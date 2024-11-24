In a notable demonstration of Somaliland’s dedication to democracy, President-elect Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi “Abdirahman Irro” met with President Muse Bihi Abdi at the Presidential Palace in Hargeisa on Saturday to discuss the power transition after the recent elections.

Attended by key national leaders, including the Speakers of the House of Representatives and the House of Elders, Yasin Haji Mohamoud Hiir and Suleiman Mohamoud Aden, and Supreme Court Chairman Adan Haji Ali Ahmed, this meeting marked a unifying moment in Somaliland’s democratic history.

During discussions, President Muse Bihi Abdi reaffirmed his respect for the constitution, congratulated the president-elect, and pledged support for a smooth transition. He expressed optimism for the nation’s continued progress under the new administration.

In return, President-elect Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi thanked President Muse Bihi Abdi for his leadership and pledged to build on previous achievements to further Somaliland’s development.

The leaders emphasized the need for cooperation on key national priorities, including strengthening democratic institutions, enhancing security, and promoting economic growth. They called for unity among Somaliland citizens to ensure lasting stability and development.

Concluding with a message of solidarity and hope, the meeting reaffirmed Somaliland’s status as a beacon of democracy and peace in the region. Leaders urged the public to support the nation’s democratic journey and shared aspirations for a brighter future.

This landmark occasion represents a pivotal moment for Somaliland, demonstrating its dedication to peaceful power transitions and building confidence in its democratic path.

The Somaliland Presidency has released the following press statement:

The meeting between President-elect Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi and President Muse Bihi Abdi.

Hargeisa, Somaliland – Today marks a historic moment in the Republic of Somaliland’s democratic journey. His Excellency Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, the President-elect of the Republic of Somaliland, met with His Excellency Muse Bihi Abdi, the Incumbent President of the Republic of Somaliland, at the Presidential Palace in Hargeisa.

The meeting underscored the commitment of both presidents to ensuring a peaceful transfer of power and fostering national unity.

During their discussions, President Muse Bihi Abdi reaffirmed his dedication to upholding the nation’s constitutional processes and wished the President-elect success in his upcoming term.

President-elect Abdirahman expressed his gratitude to the outgoing President for his service to the nation and emphasized his administration’s commitment to building on the achievements of past governments. Both presidents highlighted the need for continued collaboration to address pressing national priorities.

The meeting concluded with a shared message of unity and hope for the future of Somaliland. Presidents called upon all citizens to remain engaged and supportive of efforts to promote peace, democracy, and progress.