Israeli cabinet unanimously approved Michael Lotem as its first ambassador to Somaliland, deepening ties after recognizing the territory in 2025 and triggering regional backlash from Somalia and allied nations

Jerusalem — In a move that signals a significant deepening of ties, Israel’s Cabinet on Sunday unanimously approved the appointment of Michael Lotem as the country’s first ambassador to the Republic of Somaliland, marking another step in a rapidly evolving diplomatic relationship that is already reshaping alignments in the Horn of Africa.

Lotem, a veteran diplomat with decades of experience across Africa and Eurasia, was nominated earlier this month by Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar. His appointment comes just months after Israel formally recognized Somaliland’s independence in late 2025 — a decision that broke with longstanding international consensus and triggered sharp regional backlash.

“The posting will initially be non-resident,” Israeli officials said, noting that Lotem will operate from Jerusalem while overseeing bilateral relations through periodic visits and direct engagement. The arrangement underscores both the novelty of the relationship and the logistical complexities of establishing a full diplomatic mission.

Lotem most recently completed a three-year assignment as ambassador to Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Malawi and the Seychelles, concluding in August 2025. Since then, he has served as a non-resident economic envoy to Africa. His prior postings include ambassadorial roles in Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, reflecting a career shaped by frontier diplomacy in strategically sensitive regions.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has framed the relationship as a cornerstone of Israel’s expanding engagement with Africa and the broader Muslim world. “The State of Israel plans to immediately expand its relations with the Republic of Somaliland through extensive cooperation in the fields of agriculture, health, technology and economy,” Netanyahu said following the recognition announcement in December.

Regional backlash

The move has drawn swift condemnation from Somalia, which continues to assert sovereignty over Somaliland despite its restoration of independence in 1991. Somalia’s Foreign Ministry said it “categorically rejects” any effort to extend diplomatic recognition to Somaliland, warning that such actions could inflame tensions in an already fragile region.

“Such actions risk destabilizing regional progress and emboldening divisive narratives,” the ministry said in a statement.

Opposition has also coalesced across a bloc of countries spanning Africa, the Middle East and Asia. In a joint statement issued April 18, the foreign ministers of Algeria, Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Libya, the Palestinian Authority, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan and Turkey condemned Israel’s decision as a “flagrant violation” of Somalia’s sovereignty.

Strategic calculations

Analysts say Israel’s outreach to Somaliland reflects both economic and strategic considerations. Positioned along the Gulf of Aden near key global shipping lanes, Somaliland offers potential access to maritime infrastructure and regional trade corridors. At the same time, officials in Hargeisa have actively courted international recognition, emphasizing democratic governance, relative stability and openness to foreign investment.

Somaliland leaders have also expressed support for the Abraham Accords, the U.S.-brokered normalization agreements that have reshaped Israel’s relations with several Muslim-majority countries since 2020. While Somaliland is predominantly Sunni Muslim, its leadership has promoted a policy of religious tolerance and pragmatic diplomacy — factors Israeli officials have cited as a basis for closer cooperation.

Still, the path forward remains uncertain. Without broader international recognition, Somaliland’s diplomatic gains risk remaining limited, and Israel’s decision could complicate its relations with key regional players already wary of its expanding footprint in Africa.

For now, Lotem’s appointment signals that Israel is prepared to test those boundaries — even as the geopolitical stakes continue to rise.