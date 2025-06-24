WASHINGTON D.C. & LONDON, June 24, 2025 – Momentum is building in both the United States Congress and the UK Parliament for the formal recognition of Somaliland as an independent nation, with lawmakers on both sides of the Atlantic framing the move as a critical strategic decision, not merely a symbolic gesture.

The push intensified on June 12th when US Congressman Scott Perry (PA-10) introduced H.R. 3992, the “Republic of Somaliland Independence Act.” The bill aims to redirect US foreign policy to formally acknowledge Somaliland’s three decades of de facto independence from Somalia, highlighting its value as a stable, democratic partner in the volatile Horn of Africa.

“For more than three decades, Somaliland demonstrated the kind of governance, stability, and cooperation that America should support,” declared Congressman Perry. “Foreign adversaries are on the march in Africa and around the globe, and it’s in our national interest to strengthen relationships with reliable partners who share our values and contribute to our security—whenever and wherever possible.”

The bill has garnered bipartisan support, with cosponsors emphasizing Somaliland’s strategic location straddling key global shipping lanes near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and its proven record of internal stability, democratic elections, and counter-terrorism efforts – a stark contrast to the fractured governance in Mogadishu.

“Somaliland has established itself as a stable, democratic, and reliable partner in East Africa. As China expands its influence across the globe, strengthening our alliances with free nations like Somaliland is more important than ever,” stated Congressman Andy Ogles (TN-05). “I support the people of Somaliland in their pursuit of independence and look forward to building a strong partnership with them as allies.”

Congressman Pat Harrigan (NC-10), an original cosponsor, pointed to tangible benefits: “This is a smart, strategic bill… They’ve governed themselves peacefully for decades, built strong ties with Taiwan, and refused to bow to the Chinese Communist Party. They’ve even offered the U.S. military access to a key port in the Gulf of Aden. That’s what a real partner looks like, and it’s time we treated them like one.”

“It is a simple fact that Somaliland is a sovereign and self-governing nation separate from Somalia, and U.S. policy should reflect that,” said Congressman Tom Tiffany (WI-07).

The congressional effort received significant backing from the Senate level as well. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) recently championed recognition, telling the Washington Examiner, “I believe that a serious conversation about U.S. recognition of Somaliland is both necessary to advance clarity about America’s national security interests, and is long overdue. A stable, long-term, and clearly defined partnership between the U.S. and Somaliland would be mutually beneficial.”

He hailed Somaliland as “a beacon of hope” for its democratic progress.

Parallel Push in the UK Parliament

Mirroring the US legislative action, the UK’s All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Somaliland is set to launch a major report on June 26th, titled “Roadmap to Recognition,” coinciding with the 65th anniversary of Somaliland’s original independence. The report will formally call on the British government to recognize Somaliland.

Chairing the APPG, Sir Gavin Williamson MP issued a strong statement: “In a world that is becoming more unpredictable and unstable, the United Kingdom needs all the friends and allies it can get. Somaliland has built a stable and democratic society against all the odds, and is a bastion of good governance in an otherwise volatile region.”

Sir Gavin outlined compelling reasons for UK leadership: “Not only would recognizing Somaliland grant the UK an immense strategic advantage in the Horn of Africa, but it would also open up new commercial opportunities and new markets. Moreover, recognizing Somaliland’s efforts to promote democratic governance would send a strong signal to other developing nations.” He concluded unequivocally, “Somaliland deserved recognition when it re-established its independence from Somalia in 1991. The next best time to recognize Somaliland is now.”

Strategic Imperative

Lawmakers in both nations consistently emphasize that recognition is driven by hard-nosed strategic interests. They cite Somaliland’s offer of:

Red Sea access for naval and commercial shipping.

Proven counterterrorism and counterpiracy support.

Contribution to regional stability as a democratic ally.

The concurrent legislative and parliamentary efforts signal a potential watershed moment for Somaliland’s three-decade quest for international recognition, framed by US and UK proponents as essential for advancing security and democratic partnerships in a region of growing geopolitical competition. Both the US bill (H.R. 3992, currently in the House Foreign Affairs Committee) and the UK APPG report represent concrete steps toward that goal.