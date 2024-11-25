The Gem of Democracy in an Unstable Region

Somaliland’s journey as a “Gem of Democracy” continues to shine brightly in a region often plagued by instability and autocracy

By Sa’ad Mohamed Abdi Gaddo

Introduction

Discussing democracy takes us back centuries, to the era of the city-states in ancient Greek civilization. It is a story that begins with their methods of elections, the selection of leaders, and the administrative structures of those city-states. The distinction between the rulers and the ruled, as well as the evolution of governance systems, can be traced back to this period. However, that historical form of democracy was quite different from the modern democracy we know today.

Although delving into the origins and evolution of democracy is not the primary focus of this article, it serves as a preface to the topic at hand. In this article, I aim to spotlight a democratic gem that shines amidst the instability of the region: the Republic of Somaliland.

Somaliland’s democratic journey continues to inspire, particularly with the successful completion of the 2024 elections. These elections, characterized by peaceful participation, unity among citizens, and a commitment to progress, offer invaluable insights into the resilience of democracy in an unrecognized state. This article explores Somaliland’s democratic evolution, the milestones it has achieved, and the implications of its recent electoral success.

The Democratic System of Somaliland (1955 to Independence)

The roots of Somaliland’s democracy were laid during British colonial rule in the mid-20th century. Between 1955 and 1960, local councils were established to promote self-governance and representation. These institutions marked Somaliland’s first steps toward participatory democracy, aligning traditional clan-based systems with modern electoral practices.

This foundation culminated in Somaliland gaining independence from Britain on June 26, 1960. However, the euphoria of independence was short-lived as Somaliland voluntarily united with Somalia just days later to form the Somali Republic.

The Union and Beyond: From Unification to Siyad Barre’s Coup

The union with Somalia, though promising in its intent to foster pan-Somali unity, quickly became a source of contention. Somalilanders felt marginalized under a centralized system that disproportionately favored the south.

The situation worsened with the military coup of 1969, led by General Siyad Barre. His autocratic regime dismantled democratic institutions, leading to decades of oppression and disenfranchisement for Somalilanders. This period was marked by widespread human rights abuses, including the devastating civil war of the 1980s. These experiences eventually became the catalyst for Somaliland’s withdrawal from the union in 1991 and its pursuit of self-determination.

A New Somaliland: Reconstruction and State-Building

Following its declaration of independence in 1991, Somaliland faced immense challenges. With no international recognition or support, the region relied on its traditional clan elders to mediate conflicts and establish a semblance of governance.

By the mid-1990s, Somaliland had adopted a constitution that formalized its commitment to democracy. Clan-based consultations were merged with modern political structures, resulting in a unique hybrid system that emphasized both inclusivity and accountability.

The New Era: Multi-Party System and One-Person-One-Vote Elections

The early 2000s marked a significant shift as Somaliland transitioned to a multi-party political system. The adoption of a new constitution in 2001 institutionalized democratic practices, and the region held its first parliamentary and presidential elections shortly thereafter.

The introduction of the “one-person-one-vote” principle was a groundbreaking achievement, ensuring that all citizens had an equal voice in governance. Over the years, Somaliland has held several elections, each reinforcing its commitment to democratic ideals.

The 2024 Elections: A Triumph of Democracy

The 2024 elections were a defining moment for Somaliland. The peaceful conduct of both the presidential election, won by Dr. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro, and the national party elections, in which Waddani, Kaah, and Kulmiye emerged as the leading parties, reaffirmed Somaliland’s position as a beacon of democracy in the Horn of Africa.

What made these elections remarkable was the atmosphere of peace and unity. Citizens from all walks of life participated with enthusiasm and discipline. Soldiers were seen assisting the elderly, engaging warmly with voters, and ensuring security without intimidation. The camaraderie between the military and the community was a heartwarming testament to the trust and respect underpinning Somaliland’s political culture.

A Broader Appeal to the International Community

As Somaliland celebrates another milestone in its democratic journey, the international community must acknowledge and support its achievements.

Recognition of Democratic Success: Somaliland’s elections demonstrate its capacity to function as a stable and democratic state. Recognition of this success would validate the efforts of its people and encourage continued progress. Technical and Financial Support: Conducting free and fair elections without international aid is an immense challenge. Somaliland has proven its capability, but support in areas such as voter education, technology, and infrastructure would enhance its democratic institutions. Diplomatic Engagement: Establishing formal ties with Somaliland would not only strengthen its governance but also contribute to regional stability. Diplomatic recognition would enable Somaliland to access development opportunities and participate in international forums. A Model for Conflict Resolution: Somaliland’s integration of traditional governance with modern democratic systems offers valuable lessons for other nations struggling with state-building and democratization.

A Celebration of Somaliland’s Democratic Spirit

The 2024 elections were not merely a political event; they were a celebration of Somaliland’s democratic spirit. The peaceful participation of voters, the unity among political parties, and the gracious acceptance of results demonstrated a mature and resilient democracy.

Somalilanders proved that democracy is more than a system of governance; it is a way of life deeply rooted in trust, respect, and shared values. The world can learn from this example of how democracy can thrive even in the absence of international recognition.

Conclusion

Somaliland’s journey as a “Gem of Democracy” continues to shine brightly in a region often plagued by instability and autocracy. Its 2024 elections have set a new standard for peaceful transitions of power, underscoring the strength of its democratic institutions and the unity of its people.

As Somaliland looks to the future, it carries with it the aspirations of a people determined to build a prosperous and inclusive society. The international community must recognize and support this remarkable story of resilience, proving that even in the most challenging circumstances, democracy can triumph.

About the Author

Sa’ad Mohamed Abdi Gedo, Director of Diaspora Office, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Somaliland. He can be reached on Twitter X: @Sacad2020