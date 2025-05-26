Kenya Denies Recognition of Somaliland Liaison Office in Nairobi Amid Diplomatic Tensions

The Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs of Kenya has distanced itself from a planned event by the Somaliland Liaison Office in Nairobi, emphasizing that it does not recognize the office as a diplomatic entity.

This is amid reports that the Somaliland Liaison Office intends to officially inaugurate its operations in Nairobi on Tuesday.

Though a statement on Monday, the ministry clarified that no approval had been granted for such an event and that the activity does not carry the endorsement or formal recognition of the Kenyan government.

“The Government of the Republic of Kenya maintains and respectfully reaffirms its unwavering recognition of the Federal Republic of Somalia as a sovereign state,” the Ministry stated, reaffirming its longstanding position on Somalia’s territorial integrity.

The ministry acknowledged Kenya’s appreciation for its relations with Somaliland and other regional administrations and stated that such engagement is aimed at enhancing peace, security, trade, and investment in the Horn of Africa.

“As Somalia continues to advance its state-building and institutional development agenda, the Government of Kenya, through sustained dialogue with the Federal Government of Somalia, stands ready to support these efforts to enhance cooperation and mutually beneficial partnerships,” the statement read.

Further, the Musalia Mudavadi-led ministry clarified that there was no formal clearance for Tuesday’s event, cautioning that its characterization as a diplomatic office opening is inaccurate and unauthorized.

“The event of the 27th of May, 2025 has not been granted approval from this Ministry. Its investiture of the status of a diplomatic office does not enjoy the imprimatur of the Republic of Kenya and cannot be allowed to proceed,” the statement warned.

In a separate statement in the afternoon, the Foreign Affairs Ministry said Kenya is committed to Somalia’s territorial integrity and unity, including the semi-autonomous regions of Jubaland and Somaliland.

It said Nairobi unequivocally recognizes Mogadishu as the sole legitimate authority over all Somali territories but maintained it will seek to advance partnerships with the two breakaway regions.

“To advance the partnership, Kenya will maintain contact and relations with subnational governments in Jubaland and Somaliland and, in consultation with the Federal Government of Somalia to establish contact and as well as a diplomatic presence as may be agreed from time to time with the aim of supporting security cooperation and commercial interests and in line with the principles of mutual respect and good neighborliness,” the ministry stated.