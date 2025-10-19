This article, “How Somaliland Will Remember Raila Odinga,” written by Faysal Ahmed, discusses Raila Odinga’s support for the recognition of Somaliland.

Here’s a concise summary:

Raila Odinga’s Stance: The article highlights Odinga’s long-standing support for Somaliland’s recognition as an independent state, dating back to his visit there at the invitation of President Mohamed Haji Ibrahim Egal. He believed Somaliland’s case for recognition was strong and unique.

AU Engagement: Odinga felt the African Union should have taken a more proactive role in addressing Somaliland’s claims to sovereignty after a 2005 fact-finding mission. He distinguished Somaliland from typical secessionist movements.

Diplomatic Engagement: Odinga was present at the opening of Somaliland’s liaison office in Nairobi in 2025, reaffirming his support despite Kenya’s official position. He encouraged regional leaders to engage with Somaliland directly.

Symbolism and Legacy: The article connects Odinga’s support for Somaliland to his broader commitment to justice and self-determination in Africa, drawing parallels to the political philosophy of Julius Nyerere. It concludes by honoring Odinga’s legacy.

The complete piece is as follows:

How Somaliland Will Remember Raila Odinga!

By Faysal Ahmed

Life and Legacy of Somaliland’s Oldest Friend in Africa.

Once visited Somaliland, invited by Mohamed Haji Ibrahim Egal—the second president of Somaliland, the man who was behind the stabilization of Somaliland after it has restored its independence.

On a week’s stay — Raila saw Somaliland in depth, talked to people, and understood their case.

He said, “I myself a strong supporter of recognition of Somaliland, and I’ve said so without fear or contradiction. I’ve been to Somaliland, and I was one of the first leaders to go to Somaliland when my friend Mohamed Hagi Egal was still alive. I saw what they had done at Somaliland at that time, and I know the history of that union between Somaliland and the South [Somalia]. I think there is a very strong case for the recognition of Somaliland as an independent state” 2016.

Support for AU Engagement

Raila believed that the Somaliland case for recognition is unique and self-justified even before the AU sent its fact-finding mission to Somaliland in 2005, examining its historical and legal claims to sovereignty, urging the AU to take up the issue with the governments in Mogadishu and Hargeisa without delay. The African Union did not act on that report and has played little role since then and quietly retreating from the issue.

As a result, the AU went back, closed the open book, and chose not to move forward. The report had landed on every desk, but everyone preferred to ignore it!

The report was only reminding African members of the colonial borders established and agreed and in a sense, many countries got their independence in 1960 (the year most countries recognized)

This assessment stemmed from the observation that the union between Somaliland and Somalia, formed in 1960, had never been formally ratified and effectively dissolved by 1990.

Such a characterization invites deeper reflection on the complexity of the silence surrounding Somaliland’s status within the African Union given their conclusion of Somaliland’s case as “self-justified and unique in African political history,” formal recognition yet remains elusive.

Notably, Raila Odinga, a prominent African statesman and AU envoy, has voiced a powerful distinction: Somaliland does not resemble the typical secessionist movements seen across the continent. That distinction though never pleased many of his African friends.

Raila dedicated his life to the pursuit of justice, equity, and freedom in his country, sometimes endured detention and persecution, other times opposed the one-party rule, and that’s why he ran five times unsuccessfully for the president.

In the Somaliland case, Raila championed its case for years until his passing. For him, no one needed to explain Somaliland to him. He understood its story intimately: the resilience of its people, the democratic values they upheld, and the peace and prosperity rooted in their founding principles.

Diplomatic Engagement

When Somaliland officially opened its liaison office in Nairobi, Kenya on May 29, 2025. The inauguration was led by President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi (Irro), who cut the ribbon at the mission premises. Raila was at the heart of the event and had met with President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi (Irro) shortly after, reaffirming his support despite Kenya’s official stance aligning with Somalia’s territorial claims. He urged regional leaders to engage with Somaliland directly, emphasizing that reunification with Somalia was no longer viable.

Symbolism and Legacy

Raila’s stance reflects a broader commitment to justice, self-determination, and African-led solutions. His support for Somaliland stands out in a region often hesitant to confront the complexities of post-colonial borders. His remarks were like it was inspired by the late Julius Nyerere of Tanzania’s deeply rooted political philosophy towards the Organization of African Unity and how it should approach Somaliland unique case of recognition.

The man who was the key architect of OAU (now AU) wasn’t hesitant to call for African leaders to respect post-colonial boundaries to prevent fragmentation and conflict in Africa, and after almost 23 years after one man was carrying these beliefs and values. Values of supporting the principle of inviolable colonial borders, resistance to authoritarianism, where Julius Nyerere had opposed what was then neocolonialism and dictatorship, while Raila Odinga had endured detention over his challenge on one-party rule.

Finally, the legacy Julius Nyerere has left for many leaders in Africa is of hope and moral framework, but Raila, as his student, too had left inspiration among the generations for his resilience, pragmatism, and people-centered politics.

Farewell, Raila — you depart our world but never our minds!

The Writer is the editor and Founder of Somaliland Observer