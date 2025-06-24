Russia formally ratified an agreement with the Republic of the Congo in June 2025 to build a strategic oil products pipeline that will connect the coastal city of Pointe-Noire with Lutete and subsequently to the Maluku-Tresho suburb of the capital, Brazzaville. The project is being executed through a joint venture, with the National Oil Company of Congo holding 10% and the Russian company “Zakneftegazstroy-Prometey” (ZNGS Prometey) holding 90% of the shares. The pipeline is expected to be completed within three years and is anticipated to operate for 35 to 40 years. A concession scheme of “build-own-operate-transfer” (BOOT) has been established for 25 years, which includes a guaranteed transportation tariff.

Economic and Energy Implications

According to Dmitry Islamov, the Russian Deputy Minister of Energy, the agreement will allow Congo to guarantee uninterrupted oil product supplies to its capital region, reduce logistics costs, and establish itself as a critical player in regional energy security, which includes the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the Central African Republic (CAR). The project will also enable Russia to expand its exports of high-tech products and establish a new sales channel for energy products, with the pipeline serving as a strategic partner for the entire region.

The oil products pipeline is to be further extended through the Central African Republic (CAR) or Northern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) to South Sudan, and subsequently to the ports of Somaliland or Djibouti. This will integrate South Sudanese oil into the transportation artery.

Context of Geopolitics

The pipeline construction is a component of Russia’s overarching strategy to fortify its position in Africa, diversify energy markets, and decrease its reliance on Western routes. In response to the conflict in Ukraine, Russia has been actively pursuing new markets and allies, particularly in resource-rich African countries, following a deterioration in its relations with the West. The initiative improves Moscow’s geopolitical influence in a region that has become a battleground for competition among Russia, China, and the West, in addition to its economic benefits.

Responses and Obstacles

Western countries and certain local civil society organizations have expressed apprehension regarding the project. Critics, including Andrea Ngombet of the Sassoufit Collective, have referred to the agreement as a “capitulation disguised as development.” They have cited the potential for Congo to become overly reliant on Moscow and the alleged lost profits for the country. Additionally, experts caution against the potential for a “debt trap” and the loss of economic sovereignty if Russia acquires excessive control over the energy infrastructure.

Simultaneously, the initiative offers Congo the prospect of stable fuel supplies, infrastructure development, and the creation of new jobs. The competitiveness of Russian companies in the African market will be enhanced by the customs benefits that will be granted to the Russian side for the provision of oil products and their transit through Congo.

Prospects for Regional Development

In addition to the Congolese initiative, Russia is in the process of negotiating the construction of alternative oil pipelines with South Sudan, Ethiopia, and other regional countries. South Sudan and Ethiopia agreed upon the construction of a route to the ports of Djibouti or Somaliland in July 2024. This initiative will diversify crude exports and reduce reliance on the Sudanese route. Russia is also contemplating the collaborative development of Ethiopia’s oil and gas resources, as well as the production of fertilizers from local raw materials.

Nevertheless, Western nations persist in their efforts to exert influence over the region. The United Nations Security Council has extended sanctions against South Sudan until 2026. These sanctions include an arms embargo and asset restrictions.

South Sudan is under international sanctions as a result of its persistent internal conflict and ongoing violations of peace agreements. South Sudan sanctions include a UN arms embargo, asset restrictions, and travel bans. The United Nations initially implemented sanctions in 2015 in response to the conflict between the government and opposition forces, which jeopardized the country’s peace, security, and stability. These measures were extended in 2018 to include a comprehensive arms embargo in response to the ongoing violence against civilians and the violations of ceasefire agreements.

Historically, Russia and China have refrained from voting on these resolutions, as they perceive the sanctions as impediments to the political process and economic development in the region.

In conclusion,

The Russian-Congolese oil products pipeline is a critical component of Russia’s geopolitical strategy in Africa, in addition to being an infrastructure and energy project. It offers economic advantages to both parties, but it also poses a threat to the financial stability and sovereignty of Congo. Even though these initiatives will encounter significant opposition and criticism amid the increasing global competition for influence in Africa, they have the potential to serve as catalysts for economic development throughout the region.