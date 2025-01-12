This research paper “The Quest of the Republic of Somaliland to Seek International Recognition” will study the specific issues that have arisen over the last 34 years in relation to the recognition of Somaliland following its withdrawal from its union with Somalia on 18 May 1991.

By Farah Ahmed (Xabush)

Jun 15, 2020

Farah Ahmed is a holder of an MA in International Relations, a BA (Hons) in International Hospitality Management, and a Higher National Diploma (HND) in International Hotel Management.

Farah Ahmed (Xabush)

CONTENTS ACKNOWLEDGEMENT ABSTRACT CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION 1.1 Introduction 1.2 Background CHAPTER 2: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 2.0 Epistemology 2.1 Methodology and Strategy 2.2 Ethical issues 2.2:1 Issues of Traceability 2.2:2 Participants 2.3 Research Question and source of data 2.4 The Semi-Structured Interviews 2.5 The Researcher 2.6 No strict rule and no single way 2.7 Trustworthy 2.8 Validity and Reliability CHAPTER 3: LITERATURE REVIEW 3.0 The justification for the 1991 secession then arises 3.1 Conditions of statehood in the context of the Montevideo Convention 3.1.1 2005 – African Union- Fact-Finding Mission 3.1.2 Montevideo Convention 1933 3.2 The problem statement 3.3 The professional significance of the study CHAPTER 4: FINDINGS 4.1 Introduction 4.2 The participants background 4.2:1 Dr Sa’ad Ali Shire 4.2:2 Rt. Hon. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro 4.2:3 Mohamed Ahmed Mohamoud (Barawani) 4.2.4 Rt. Hon. Stephen Doughty CHAPTER 5: DISCUSSION OF THE FINDING 5.1 Interview analysis 5.1.1 Recognition 5.2 Further Discussion of the findings in relation to the wider literature 5.2:1 Economic 5.2:2 Security 5.2.3 Health and Education 5.3 Key Issues Faced by Somaliland in relation to achieving recognition 5.3:1 Somalia Government 5.3:2 International Community 5.3.3 Geo-political Interest: 5.4 Looking to the future 5.5 Conclusion CHAPTER 6: CONCLUSION AND RECOMMENDATIONS 6:1 Recommendation 6.2 Conclusion 6.3 Potential International Leads 6.3.1 Russia 6.3.2 Uganda 6.3.3 Kenya 6.3.4 Egypt 6.3.5 Guinea Conakry 6.3.6 Nigeria 6.3.7 UAE 6.3.8 USA 6.3.9 Taiwan 6.4 Friends of Somaliland in the UK Including (Somaliland’s APPG) REFERENCE APPENDIX A: Please see attached the following documents: Somaliland’s Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunity and Threat, (SWOT Analysis).

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

I would first like to thank my research advisor Professor Peter Hough of the Department of Law & Politics at Middlesex University. The door to Prof Hough office was always open whenever I ran into a spot of trouble or had a question about my research or writing. He consistently allowed this paper to be my own work, but steered me in the right direction whenever he thought I needed it. My acknowledgment and appreciation are also extended to Middlesex University for allowing me to pursue this research particularly.

Dr Merri Junti

Dr Sarah Bradshaw

Dr Melvin

I would also like to express my gratitude to the experts, who were involved in the validation survey for this research project: Minister Dr Sa’ad Ali Shire, Rt. Hon. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro, Rt. Hon. Stephen Doughty MP and Mr Mohamed Ahmed Mohamoud (Barawani). Without their fervent participation and involvement, undertaking this research would have been very challenging to conduct.

I would also like to acknowledge Mr Suleiman Mohamed and Mr Ismael Jama, as the second readers of this research, and I am indebted for their very valuable feedback on this study.

Finally, I must express my very profound appreciation to my family and friends for their constant support and encouragement during my years of study and through the course of my studying for and writing up this research. This achievement would not have been possible without them.

Thank you.

Farah Ahmed (Xabush)

Abstract

This research paper will study the specific issues that have arisen over the last 29 years in relation to the recognition of Somaliland following its withdrawal from its union with Somalia on 18 May 1991.

A self-declared state, the Republic of Somaliland, is internationally considered an autonomous region of Somalia, the government of the de facto state of Somaliland considers itself the successor state to the former British Somaliland protectorate. Governed by independently elected governments since its secession it has sought international recognition as the Government of the Republic of Somaliland. While the central government works to maintain informal ties with some foreign governments, who have sent delegations to Hargeisa, its de facto capital, Somaliland’s self-proclaimed independence remains unrecognized by any country or international organization, including the UN. It is a member of the Unrepresented Nations and Peoples Organization, an advocacy group, whose members consist of indigenous peoples, minorities and unrecognized or occupied territories.

Key Words. Self-declared, de facto, self-proclaim, unrecognized. Somaliland, secession, Somalia, union, Her Majesty Government (HMG).

