London, UK — Marking the 65th anniversary of Somaliland’s independence, a cross-party group of UK lawmakers is set to demand that the British government formally recognize Somaliland as an independent nation. The All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Somaliland will launch its report, “Roadmap to Recognition,” at the House of Commons on Thursday, June 26th.

Chaired by Sir Gavin Williamson MP, the APPG argues that recognition is driven by compelling economic, strategic, and moral imperatives. The report positions Somaliland as a critical potential democratic partner for the UK in the volatile Horn of Africa, highlighting its self-governed stability, democratic processes, and sovereign institutions established since declaring independence from Somalia in 1991.

Key arguments presented in the report include:

UK Leadership Role: Emphasizing the UK’s unique responsibility due to deep historical ties, a significant Somaliland diaspora within Britain, and its current role as the UN Security Council’s “penholder” for Somalia. Strategic Partnership: Advocating recognition to secure a stable, democratic ally in a geopolitically crucial region, offering the UK enhanced influence and security cooperation. Economic Opportunity: Highlighting potential for new commercial markets and investment avenues unlocked by formal diplomatic relations. Moral Imperative: Framing recognition as just reward for Somaliland’s sustained achievement in building peace and democratic governance “against all the odds.”

The report proposes concrete steps for implementation, notably recommending the establishment of an “Independence Institution.” This body would provide the UK government with independent technical advice, develop policy options, and oversee the execution of agreed-upon initiatives related to recognition.

Sir Gavin Williamson stated, “In a world that is becoming more unpredictable and unstable, the United Kingdom needs all the friends and allies it can get. Somaliland has built a stable and democratic society against all the odds, and is a bastion of good governance in an otherwise volatile region.”

He further outlined the tangible benefits: “Not only would recognizing Somaliland grant the UK an immense strategic advantage in the Horn of Africa, but it would also open up new commercial opportunities and new markets. Moreover, recognizing Somaliland’s efforts to promote democratic governance would send a strong signal to other developing nations.”

Concluding his remarks, Williamson made a clear call for urgency: “Somaliland deserved recognition when it re-established its independence from Somalia in 1991. The next best time to recognize Somaliland is now.”

The report launch signals mounting parliamentary pressure on the UK government to reassess its long-standing policy of non-recognition towards Somaliland, framing the decision as both a strategic necessity and a moral obligation.

