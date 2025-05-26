Kenya Reaffirms Support for Somalia’s Sovereignty While Engaging Somaliland in Diplomatic, Economic Ties

Kenya is reaffirming its support for Somalia’s sovereignty while pragmatically engaging with Somaliland and Jubaland to promote regional stability, economic growth, and diplomatic relations, all within a delicate and complex geopolitical landscape

Nairobi, Kenya — The Kenyan government has reiterated its recognition of Somalia’s Federal Government (FGS) as the sole legitimate authority over the nation’s affairs, even as it moves to deepen diplomatic and commercial ties with Somaliland and Somalia’s breakaway region of Jubaland.

The delicate balancing act comes amid Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro’s high-profile visit to Nairobi to inaugurate a new diplomatic mission, signaling Somaliland’s push for international legitimacy.

Kenya Reaffirms Somalia’s Sovereignty

In a statement released Monday, Kenya’s State Department of Foreign Affairs emphasized its “unwavering commitment” to Somalia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political independence, aligning with the United Nations Charter, African Union principles, and regional agreements. While Kenya pledged to uphold Mogadishu’s authority, it clarified that engagements with Somaliland and Jubaland—regions seeking autonomy—would continue “in consultation” with the FGS to advance security cooperation and economic interests.

“Kenya unequivocally recognizes the Federal Government of Somalia as the sole legitimate body responsible for administering the country,” the statement read, underscoring adherence to international law. However, it added that Nairobi would “establish diplomatic presence” in Somaliland and Jubaland as needed, framed by “mutual respect and good neighborliness.”

Somaliland’s Diplomatic Push

Somaliland President Irro arrived in Nairobi on Monday with a delegation including ministers and senior officials, aiming to strengthen bilateral ties and inaugurate a permanent diplomatic mission. His spokesperson, Hussein Adan Igeh Deyr, described the visit as a step toward “expanding Somaliland’s diplomatic reach” and fostering regional stability. Discussions with Kenyan officials and international representatives are expected to focus on economic collaboration and multilateral partnerships.

The move highlights Somaliland’s decades-long quest for global recognition since declaring independence in 1991, though no UN member state formally acknowledges its sovereignty. Kenya’s overture follows historical admiration for Somaliland’s governance model, with former Kenyan Presidents Jomo Kenyatta and Mwai Kibaki reportedly supportive of its self-rule.

Regional Diplomacy under Scrutiny

Kenya’s latest diplomatic maneuvers come amid heightened regional tensions. In March, Nairobi drew criticism for recognizing Kosovo’s independence—a move that angered Serbia and its allies. Weeks later, it faced backlash for hosting Sudan’s rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF), prompting Khartoum to suspend Kenyan tea imports.

Analysts suggest Kenya’s engagement with Somaliland risks straining relations with Mogadishu, which views such ties as a challenge to its territorial claims. Despite thousands of Kenyans living and working in Somaliland, Nairobi has sought to downplay friction, asserting that all regional engagements are coordinated with Somalia’s federal authorities.

A Delicate Balancing Act

While Kenya positions itself as a stabilizing force in the Horn of Africa, its dual approach underscores the complexities of regional diplomacy. By reaffirming Somalia’s sovereignty yet fostering pragmatic ties with its breakaway regions, Nairobi aims to bolster security and trade without alienating strategic partners.

As Somaliland’s diplomatic mission opens in Nairobi, President Irro’s spokesperson affirmed the country’s commitment to “constructive dialogue and peaceful cooperation.” Meanwhile, Kenya’s nuanced stance reflects its broader strategy: navigating competing interests in a volatile region while advocating for mutual development and peace.

Additional reporting by regional correspondents.

Read below the full statement:

Foreign Affairs Statement on Bilateral Relations Between Kenya and the Federal Republic of Somalia. The Government of the Republic of Kenya reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the sovereignty, territorial integrity, national unity, and political independence of the Federal Republic of Somalia. In this regard, Kenya unequivocally recognizes the authority of the Federal Government in Mogadishu as the sole and legitimate body responsible for administering the affairs of Somalia, including those pertaining to its regions. This position is firmly grounded in Kenya’s adherence to the principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations, the Constitutive Act of the African Union, the Treaty and Protocols of the East African Community as well as Kenya’s Foreign Policy. These instruments uphold the values of non-interference in the internal affairs of States and the peaceful resolution of disputes. The longstanding relationship between Kenya and Somalia is anchored on deep historical ties, shared cultural heritage, and enduring bonds of kinship. These foundations continue to inform our collective aspirations for peace, security, and sustainable development in the region. The Government of Kenya, therefore, considers Somalia as a strategic ally in advancing these shared objectives, and reaffirms its commitment to fostering bilateral relations based on mutual trust, respect for sovereignty, and recognition of territorial integrity. As Somalia continues to advance its state-building and institutional development agenda, the Government of Kenya stands ready to support these efforts through sustained dialogue, enhanced regional cooperation, and mutually beneficial partnerships. To advance the partnership, Kenya will maintain contact and relations with sub-national governments in Jubaland and Somaliland, and in consultation with the Federal Government of Somalia to establish contact and as well as diplomatic presence as may be agreed from time to time with the aim of supporting security cooperation and commercial interests and in line with the principles of mutual respect and good neighborliness. 26TH MAY, 2025 MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AND DIASPORA AFFAIRS NAIROBI