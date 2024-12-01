Death Toll from Israeli Aggression on Gaza Rises to 44,382

The death toll from the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, which has been ongoing for more than a year, has risen to 44,382 martyrs, the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said.

The toll includes 19 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 105,142 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the Israeli aggression began.

At least 32 Palestinians were killed in Israeli military strikes across Gaza overnight and into Saturday, with most casualties reported in northern areas, medics told Reuters.

Later on Saturday medics said seven people were killed when an Israeli air strike targeted a vehicle near a gathering of Palestinians receiving aid in the southern area of Khan Younis south of the enclave.

According to residents and a Hamas source, the vehicle targeted near a crowd receiving flour belonged to security personnel responsible for overseeing the delivery of aid shipments into Gaza.

Among the 32 killed, at least seven died in an Israeli strike on a house in central Gaza City, according to a statement from the Gaza Civil Defense and the official Palestinian news agency WAFA early on Saturday.

The Gaza Civil Defense also reported that one of its officers was killed in attacks in northern Gaza’s Jabalia, bringing the total number of civil defense workers killed since October