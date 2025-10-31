Somaliland’s government has formally rejected participation in the Djibouti-led peace process for Somalia — known as the Arta Conference — asserting that it has already restored peace and governance independently and will not be drawn back into Somalia’s conflict.

In a statement issued March 10, 2000, President Mohamed Haji Ibrahim Egal declared that Somaliland would not join the conference and reaffirmed the territory’s 1991 withdrawal from its union with Somalia.

“Somaliland simply asks that its achievements should not be sabotaged or threatened,” Egal wrote, warning of attempts to “drag it into the quagmire of the anarchy and chaos” in Somalia.

The document emphasized that Somaliland’s stance had the backing of its legislature and public.

Historical Roots of Somaliland’s Claim

Somaliland’s argument rests on the events of 1960, when British Somaliland gained independence on June 26 and briefly became a recognized sovereign state before entering a voluntary union with the former Italian-administered Somalia on July 1.

What began as a union of equals, Hargeisa contends, soon became an unequal arrangement dominated by Mogadishu — a grievance that fueled a decade-long armed struggle against the dictatorship of Mohamed Siyad Barre during the 1980s.

“The political and diplomatic ramifications of this misreading of Somalia’s identity have been detrimental to Somaliland,” the 2000 statement said.

After Barre’s fall in 1991, Somaliland declared it was restoring the sovereignty it held in June 1960.

Context: What Was the Arta Conference?

The Djibouti-sponsored Arta Conference (April–August 2000) sought to unify Somali factions and establish a transitional government — ultimately creating the Transitional National Government (TNG).

Djibouti’s government insisted Somaliland join as part of Somalia. Somaliland refused.

“There is no party or grouping in Somalia to which Somaliland needs to be reconciled,” Egal said.

Expert Commentary: Then and Now

Scholars say the 2000 stance became a cornerstone of Somaliland’s diplomatic policy.

Dr. Michael Walls, University College London, who has studied Somaliland for two decades, notes:

“Egal’s refusal to join the Arta process confirmed Somaliland’s trajectory. While the rest of Somalia attempted externally driven reconciliation, Somaliland invested in bottom-up state building. The divergence became irreversible.”

Dr. Sarah Phillips, University of Sydney, adds:

“The decision was about safeguarding stability. For Somalilanders in 2000, the fear of being pulled into Somalia’s violence was more pressing than gaining international recognition.”

Regional analysts also say Djibouti’s involvement shaped the dynamics.

State-Building Without Recognition

Between 1991 and 2000, Somaliland held national peace conferences, adopted a constitution, and held local elections — all without international funding.

“Somaliland has achieved for itself what the Djibouti Initiative is attempting to do for Somalia,” Egal wrote. “Only that Somaliland has done it much better.”

The statement emphasized Somaliland’s internal peace, independent judiciary, and democratic transition efforts as evidence of functional governance.

Timeline: Key Events Leading to Somaliland’s 2000 Stance

Year Event June 26, 1960 British Somaliland gains independence and international recognition July 1, 1960 Union formed with Italian Somalia to create the Somali Republic but that union was never legally ratified 1988–1991 War between Somali National Movement (SNM) and Siyad Barre’s government May 18, 1991 Somaliland declares restoration of independence 1991–1993 Peace conferences in Berbera, Burao, Sheikh, and Borama establish political order 1993–1997 President Mohamed H. I. Egal leads state-building efforts March 10, 2000 Somaliland issues rejection of Djibouti’s Arta peace initiative August 2000 Arta Conference forms the Transitional National Government in Somalia — without Somaliland

A Policy That Endured

Somaliland’s 2000 declaration marked one of the clearest early refusals to engage in Somalia’s centralized peace processes — a position it maintains today.

“Somaliland will have a role to play when inhabitants themselves solve Somalia’s problems,” Egal wrote, “and some form of central authority has been firmly established.”

Nearly a quarter-century later, Somaliland still seeks international recognition and continues to operate autonomously, while Somalia remains engaged in successive peacebuilding initiatives.

Conclusion

Egal’s 2000 statement framed Somaliland’s break as a return to sovereignty, rather than secession — and cemented its policy of refusing to participate in Somali reconciliation forums.

The international community largely rejected this stance at the time. Yet Somaliland’s stability compared to southern Somalia’s turmoil shaped perceptions among policy analysts and some governments.

As one Western diplomat familiar with the region noted:

“The Arta moment did not create Somaliland’s path — it clarified it.”

Read below the full of Somaliland’s position document: Title: Position of the Republic of Somaliland On the Djibouti Peace Initiative on Somalia From:[President, Republic Of Somaliland, Mohamed H. Ibrahim Egal] Date :[10 Mar 2000] Position of the Republic of Somaliland On the Djibouti Peace Initiative on Somalia 1. Introductory note On 1 July 1960 two separate and sovereign territories – Somaliland (a former British Protectorate) and Somalia (the former Italian Somalia) formed a political union that was officially named the Somali Republic. The Somali Republic, as such, became a member of the United Nations, the OAU, and a host of other intergovernmental organizations and was registered under that title. The official title of the union did not last long, as had been the case of other constitutional arrangements that were intended to safeguard the interests of Somaliland. Taking advantage of their majority, the representatives of Somalia lost little time in dropping the official nomenclature of the union and replacing it with the name of their own territory – Somalia. The change was entirely political. Its objective was the complete absorption of the territory and people of Somaliland into Somalia, and the subsequent eradication of all traces of Somaliland from the map. This move was not publicized at the time, and it was done without the knowledge and consent of the other party of the union, namely Somaliland. The political and diplomatic ramifications of this unilateral change in nomenclature did not become apparent until after Somaliland had successfully overthrown the brutal rule of Siyad Barre in 1990, and declared a few months later Somaliland’s withdrawal from its union with Somalia. When Somaliland representatives attempted to establish contacts with the United Nations and other members of the international community, they were told that their country was part and parcel of Somalia, and that the United Nations could not accept any change that would affect the unity and territorial integrity of the State of Somalia. The resultant confusion that has followed the misreading of Somalia’s true identity has been detrimental to the inherent rights and interests of Somaliland and its people. The international community should be aware of a number of important historical facts pertaining to Somaliland’s political development, viz. The achievement of independence on June 26, 1960, its subsequent union on July 1, 1960 with Somalia (ex-Italian Somalia) as two equal partners, its long years of struggle for liberation from the union, its eventual victory in December 1990 and its withdrawal from the union in 1991. Somaliland has reverted to the status ante quo 26 June, 1960, and is determined to maintain that status until a more attractive political alternative acceptable to the people of Somaliland can be found. 2. Somaliland’s position on the Djibouti Initiative Somaliland appreciates that the Djibouti Initiative was inspired by the speech of the UN Secretary General and that the Initiative was launched as a possible measure to help Somalia recover from its current chaos and anarchy. Somaliland is not opposed to the Djibouti Initiative despite its many shortcomings which it could have helped to remedy had it been consulted adequately and sincerely. Hasty and inadequate organizational arrangements for an extremely complex problem, coupled with Djibouti’s quest for advance endorsement of its plan of implementation even before the invitees from Somalia have even met to discuss the proposal outlined therein, may well be a recipe for failure. Somaliland objections to the Djibouti Initiative arise from the fact that it ignores the political status of the country. Moreover, Somaliland is aware that some elements ostensibly supporting the Initiative is attempting to draft Somaliland into a reconciliation conference which is of no direct concern to Somaliland, and in which Somaliland has no role to play. There is no party or grouping in Somalia to which Somaliland needs to be reconciled. Somaliland is aware that the same elements are mischievously exploiting the opportunity given to them by the Djibouti Initiative to undermine the success that has attended Somaliland’s efforts at nation-building and at re-establishing a peaceful and stable state. Somaliland will resist to the utmost any attempt to drag it into the quagmire of the anarchy and chaos that characterizes current conditions in Somalia. Somaliland will have a role to play when inhabitants themselves solve Somalia’s problems, and some form of central authority has been firmly established in that country. Somaliland would be prepared to make contact with the new Somalia authorities to discuss, as equal partners, a future relationship appropriate for the welfare of the people of the two countries. Somaliland has achieved through a series of nationwide conferences (Berbera and Burao in 1991, Sheikh in 1992 and Borama in 1993) peace, internal stability, a democratic system of parliamentary government, an independent judiciary and the development of a private sector where free enterprise reigns supreme. This promising situation has been achieved without any help, aid or assistance from the international community. Somaliland has already achieved for itself what the Djibouti Initiative is attempting to do for Somalia, only that Somaliland has done it much better than what is being proposed and has done it successfully. Somaliland has accomplished a lasting peace between all sections of the population; it has established peaceful cooperation with its neighbors, and it has put in place a democratic governance which is effectively running the country with the consent of the governed. Somaliland simply asks that its achievements should not be sabotaged or threatened by a proposal which seeks to draft Somaliland into a scheme which runs contrary to its interests and in which it will take no part. Somaliland, in summary, will not be involved with the Djibouti Initiative and, consequently, will not participate in any of the deliberations outlined in its plan of implementation. This position has been confirmed by Somaliland’s House of Representatives and by the public at large. President, Republic Of Somaliland Mohamed H. Ibrahim Egal