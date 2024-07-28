The 1992 Parliamentary Debate, Echoes of UK’s Position on Somaliland's Recognition

In a parliamentary debate on June 3, 1992, Mr. Bowis asked the Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs about the UK’s position regarding the recognition of countries that were formerly British Somaliland (now Somaliland), French Somaliland (now Djibouti), and Italian Somaliland (now Somalia).

Mr. Lennox-Boyd responded that the UK recognizes Djibouti and the Somali Democratic Republic, formed by merging the former British and Italian territories.

Mr. Bowis highlighted that out of five Somali regions represented by stars on the Somali flag, only two are within the current boundaries of Somalia. He expressed hope for Somaliland’s eventual return to independence and urged the government to keep an open mind about recognizing Somaliland as the local people and their government strive for this recognition.

Lennox-Boyd acknowledged the historical ties with the people of northern Somalia (Somaliland) and their often-overlooked plight. However, he pointed out that the Somali national movement is divided and lacks control over northern Somalia, implying that recognition is not a pressing issue at that moment.

Mr. Alun Michael raised concerns that the people of Somaliland feel trapped; they need stability and good governance to gain recognition, but without international support, achieving this is challenging. He asked if the minister could help find ways to assist the people of Somaliland in establishing peace and stability.

Lennox-Boyd indicated that the Minister for Overseas Development would be open to initiatives to aid northern Somalia if security conditions allowed it, noting that the current security situation was a significant barrier to providing assistance. Some aid had been managed in recent times, but challenges remained.

Read below a portion of the debate regarding the UK’s stance on recognizing Somaliland.

Somaliland

UK’s House Commons Debate on Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs on June 3, 1992

Mr. John Bowis – MP for Battersea

To ask the Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs what is his policy on recognition of the countries that were formerly (a) French Somaliland, (b) Italian Somaliland and (c) British Somaliland.

Mr. Mark Lennox-Boyd – Parliamentary Under-Secretary (Foreign and Commonwealth Office) [Conservative MP for Morecambe and Lunesdale]

We recognize the Republic of Djibouti, formerly the French territory, and the Somali Democratic Republic, which was created by the union of the former British protectorate and the Italian-administered territory.

Mr. Bowis

Only two of the five Somali nations represented by the five stars on the Somali flag are within the republic known as Somalia. As my hon. Friend rightly pointed out, French Somaliland is now independent as Djibouti, and British Somaliland is part of Somalia. Will my hon. Friend bear in mind that the people of Somaliland hope that they, too, will return to independent status someday? Will he keep an open mind on that, as the people there and their Government move towards the conditions in which such recognition might one day become possible?

Mr. Lennox-Boyd

I have great sympathy with my hon. Friend’s concern for the people of the north, with whom we have many historic ties. Their plight is often overlooked. The Somali national movement is, however, divided and is not in control of northern Somalia—so the question that my hon. Friend poses does not arise at the moment.

Mr. Alun Michael – MP for Cardiff South and Penarth

Does the Minister accept that the people of northern Somalia, that is, the Somaliland Republic, who have strong links with this country through family ties and the service that they rendered in successive world wars, are caught in a trap? Unless they can achieve stability and good administration, they cannot win recognition from Britain or the international community, but without recognition and help, they are unlikely to be able to create the administration, peace, and stability to which I am sure the Minister also aspires. Will he seek a creative way of trying to help the people in the north?

Mr. Lennox-Boyd

I am sure that my noble friend, the Minister for Overseas Development, would look kindly on initiatives to help the hard-pressed people in the north, along the lines that the Hon. Gentleman suggests, were it possible to deliver aid to that area. The prime obstacle in the way of helping in any part of Somalia is the security situation—though we have managed to provide some help to the north in recent times.