Israel Considers Sending Gazans to Puntland – and Somalia could be open to it

Israel is considering plans to send Gazans to Puntland, an autonomous region of Somalia, after Donald Trump’s pledge to resettle them in “far safer and more beautiful” communities.

On Thursday, Israel Katz, Israel’s foreign minister, ordered the IDF to prepare for the “voluntary” emigration of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, including “special arrangements” for sea and air departures.

Mr Trump doubled down on his proposal for the United States to occupy and rebuild Gaza, despite White House officials attempting to soften the move.

The president said no US soldiers would be needed to turn Gaza into “one of the greatest and most spectacular developments of its kind on earth”, while Palestinians would move to “new and modern homes in the region”.

Despite fierce international resistance, Mr. Trump’s remarks have galvanized long-standing Israeli hopes to remove Gazans from the stretch of coastal land they have occupied for centuries.

Neighboring Egypt and Jordan have refused to host any of the two million citizens left in the devastated Strip, saying the move would fatally undermine the creation of a Palestinian state.

But on Wednesday night, Israel Bachar, Israel’s consul general to the Pacific Southwest, said that alternative destinations were being considered.

“From what I’m hearing, we’re talking about three different states,” Mr. Bachar told CBS News. “And now you’re going to get your newsworthy piece.

“We’re talking about one [in] Morocco, two [in] Somalia, and adjacent to Somalia there is another area; it’s called Puntland, and that’s what they’re looking at, maybe, to relocate them to these three places.”

Gazans told The Telegraph they had no intention of leaving their homes for Somalia, or anywhere else, describing the move as an attempt at ethnic cleansing.

An Israeli official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said it was “extremely premature” to discuss potential destinations for voluntary emigration.

“That being said, there’s of course high-level cooperation between President Trump and our prime minister on the issue.”

Yacob Mohamed Abdalla, Puntland’s deputy minister of information, told The Telegraph the state would be happy to host Gazan refugees, as long as they came voluntarily.

“To start, I can tell you that Puntland is located in the corner of Africa and Palestine is in the Middle East. There is no reason to deport someone from his country to another country without that person choosing to move.”

But he welcomed free movement. “That is no problem,” he said. “We welcome at that time and it is for the sake of international law.”

An arid region on the northern tip of the Horn of Africa, Puntland was a hub for piracy in the early 2000s but has stabilized to become the wealthiest, most stable state in a nation wracked by conflict.

Puntland remains bitterly poor, with GDP per capita estimated at $507 in 2022, and Islamic State operates in the remote hills.

On Saturday, Donald Trump ordered the first military strikes of his new administration on one Puntland hide-out, saying a “senior Isis attack planner” and other terrorists “hiding in caves” were killed.

In a post on Facebook, Abdulahi Mohamed Jama, a former spokesman for the Puntland state government, said taking in Palestinians would benefit the region and help it gain support from the international community.

Gazans are “Islamic people”, like Puntlanders, and would contribute to the “modernizing and development” of the state. The roughly 10,000 refugees who fled the war in Yemen brought “technological expertise” when they arrived.

If it were to accept Gazans, Puntland’s status in the world would improve and it would receive “security and economic development” in return, Mr. Jaha said.

“It’s best to take advantage of the unplanned opportunities that sometimes arise,” he added.

Amit Segal, a well-connected Israel journalist seen as close to Benjamin Netanyahu, also said Israel was investigating moves to send Palestinians to Puntland, Somaliland – not Somalia – and Morocco.

“The first two seek international recognition, the third is concerned with maintaining recognition of its sovereignty over Western Sahara, and all three are countries with an overwhelmingly Sunni Muslim majority,” he said.

Somaliland declared complete independence from Somalia in 1991 but has not received international recognition of its status, except from Ethiopia.

Riven by poverty and unemployment, Puntland, home to around 4.5 million people, was the launchpad for dozens of hijackings of cargo ships, tankers, and private yachts between 2005 and 2012.

The leader of Somalia’s Islamic State branch is Puntland-born Abdul Qadir Mumin, a fiery cleric who settled in England and gained British citizenship, preaching in favor of jihad in mosques in London and Leicester. He burned his British passport on returning to Somalia in 2015.

In March last year, Puntland withdrew its recognition of the federal government amid a dispute over constitutional amendments, in particular a shift from indirect clan-based voting to individual suffrage. Relations with Mogadishu remain tense.

Will Brown, an Africa expert at the European Council on Foreign Relations, said discussing sending potentially hundreds of thousands of Gazans to Somalia was “insane”.

“Somalia is a failed state plagued by jihadist violence. The idea of dumping deeply traumatized people there is hellish,” he said.

Under Joe Biden, the US State Department condemned talk of resettling Gazans abroad as “inflammatory and irresponsible,” amid reports the government was investigating relocating Palestinians to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Some Israeli officials believe Mr. Trump’s wholehearted support for the idea, and the diplomatic muscle it brings could unlock a deal.

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s prime minister, reportedly told a meeting of his Likud party last year: “Our problem is [finding] countries that are willing to absorb Gazans, and we are working on it.”

On Thursday, Mr. Katz said Norway, Spain, and Ireland are “legally obliged to allow any Gazan resident to enter their territories” following their recognition of a Palestinian state.

‘Gazans’ land is Gaza’

Madrid and Dublin immediately dismissed the claims, with Spain’s foreign minister on Thursday saying “Gazans’ land is Gaza and Gaza must be part of the future Palestinian state”.

In the dying days of his first administration, Mr. Trump recognized Morocco’s sovereignty over the Western Sahara, where it has long fought a pro-independence insurgency.

Mr Biden did not reverse the decision but offered no further support, and Morocco’s claim has languished amid a lack of further international backing.

The Moroccan government did not respond to requests for comment. Its support for a two-state solution meant it was unlikely to accept any resettlement proposal, even with concessions on Western Sahara, said Abdallah Naicha, a political analyst.

“Even if Morocco is officially asked by the US administration or Israel to receive displaced people from Gaza, its stance will not be different,” he said.

Inside Gaza, residents told The Telegraph efforts to remove them from the Strip would “never succeed”.

“I do not know why they chose Somalia and Morocco, and whether these countries agreed to our emigration from Gaza, but Israel wants to occupy Gaza and expand and build settlements,” said Ahmed al-Hato, 50, from Gaza City.

“We will establish a Palestinian state and we will never emigrate from Gaza.”

“I apologize for what I am going to say,” added Samia al-Faqawi, 27, from Khan Younis, but “choosing Somalia as a country to leave our land and seek refuge in is ridiculous”.

He said: “Somalia is a very poor and barren area… I advise those who talk about our displacement to understand the nature of our lives and to know how much we love and are attached to Gaza.”

Muhammad al-Batniji, a 55-year-old displaced from Gaza City, agreed with Mr. Trump’s views on the beauty and development potential of the coast.

“A year-and-a-half ago I lived in a new house in one of the high-end buildings next to the sea and near the Corniche and the Gaza Port.

“It is a very beautiful, calm place,” he said. “I was spending long hours sitting by the sea and could see it from my window.”

Addressing Mr Trump, he said: “Do not say you will try and make Gaza a tourist destination for people from abroad. This Gaza is for us and we will not leave it to anyone else.”