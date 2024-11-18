International observers reported peaceful polling during Somaliland’s historic dual election on November 13, 2024, which combined presidential elections with a significant vote to reshape its political framework

Somaliland marked a significant democratic milestone on November 13, 2024, by conducting an innovative dual election that combined presidential polls with a groundbreaking vote to restructure its political landscape. International observers deployed across the region reported generally peaceful voting conditions despite some organizational challenges.

The International Election Observation Mission (IEOM), monitoring 146 polling stations throughout Somaliland’s six regions, documented a process that allowed citizens to participate freely in this unique democratic exercise.

Voters faced the unprecedented task of casting two crucial ballots—one to elect their president and another to determine which political associations would gain official party status for the next decade.

Three presidential contenders vied for leadership: incumbent Muse Bihi Abdi (Kulmiye party), Abdirahman Abdilahi Irro (Waddani), and Faisal Ali Hussein (Justice and Welfare Party – UCID). Simultaneously, political associations competed for the coveted status of official parties, with success requiring both strong national performance and at least 20% support in each of Somaliland’s six regions.

While observers noted some procedural inconsistencies and identified areas where poll worker training could be improved, they found no evidence of serious electoral misconduct. They did, however, express concerns about voting privacy for citizens requiring assistance, recommending the adoption of international best practices for future elections.

The National Electoral Commission (NEC) received praise for its management of this complex electoral process, having earned the confidence of all political stakeholders before election day. Observers particularly noted the significant involvement of women in election administration and as party representatives, especially in urban areas, while pointing out the absence of female candidates in the presidential race.

This electoral exercise represents Somaliland’s eighth democratic event since its 1991 independence declaration, showcasing the region’s commitment to democratic principles despite lacking international recognition. As vote counting continues, the process stands as a testament to Somaliland’s willingness to innovate within its constitutional framework of a three-party system.

The election’s outcome will shape Somaliland’s political framework for the next decade, as successful political associations will gain the right to participate in all elections through 2034. This reform represents a significant evolution in how Somaliland selects its official political parties, moving from indirect selection based on local election results to direct voter choice.

International Election Observation Mission—Preliminary Assessment

Executive Summary

The electoral process in Somaliland has not yet concluded, with the tabulation of votes and finalization of results still to be completed. But it has so far largely taken place in an environment where citizens have been allowed to exercise their right to vote and demonstrated their enthusiasm for democracy.

The IEOM found that the campaigning period was generally peaceful and did not observe candidates being prevented from freely presenting their views, nor voters being prevented from engaging in campaign activities or learning about candidates' views.

The IEOM observed that the media were able to cover the campaign freely. Candidates and political parties had relatively unimpeded access to the media on a non-discriminatory basis, although access to the media largely depended on the resources available to the presidential candidates, political parties, and associations. This imbalance in resources between candidates, parties, and associations meant that the sanctions imposed by the National Electoral Commission’s Ethics Committee did not appear to have the intended deterrent effect on the wealthier parties.

On 13 November 2024, the IEOM observed voting in 146 polling stations, the opening and closing of polling stations, vote-counting, and tabulation in district centers. The IEOM observed a number of procedural and administrative errors by polling station staff, which suggests a need for better training and clearer procedures, as well as better voter information, as a number of voters were not clear about voting procedures. Overall, the IEOM did not observe any serious irregularities or electoral malpractice. In a few areas, polling stations did not open due to insecurity or conflict.

The IEOM found that voters are normally able to cast their ballots free from intimidation, violence, or administrative interference and without fear of retribution. However, the secrecy of the vote for illiterate voters and others that request assistance, was not upheld on election day, and the IEOM recommends that best practice from other countries is adopted for future elections.

The IEOM also recommends that to address the issue of under-age voting and ensure that everyone in Somaliland of voting age can exercise their fundamental rights, the voter register is updated more regularly, closer to the holding of elections and/or on a rolling, permanent basis.

To provide certainty to citizens and to the electoral authorities whose responsibilities include the planning, management, and implementation of elections, and to avoid a lack of clarity for voters and potential candidates, the IEOM recommends that elections are held at regular intervals and that extensions of mandates are reserved for only when there are extraordinary circumstances.

The IEOM welcomed the role women played in running the polling stations and acting as party agents, although they noted their role varied significantly across the country and was more prominent in the cities rather than rural areas. The IEOM noted though that none of the candidates for President or Vice-President were women and that only one of the NEC commissioners is a woman.

The IEOM welcomed the role played by the NEC in managing and implementing the elections. The NEC demonstrated competence, communicated with the public in a timely manner, and developed productive relationships with all stakeholders. It is commendable that all political actors the IEOM spoke to, expressed their confidence in the NEC before 13 November, both in their impartiality and their technical and professional ability to administer the elections. The IEOM recommends that the NEC builds on the experience it has gained, draws lessons from it, and develops a strategic, long-term capacity-building plan for the NEC. A voter education and information strategy should also be developed and delivered at a reasonable time before the next elections in Somaliland.

The IEOM welcomed the NEC’s invitation to observe the election process in Somaliland, and the invitations extended to other observation missions, both domestic and international. For future elections, communication to all NEC staff about the rights of observers to observe all stages of the process, as well as their other rights and responsibilities, should be prioritized.

