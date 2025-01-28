Abu Dhabi, UAE – January 28, 2025 – In a historic gathering, former Presidents of Somaliland, Dahir Rayale Kahin and Muse Bihi Abdi, will join the current President, Dr. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, in Abu Dhabi for a pivotal high-level meeting.

This confidential discussion, set to take place on January 28, 2025, is expected to shape the future of Somaliland’s diplomatic, economic, and security strategies, particularly in its relations with the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

A Strategic Convergence of Leadership

The meeting marks a rare convergence of Somaliland’s current and former leaders, highlighting the importance of the discussions. The presence of former Presidents Rayale Kahin and Muse Bihi underscores their continued influence in Somaliland’s political landscape and their roles in advancing the nation’s international standing.

Dahir Rayale Kahin : As Somaliland’s third president (2002–2010), Rayale Kahin is credited with fostering stability and laying the groundwork for Somaliland’s democratic governance. His participation signals the continuity of Somaliland’s diplomatic efforts.

Muse Bihi Abdi : The immediate past president, Muse Bihi, played a key role in strengthening ties with the UAE during his tenure, particularly through the development of the Port of Berbera. His involvement suggests a focus on deepening these existing partnerships.

Dr. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi (Irro): The current president, elected in November 2024, brings a fresh perspective to Somaliland's leadership, emphasizing economic development and international recognition.

There is speculation that this series of visits by Somaliland’s leadership to the UAE indicates a concerted effort to secure or expand support, both financially and diplomatically, from the UAE, possibly discussing new or existing agreements related to investment, military cooperation, or economic development.

However, the exact agenda of the former presidents’ visit has not been publicly detailed, suggesting these discussions might be confidential.

Agenda: Strengthening Ties with the UAE

The high-level meeting is expected to focus on several critical areas:

1. Economic Partnerships

The UAE has been a key investor in Somaliland, particularly in infrastructure projects like the Port of Berbera. Discussions are likely to center on expanding these investments, securing financial aid, and exploring new economic opportunities to bolster Somaliland’s growth.

2. Diplomatic Strategy

The meeting may also address Somaliland’s ongoing quest for international recognition. By presenting a united front, Somaliland’s leaders aim to showcase the nation’s stability and democratic governance, which are crucial for gaining support from influential partners like the UAE.

3. Security Cooperation

Given Somaliland’s strategic location near the Bab al-Mandab Strait, a critical global shipping route, security cooperation is likely on the agenda. The UAE’s interest in regional stability could lead to discussions on joint efforts to combat piracy, terrorism, and other security challenges.

4. Regional Influence

The Horn of Africa remains a geopolitically significant region, and Somaliland’s leaders are expected to discuss broader regional issues, including partnerships with Gulf states and other international actors.

Why This Meeting Matters

The convergence of Somaliland’s current and former leaders in Abu Dhabi is a strategic move to leverage their collective experience and influence. This meeting comes at a critical juncture for Somaliland, as it seeks to strengthen its international partnerships and secure its position in the global arena.

Key Implications:

Economic Growth : Enhanced UAE investments could significantly boost Somaliland’s infrastructure and economic development.

: Enhanced UAE investments could significantly boost Somaliland’s infrastructure and economic development. Diplomatic Momentum : A unified leadership front could strengthen Somaliland’s case for international recognition.

: A unified leadership front could strengthen Somaliland’s case for international recognition. Regional Stability: Increased cooperation with the UAE could contribute to greater security and stability in the Horn of Africa.

Confidentiality and High-Stakes Diplomacy

While the exact agenda remains confidential, the involvement of such high-profile figures suggests that the discussions will have far-reaching implications for Somaliland’s future. The meeting underscores Somaliland’s commitment to pursuing strategic partnerships and advancing its national interests on the global stage.

Looking Ahead

As Somaliland’s leaders prepare for this landmark meeting, the international community will be watching closely. The outcomes of these discussions could redefine Somaliland’s economic trajectory, diplomatic relationships, and regional influence.

