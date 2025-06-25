Somaliland Whistleblower Honored Amid Arrest Threats and Family Intimidation

HARGEISA, Somaliland – Veteran journalist and press freedom advocate Mohamoud Abdi Jama, widely known as “Xuuto,” was awarded the inaugural Somaliland Whistleblower Award on International Whistleblower Day, June 23rd, even as he faces an arrest order and escalating intimidation from authorities.

The Somaliland Human Rights Defenders Network (SHRDN) and Grassroots Democratic Movements jointly bestowed the honour on Xuuto, the former Chairman of the Somaliland Journalists Association (SOLJA), recognizing his two-decade-long commitment to exposing systemic corruption and demanding accountability from powerful institutions. Xuuto has reportedly been imprisoned over 20 times on politically motivated charges throughout his career.

Award Overshadowed by Crackdown

The recognition comes amidst a severe crackdown targeting Xuuto. According to the SHRDN, Somaliland’s National Security Council – which includes senior security ministers and military commanders – has issued orders for Xuuto’s “immediate arrest.” This follows his recent whistleblowing reports demanding transparency concerning the leasing of the Berbera Military Airport and Port to the United States.

Xuuto is currently in hiding in the capital, Hargeisa.

Family Targeted in Escalating Intimidation

The situation escalated alarmingly on June 20, 2025. Somaliland security forces seized a vehicle belonging to Xuuto’s wife while she was travelling with their children during the early morning hours in Hargeisa.

The SHRDN condemned this act as “a serious human rights violation” and “a dangerous precedent for silencing dissent,” representing direct intimidation against the whistleblower’s family.

Urgent Calls to Somaliland Government

Suleiman Bolaleh, a Human Rights Defender associated with the SHRDN, issued an urgent call to the Somaliland government:

1. Immediately and unconditionally return the confiscated vehicle to Xuuto’s family.

2. Immediately suspend the alleged unlawful detention order against Xuuto, reportedly issued without due process or a competent court order.

3. Cease all harassment, intimidation, and retaliation against Xuuto and his family.

4. Protect journalists and whistleblowers in accordance with Somaliland’s constitution and international human rights law.

“On this day of global recognition for whistleblowers,” Bolaleh stated, “we urge Somaliland’s authorities to uphold the principles of accountability, transparency, and the rule of law. Targeting whistleblowers not only violates their rights—it erodes public trust and undermines democracy.”

The juxtaposition of Xuuto’s prestigious national award with the reported state-sanctioned threats against him and his family highlights the perilous environment for those exposing alleged wrongdoing in Somaliland. The international community and human rights organizations are expected to closely monitor the government’s response to the urgent demands issued by the SHRDN.

Media Contact:

hornwatch@hotmail.com

+1 (510) 640-2727

Secure Contact for Whistleblower:

Xuuto2015@gmail.com