Kenya Rejects Somaliland’s Attempt to Open Diplomatic Liaison Office in Nairobi

The government of Kenya has firmly rejected Somaliland’s attempt to open a liaison office in Nairobi, stating that the planned inauguration is unauthorized and will not be permitted to proceed.

In a communiqué issued on Monday, May 26, 2025, by the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, the government clarified that the event had also not been accorded the requisite formal diplomatic status, which would allow it to advance further, emphatically insisting that it could not be sanctioned at this juncture.

“The Ministry further notes with concern that to the extent the event of the 27th of May, 2025 has not been granted approval from this Ministry, its investiture of the status of a Diplomatic Office does not enjoy the imprimatur of the Republic of Kenya and cannot be allowed to proceed,” the statement read in part.

The government subsequently emphasized its recognition of the Federal Republic of Somalia as the sole sovereign state, stipulating that any diplomatic representations must conform to this stance.

“The Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs wishes to reiterate that the Government of the Republic of Kenya maintains and respectfully reaffirms its unwavering recognition of the Federal Republic of Somalia as a sovereign state,” the statement read.

It further acknowledged the importance of Kenya’s relations with Somaliland and other regional administrations as crucial for advancing peace, security, trade, and investment in the region.

“Kenya appreciates its relations with Somaliland and other regional governments, which are meant to enhance peace, security, trade, and investment in the region,” the statement added.

The government also reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to supporting Somalia’s ongoing state-building and institutional development efforts through continuous dialogue with the Federal Government of Somalia. It underlined the country’s readiness to enhance cooperation and forge mutually beneficial partnerships within this framework.

“As Somalia continues to advance its state-building and institutional development agenda, the Government of Kenya, through sustained dialogue with the Federal Government of Somalia, stands ready to support these efforts to enhance cooperation and mutually beneficial partnerships.”

Concluding the statement, the Ministry extended assurances to Somaliland’s representatives in Nairobi, affirming that it avails itself of this opportunity to renew to the Liaison Office of Somaliland in Nairobi the assurances of its highest consideration.

“The Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs of the Republic of Kenya avails itself of this opportunity to renew to the Liaison Office of Somaliland in Nairobi the assurances of its highest consideration,” the statement concluded.

Somaliland’s president’s arrival

The clarification on the liaison office came minutes before Somaliland’s President Abdirahman Irro arrived in Nairobi ahead of his official diplomatic visit.

Irro arrived at around 7:40 pm on Monday, May 26, 2025, and was welcomed by the Cabinet Secretary for Mining, Blue Economy, and Maritime Affairs of the Republic of Kenya, Hassan Joho.

In a post on X, Irro’s spokesperson, Hussein Adan Igeh, confirmed that he was later escorted in a convoy arranged by the government to his reserved residence in Nairobi.

“Upon arrival at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, His Excellency was warmly welcomed by the Honorable Hassan Ali Joho, Cabinet Secretary for Mining, Blue Economy, and Maritime Affairs of the Republic of Kenya. The President was then accompanied in formal procession to his official residence in the capital,” he posted on X.

He also appreciated that members of the Somaliland diaspora had been organized to meet and welcome him upon arrival into the country. He hailed this as a symbol of the longstanding and strong connection between Kenya and Somaliland, insisting that it sends a positive message to the global community.

“In a display of patriotism and unity, members of the Somaliland diaspora in Kenya gathered to extend a heartfelt welcome to the Head of State upon his arrival, underscoring the strong connection between the Somaliland leadership and its global community.”

