship, signifying a new national identity distinct from British nationality or protection. New Somaliland national citizenship would be created something that only sovereign states can issue under international law.

If Somaliland was supposed to become part of failed Somalia, the citizenship would logically reflect that union. Instead, it explicitly states a new Somaliland citizenship would be created, which proves legal independence, not integration.

This indicates the formation of a sovereign state, capable of defining its own citizenry.

8. Passport and Immigration Recognition

“…Her Majesty’s Government will do everything possible, in the United Kingdom and overseas, to ensure that hardship and difficulties do not arise…”

If the Republic of Somaliland had been part of failed Somalia, as they false propaganda spreads or ever truly united after independence, there would be no need for the British to make special arrangements specifically for Somaliland.

Britain was pledging to assist foreign nationals (i.e., citizens of the new Somaliland state) in their international documentation. This once again proves that Somaliland was recognized as foreign and sovereign. British responsibility and support was clearly directed to Republic of Somaliland alone, not to a “greater Somalia.”

9. Post-Independence Foreign Aid Agreement

“I proposed… and the elected Ministers accepted, that the sum of £1.5 million should be the amount paid during the first year after independence…”

The mention of “elected Ministers” is very important it shows Republic of Somaliland had its own legitimate, democratically chosen government well before and at the point of independence. A sovereign government with elected officials making real decisions about the country’s finances and future.

Britain agreed to provide foreign aid, signifying a relationship with an independent state.

This fact directly contradicts the Somalian false claims that Republic of Somaliland was just a region within Somalia without independent governance. Somaliland’s elected ministers handling critical matters like budgets and post-independence arrangements underscores its status as a fully functioning sovereign state.

10. Somaliland’s Internal Governance Ready

“The elected Ministers informed me of their intention to maintain the level of economic and social services…”

This sentence shows that Republic of Somaliland had its own government, a functioning, democratically elected government responsible for making crucial policy decisions with real power. These ministers were chosen by the people and made decisions for Somaliland.

If Somaliland were just a part of Somalia, it wouldn’t have its own elected leaders planning how to keep services running after independence!

Also, the fact that these ministers told the British government about their plans shows Republic of Somaliland was recognized as a separate, self-governing state that are in charge of their national affairs.

Once again, this clearly disproves the false claim that Somaliland was ever just a part of failed Somalia.

11. Independence Date Confirmed

“The elected Ministers proposed and Her Majesty’s Government accepted that the date of independence shall be 26th June.”

This sentence seals the case. Republic of Somaliland’s independence was proposed by Somaliland’s government. The date June 26, 1960 is now entrenched as the day Somaliland legally became a sovereign state under international law.

Republic of Somaliland had a legitimate, representative government, chosen by its people with the power to make critical decisions such as setting the date for independence. This is a clear marker of sovereignty, because only a sovereign entity, recognized as such by the colonial power, has the right to determine its own independence timeline.

The British government’s acceptance of this proposal signifies official international recognition of Somaliland’s sovereignty at that moment in history. This mutual agreement reflects a legal and political relationship between two sovereign actors.

This arrangement destroyed any false narrative that the Republic of Somaliland is merely a region or province within a greater Somalia. If Somaliland were simply a part of Somalia, it would not have been in a position to propose or negotiate its own independence date with Britain. The decision-making power clearly resided within Somaliland’s own political institutions.

This moment marks the foundation of Somaliland’s status as a de jure independent state, legally sovereign since June 26, 1960. The significance of this cannot be overstated.. the product of a formal, bilateral constitutional under international laws.

When a country is granted full legal independence, it is by definition a sovereign state not a region, not a federal member, and certainly not a secessionist.

Not to mention the State of Somaliland applied to join the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) what later became the World Trade Organization (WTO). Only sovereign states could apply. It proves Somaliland was acting as an independent country, ready to engage in global economic systems on its own, long before any so-called illegal union with Somalia.

12. Formal Parliamentary Record

“A report of our discussions will be printed and laid before Parliament as soon as possible.”

This made Somaliland’s independence an official act of British constitutional and international law, registered and recorded.

13. Britain’s Farewell to Somaliland

“I am sure that hon. Members will wish to join with me in sending to the people of Somaliland a message of good wishes… and an assurance of our hopes for enduring friendship.”

This statement mirrors the kind of diplomatic language reserved for interactions between sovereign states. The British government is not addressing a colony or a region it is addressing “the people of Somaliland” as a distinct legal and political community embarking on a new chapter as an independent country. There’s no mention of Somalia, no plan to “unite” or “hand over” the Republic or Somaliland. The tone is clearly one of farewell and mutual respect, not absorption.

Sending a message of “good wishes” and a hope for “enduring friendship” is standard diplomatic language used between two equal and sovereign countries. Britain wouldn’t be saying this to a territory it was simply annexing into another state. Rather, it’s addressing a newly independent country, and this language acknowledges that the Republic of Somaliland will now be operating independently in the international arena.

This destroys the fabricated narrative that Somaliland was always part of Somalia. If that were true, there would be no need for the UK to wish Somaliland well separately, nor to express hopes for bilateral friendship. Why wish luck to something that’s allegedly about to dissolve into a “larger union”? The statement makes it unmistakably clear: Republic of Somaliland is recognized and treated as its own sovereign country.

This was the final note in Britain’s farewell to the Republic of Somaliland as a protectorate and a welcome to the Republic of Somaliland as an equal in the international community.

Final Thought: Somaliland Was and Still Is A Country

This 1960 statement is a binding legal fact.

Notice what’s not in the entire statement? There’s no mention of Somalia, no suggestion of Somaliland becoming part of another state. It reveals that, at the moment of independence, there was no legal or political certainty about any union and certainly no union in effect.

On June 26, 1960, the Republic of Somaliland was born as a fully sovereign state, recognized internationally, including. Only days later, in an unratified, legally invalid attempt at union, it was effectively annexed by failed neighboring entity Somalia, a move the African Union would later confirm lacked legal legitimacy.

Britain’s own record obliterated the Somalian propaganda that Somaliland “seceded” from Somalia in 1991. You cannot secede from a union that never legally existed.

Today, the world wrongly labels Somaliland as merely “de facto” independent, echoing Somalia’s propaganda. Yet, Britain’s own 1960 declaration proves that the Republic of Somaliland is a de jure state fully sovereign, lawful, and enduring.

May 18, 1991, the Restoration of Sovereignty Day marks a profound legal and moral correction a restoration of justice and history.

On that day, the Republic of Somaliland did not declare independence; it reclaimed and restored what was unlawfully taken. The so-called union of 1960 was never legal, never ratified, but an annexation disguised as unity.

While failed Somalia descended into chaos and collapse, the Republic of Somaliland rose to its feet, dusted off its rightful sovereignty, and restored its legitimate status on the world stage.

This was not secession.

This was not a rebellion.

This was an act of state continuity, a rightful restoration of a sovereign nation.

