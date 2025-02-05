By Adil Rasheed

Turkiye is swiftly expanding its influence in a rapidly imploding Islamic world, as its ‘neo-Ottoman’ president is whipping up a new wave of Islamism across continents. The country is even intervening in South Asia now, by forging defence deals with Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Turkiye has been a major beneficiary of the recent wars in Ukraine and Gaza and appears to be sitting pretty in a conflicted neighborhood, with a weakened Russia, a beleaguered Europe, a distraught Israel, and a defeated Iran. Turkiye is going full steam ahead with its ‘neo-Ottoman’ designs. Straddling two continents, Turkiye is a NATO member that wants to join the rival BRICS and SCO blocs as it thinks it holds both benefic and baneful cards in high-stakes global geopolitics.

For a long time, Ankara’s neighbors had mistakenly assumed that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the so-called “neo-Ottoman” sultan or caliph, would be imminently removed from power by the secular and democratic forces within his country. That has not happened, as the septuagenarian has turned Turkiye’s parliamentary system into a near-authoritarian presidential one, and is now well entrenched to take advantage of the floundering geopolitical order in West Asia, Africa, and Eurasia.

Growing Military Footprint

By stepping into the vacuum created by a rapidly imploding Muslim world, Turkiye is projecting the lore of its Ottoman past, a pan-Islamic caliphate based in Istanbul (1299–1922 CE), which lasted for over half a millennium. However, neo-Ottomanism is not just a soft power projection, as Turkiye’s military has formally shifted its supposedly defensive orientation into an openly expeditionary one.

With about 800,000 active and reservist armed forces personnel in 2011,[1] Turkish troops are today stationed in at least 11 foreign countries—namely in Syria, Iraq, Qatar, Northern Cyprus, Bosnia, Albania, Kosovo, Libya, Sudan, Somalia, and Azerbaijan.[2] Just last year, it signed major security and military deals with four countries—Iraq,[3] Somalia,[4] Bulgaria and Romania.[5] More importantly, Turkiye has initiated new defense deals with Pakistan[6] and Bangladesh[7] in January 2025 (discussed later in this brief).

In addition to boots on the ground, the country has extended its naval presence from the Eastern Mediterranean to the Caspian Sea and from the Horn of Africa to the Persian Gulf.[8] In fact, Turkiye is also becoming one of the world’s major arms exporters, selling weapons and its vaunted Bayraktar drones from Ethiopia to Ukraine.[9]

However, Turkiye’s imperialist ambitions and the permanent foreign deployment of its armed forces are not of recent origin and can be traced back to the Cold War. Since the 1974 Turkish invasion of Cyprus, the country has reportedly deployed 40,000 troops and 200 tanks at all times in the northern part of that island nation.[10] Then in the 1990s, Turkiye deployed its military forces in Bosnia-Herzgovina and Kosovo under the NATO flag, which reportedly have remained in place there, while it has also built a naval base (Pima Liman) in Albania.[11]

The Naming of Central Asia as ‘Turkestan’

Within southern Europe, Turkiye has been extending its influence and has recently signed agreements with Romania and Bulgaria (once part of the Ottoman empire) to clear mines floating in the Black Sea as a result of the war in Ukraine.[12] Turkiye has also rapidly increased its economic, commercial, and military influence across Central Asia, after aligning with Azerbaijan in its victorious war with Armenia over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region in 2021. At the expense of Moscow’s protective CIS umbrella, Ankara has thus gained greater access to the so-called Turkic states of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan and is involved in developing the Middle Corridor from China to Europe.[13]

In fact, Turkiye has started calling the entire Central Asian region ‘Turkestan’ in its history curriculum,[14] thereby exposing its unstated irredentism under the cover of reviving linguistic and cultural affiliations. According to The Economist magazine, the Turkiye-led Organization of Turkic States (OTS) is fast becoming a counterweight to Russia.[15] With a poor showing in Ukraine, Armenia, and now in Syria, Russian dominance over Central Asian states appears to be declining, as the region now seeks to diversify and reduce its economic and military dependence on Moscow.

Taking advantage, Turkish bilateral trade with Uzbekistan today exceeds US$ 3 billion,[16] while the country presently has a US$ 6 billion bilateral trade target with Kazakhstan and eyes a US$ 15 billion bilateral trade in the near future.[17] In the defense sector, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan have bought Turkish UAVs and are expected to sign more arms and energy deals with the NATO member.[18] In the new Sunni militant regime in Damascus, Turkiye has arguably found an ally to threaten Central Asian states with. It is disconcerting to note that the new Syrian transitional government has promoted several dissident jihadist leaders from Central Asia to high ranks in its new military.[19]

Turkiye’s ‘Nuisance Value’ and Anti-Israel Grandstanding

This is not to say that Turkiye enjoys the West’s assent in its overtures towards Central Asia, or plans to open a southern front with Russia at the instance of NATO. In fact, Turkiye has for many years been in the business of threatening countries, including the West, with what Burak Bekdil says is its supposed “nuisance value”. Thus, the transcontinental state has often warned the West that if Turkiye implodes, it will turn into “a loose cannon, a dangerous failed state in the EU’s backyard”.[20]

For its part, the West has for now decided to get along with the maverick Erdogan and is reportedly backtracking on its punitive measures against Ankara’s deployment of Russian-made S-400 system,[21] its supply of weapons to both Ukraine and Russia during the war,[22] its attacks on Kurdish autonomous regions in Syria and Iraq[23] and Erdogan’s warning to Europe about “opening the gates and sending 3.6 million (Syrian) refugees your way”.[24]

It is noteworthy that a few days before assuming office, Donald Trump blamed Turkiye for its “unfriendly takeover” in Syria.[25] In fact, he took a dig at Ankara for aiding the jihadist Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) coalition in toppling the Al-Assad regime in Damascus, even though Turkiye had officially designated the group as a terrorist organization. However, Trump then sought to make amends by calling the Turkish President a “friend” and “someone I respect”.[26]

The volte-face was truly in order as Turkiye remains a key member of NATO, holding the second-largest standing military force within the alliance and hosts vital US military bases on its soil.[27] In fact, Erdogan even threatened to close down these bases a few years ago and rescind the special US–Turkiye treaty that allows the presence of US forces and nuclear warheads at Incirlik, along with early warning radars stationed at the Malatya base—linked to the US Aegis system, deployed in the Mediterranean.[28]

Turkiye has also upped its “nuisance value” against its old Kemalist ally Israel, with Erdogan frequently championing pro-Palestinian and Islamist causes. In spite of not supporting Islamist Iran and “backstabbing” its so-called Axis of Resistance against Israel,[29] the Turkish leader continues to make incendiary speeches against Israel. In his speech commemorating the Palestinian Nakhba (The ‘Great Catastrophe of 1948’) in May 2024, President Erdogan attacked the Netanyahu government and said that even the Nazi leader Adolf Hitler was not as bold as Israel’s present leaders, in that he did not publicize the inhuman Holocaust.[30]

Such grandstanding has naturally won Erdogan the support of the Arab street and even some Sunni Arab states have started welcoming the prospect of the neo-Ottoman caliph lording over them all over again. Thus writing for the London-based Arab Weekly, columnist Haitham El-Zobaidi has praised the “different Erdogan” of today, who heads

an economically strong, politically calm country in harmony with rest of the region. It is the Turkiye which the Middle East needs in the face of Iranian arrogance, Israeli crimes and Western indifference. With a rational Turkiye, the region can work, coordinate actions and invest.[31]

Turkiye’s Trans-Continental ‘Neo-Ottoman’ Project

Erdogan’s policies are fraught with the risk of falling between the proverbial stools, but towards the fag-end of one’s rather successful political career, the prospect of becoming a populist “neo-Ottoman” leader in the Muslim world seems too tempting to resist. Interestingly, Turkiye’s imperialist ‘neo-Ottoman’ ideology (though vehemently denied and disowned by the Turkish state) is not the brainchild of Erdogan per se, but is said to have emerged with the collapse of the Soviet Union and has since developed diverse strands.

In the early 1990s, this Western neologism was first associated with Cenghiz Candar, the foreign policy advisor of then-president Turgut Ozal. Candar sought to revive Turkiye’s historical ethnic and religious identities, in contrast to the hardbound secularism of the Kemalist republic.[32] Thereafter, this term took a pronounced, though moderate Islamic turn under Fethullah Gullen, who sought a gradual and benign Islamic social and political transformation.[33]

But the Turkish zeitgeist, with which the term neo-Ottomanism is presently associated, was fully enunciated by Erdogan’s strategic protégé and former Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu (2014–16). Although, Davutoglu himself rejected the term ‘neo-Ottomanism’ and preferred to call his policy an “axis shift”,[34] which pivoted Turkiye away from the secular EU, following its unsuccessful bid to gain the bloc’s membership, towards becoming an influential player in Ottoman regions—the Balkans, Caucasia and West Asia.

However, the underlying philosophy that impelled the rise of the incumbent Justice and Development Party (AKP) in 2002, with Erdogan at its helm, has been the religious, cultural, and political revival of Turkish glory as achieved under the Ottoman caliphate. In fact, the AKP has brazenly used slogans such as “Osmanli torunu” (grandsons of the Ottoman) for Erdogan and cohorts during election campaigns.[35]

Turkiye–Qatar Subversion of Secular Arab Nationalism

However, this neo-Ottomanism has not been well-received in West Asia, as the Arab collective memory still bears the scars of the Ottoman rule and the many oppressive acts of Turkish racism, which eventually gave rise to Arab nationalist revolt and the dissolution of the Ottoman caliphate in 1922.[36] In spite of this unfavorable West Asian response, Turkiye received support from an unusual quarter, i.e., the pan-Islamist and anti-Westphalian opposition forces of the region, like the Muslim Brotherhood,[37] as well as from newly emerging economic power centers like Qatar, which felt slighted in big regional forums like the Arab League and the GCC.[38]

From the late 2000s onwards, Turkiye grew closer to Qatar as well as to populist Islamist groups like the Muslim Brotherhood and its jihadist offshoots. Even some well-meaning liberals, who desired genuine political change in West Asia, were cultivated and given the megaphone by the Doha-based Al-Jazeera television channel.[39] This resulted in the Arab Spring revolts of 2011, which predictably turned violent with the entry of radical Salafi-jihadist groups into the fray. However, the ensuing state clampdowns and the removal of the newly appointed Islamist president Moursi from power in Egypt came as a big shock to the Islamists and their Turkish patrons, for their carefully calibrated project had come to an abrupt end.[40]

Unsurprisingly, Erdogan sharply criticized the Egyptian army’s removal of the Moursi government from power in 2013 and claimed that he would never recognize or meet General Abdel Fattah el-Sisi as Egypt’s legitimate leader.[41] The fact that he eventually invited El-Sisi, as the President of Egypt to Ankara last year, is another story.[42] Notwithstanding these setbacks, Turkiye continued to promote radical Islamists across West Asia, even against his then-personal friend President Bashar Al-Assad of Syria.[43]

Following the rise of ISIS in 2013–14, many reputed international news agencies (like Foreign Policy,[44] Guardian,[45] Business Insider,[46] Salon, etc.) alleged that Turkiye had supported that group in its initial years and had even established a so-called “jihadi highway” on the Syria–Turkiye border, which let in about 30,000 foreign militants in 2013 to join the terror group.[47] In fact, when in 2014, a joint communiqué was issued by the United States and 10 Arab countries for an end to the migration of extremists into ISIS-held territories, Turkiye refused to sign the document despite the presence of its representatives at the meeting.[48]

In spite of such serious charges, Turkiye has always denied having ties with ISIS. In its defense, Ankara points out that ISIS had kidnapped over 40 of its own diplomats in Mosul in 2014 (later released that year),[49] and had even threatened to destroy the tomb of Suleiman Shah, father of the founder of the Ottoman empire (Osman 1).[50]

However, it was only in 2016 that Turkiye launched its first anti-ISIS campaign (Operation Euphrates Shield) that sought to drive away the so-called seed caliphate from its borders, and with it Syrian Kurdish forces from the area.[51] In this endeavor, Turkiye backed the now Syrian National Army (SNA), which is a nationalist Syrian force, but has a large number of ethnic Turkmen and jihadist factions. In fact, Turkiye supports the SNA mainly to fight secular Kurdish forces in Syria’s northwest, principally the SDF. [52]

Coincidentally, Turkiye and Qatar signed a military cooperation agreement in 2014 and a few years later, Turkiye got a military base on Qatari territory, despite the presence of the mighty US Al-Udeid airbase in that country.[53] By 2017, the Arab quartet of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, and Egypt grew so suspicious of Turkish-Qatar geopolitical designs that they imposed a blockade on Qatar from 2017 to 2021. However, this only increased the Turkish military presence in Qatar.

Ankara’s Transmutation of Salafi-Jihad

In spite of the ISIS blowback, Turkiye again dallied with jihadist groups in Syria, an issue raised even in the European parliament.[54] Thus, it grew close to the HTS jihadist coalition in 2017, when the latter accepted the Turkish demand to patrol North-West Syrian borders as part of a ceasefire brokered through the Astana negotiations.[55] Unlike hardcore Salafi-jihadists like ISIS, Turkish influence eventually prevailed upon the Salafi-jihadist HTS, as the latter swore allegiance to the more moderate Syrian Salvation Government (SSG) in Idlib in 2017.

This transformation in a Salafi-jihadist group was truly remarkable, as the SSG’s High Council of Fatwa even included theologians from Asharite and Sufi traditions.[56] Thus, the hybridization of Salafi-Ashari forces made them more pliant to the Turkish brand of Islamism, which follows the Ashari creed like most Sunni populations in the Caucasus, Central Asia, and South Asia.

This intra-Sunni alliance eventually helped in the overthrow of the Shia Alawite regime of Bashar Al-Assad in Damascus, and this Turko-engineered Islamist hybrid now has the potential to become a more acceptable form of Sharia-compliant governance in the larger Muslim world.[57] For instance, the absence of a moral police force in the HTS-run Idlib was welcomed by the majority Ashari Sunni community of the enclave, and even a Syrian feminist reportedly stated that “the pressure to wear the full veil (niqab) has also diminished”.[58]

Moreover, Ankara’s influence is evident in the HTS-led regime’s new Syrian cabinet, with important ministerial appointments going to Turkiye-linked officials. Thus, the new Foreign Minister of Syria, Asaad Hassan al Shibani is pursuing his PhD at Istanbul’s Sabahattin Zaim University, while the new defence minister Muhraf Abu Qasra is said to have strong linkages with Turkiye. On his recent visit to Ankara, Shibani expectedly took a Turkish position as opposed to an independent Syrian stand. Thus, he said:

The new administration will not allow Syrian territory to be used as a launchpad to threaten Turkiye and the Turkish people. We will work on removing these threats.[59]

Here, Al-Shibani was referring to the presence of the Kurdish SDF in northeastern Syria, which the West sees as an important force for eliminating jihadists, but which Ankara regards as a security threat, given SDF’s alleged links with Kurdish separatists in Turkiye, notably the PKK.

Indeed, Turkiye’s hosting of nearly 3.7 million Syrian refugees in the aftermath of the Arab Spring revolts in Syria is now paying it rich political dividends. In the words of Galip Dalay, a senior consulting fellow at Chatham House:

Now you have millions of Syrians that speak Turkish, that will have direct access to Turkish culture, Turkish politics, Turkish institutional links.[60]

Thus, Turkiye seems to have profoundly altered the character of the Sunni jihadist movement and has played a major role in mainstreaming its erstwhile adherents. With the US, Russia, Israel, and Iran out of the equation, Turkiye will also reap a financial windfall by gaining contracts for nearly all the reconstruction projects of a devastated Syrian nation. In addition, Ankara has also signed a new security agreement with Baghdad against Kurdish nationalists, which has raised concerns about Iran’s diminishing influence over Iraq.[61] Turkiye has also forged a preliminary agreement with Iraq, Qatar and UAE for developing a multi-billion dollar ‘Development Road’ project, which will connect the Persian Gulf to Europe.[62]

The Afro-Eurasian Neologism

It is remarkable that Turkiye’s Islamist outreach does not end at West Asia, but extends even to the African continent. In fact, analysts note that

Ankara’s recent announcement of a potential Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) agreement with Syria’s new government mirrors its 2019 maritime pact with Libya’s (Islamist) Government of National Accord (GNA).[63]

Erdogan’s outreach to Africa goes back to 2005 when Turkiye gained observer status with the African Union. Since then, it has increased its embassies in that continent from 12 to 44, and its airline connections from zero to 59 destinations. To win the support of African nations, Erdogan has even described Turkiye as an “Afro-Eurasian country”, a neologism that reeks of neo-Ottomanism.

With its message of Islamic solidarity, Turkiye is said to be gaining ground against European states like France and Russia, particularly in eastern Africa, the Sahel region, and the Arab Maghreb. In fact, Turkiye’s presence has increased after a spate of coups in northern Africa, namely in Mali, Chad, Sudan, Guinea, Burkina Faso, Niger and Gabon. Back in 2020, French President Emmanuel Macron had blamed Turkiye for turning African public opinion against Paris by playing on “post-colonial resentment”.

There is some merit to these accusations, as Turkiye always presents itself as a well-meaning, non-colonial, Muslim power to African states. Former Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu wrote way back in 2014, that

Turkiye has never been in a colonial position or relationship with the Continent (Africa). On the contrary, African nations looked for help from Ottomans in their struggle against colonial oppressors.[64]

In this case, the Turkish leader was probably referring to Ottoman ties with the Somali Ajuran empire and Adal Sultanate that fought against Portuguese sea traders in the Horn of Africa in the late medieval times. Today, Turkiye is cashing on in its historical relations with Somalia, a strategically important state in the Horn of Africa. In fact, it has its largest overseas military base in Mogadishu to train officers and military personnel of the Somali Armed Forces.[65] Last December, Turkiye even brokered an agreement between Somalia and Ethiopia to end their bitter dispute over Addis Ababa’s plans to build a port in the Republic of Somaliland.[66]

Turkish Threat to South Asian Security

It is with this pan-Islamist and expansionist intent that Turkiye has also started intervening in the internal affairs of South Asia, hoping to exploit internal differences between states to carve a space for its neo-imperialist project. Bangladesh is entertaining Turkish officials who in early January 2025 brazenly spoke of “replacing India” as its key trading partner.[67]

It is also disconcerting to note that Bangladesh has already become the fourth largest market for Turkish military goods and is inducting the Bayraktar TB2 UCAVs, which has mostly been sold to war-torn countries like Ukraine, Syria, Ethiopia, Burkina Faso, Mali, and Azerbaijan.[68] In addition, the country has also inducted Turkish Otokar Kobra II infantry mobility vehicles (IMVs), mine-resistant ambush-protected (MRAP) vehicles, Otokar Kobra I light armored fighting vehicles (AFVs), RN-94 armored ambulances, TRG-300 Tiger MLRS and TRG-230 surface-to-surface missiles (SSMs).[69] The purchase of such weaponry and equipment raises questions about the intentions of this new Islamist benefactor of Bangladesh as well as its long-term designs for the security and stability of South Asia.

India has been well aware of Turkiye’s close relations with Pakistan for several decades as well as its anti-India rhetoric on Kashmir at international fora, which was recently refurbished by Turkiye becoming one of the very few countries in the world to openly criticize the revocation of Article 370. However, India was quick to provide humanitarian relief and conduct search and rescue operations in the wake of the 2023 Turkiye–Syria earthquake, on purely humanitarian grounds and without any expectations from the Turkish side.[70]

Still, it is curious to note that Turkiye has just announced the creation of a joint factory for producing the KAAN fighter jets in Pakistan.[71] It is remarkable that alongside India, it is the unrecognized Taliban regime in Afghanistan which has understood the questionable intent of Ankara and has thus far resisted Turkiye’s bid to infiltrate Afghanistan’s economic and defense sectors.

In conclusion, Turkiye’s over-ambitious foreign policy based on medieval revisionism in today’s globalized world can hurt its still struggling economy at the expense of several fissiparous forces operating within its boundaries.

Adil Rasheed

Dr. Adil Rasheed joined MP-IDSA as a Research Fellow in August 2016, after over 17 years as a researcher and political commentator in the UAE and India. He served as a Senior Research Fellow at the United Services Institution of India (USI) from 2014 to 2016, where he is now a Distinguished Fellow. Prior to that, he spent eight years at the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research (ECSSR), publishing extensively and interviewing notable figures, including Leon Panetta and Tun Mahathir Mohamed.

Dr. Rasheed wrote the book ISIS: Race to Armageddon (2015), analyzing the Islamic State’s origins and its implications for India’s security. As India’s first book on this topic, it has received international acclaim. He also co-edited Indian Ocean Region: Emerging Strategic Cooperation, Competition, and Conflict Scenarios, published by USI in 2015, addressing India-China competition in the Indian Ocean and proposing maritime policy recommendations for India.

