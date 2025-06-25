This article, “Somaliland at 65: Resilience, hopes for recognition,” written by Somaliland’s new envoy to Kenya, Mohamed A. Omar, commemorates the 65th anniversary of Somaliland’s initial independence on June 26, 1960. It argues that Somaliland, despite lacking international recognition, has built a functional and democratic state since reclaiming its sovereignty in 1991.

Somaliland at 65: Resilience, Hopes for Recognition

By Mohamed A. Omar

Former Foreign Minister

Somaliland

Today, 65 years ago, on June 26, 1960, the people of Somaliland raised a free flag in the skies over Hargeisa, the birthplace of the first independent Somaliland republic recognized by over 30 countries. Both Somalia and Kenya were under colonial administration at that time. But after a short period. The new independent Somaliland merged with Somalia in a voluntary union with Somalia when it gained its independence from Italy on July 1 of that year, with the aim of uniting all Somali-populated areas in the Horn and East Africa—a goal that history proved to be unattainable.

Although that independence lasted shortly after the merger, it was not extinguished. In 1991—amidst the collapse of the Somali state—Somaliland reclaimed its sovereignty. Today, we mark a dual legacy: one of historic independence and one of modern endurance.

Over the past three decades, Somaliland has defied the odds. In a region often associated with protracted conflicts and fragile governance, Somaliland has written an altogether different narrative—of grassroots reconciliation, bottom-up institution building, and democratic resilience. It has conducted an inclusive national reconciliation process, inaugurated successive governments through the ballot box, and weathered economic and security storms with stoicism.

Democracy in Somaliland is not performative—it is participatory. Somaliland has held multiple presidential, parliamentary, and local council elections and experienced peaceful transfers of power. Our national identity card and voting system are biometric. Our courts function independently. Our civil society is vigilant. While imperfections remain, as they do in any maturing democracy, our commitment to reform is resolute.

Economically, Somaliland has laid the groundwork for transformation. Berbera Port, once a relic of colonial geopolitics, has become a cornerstone of regional connectivity. The Berbera Corridor now links the Red Sea to the heart of the Horn of Africa, offering Ethiopia and other landlocked nations a new lifeline to global trade. Livestock exports sustain rural livelihoods, while diaspora investment has revitalized education, technology, and health sectors.

Diplomatically, the case for Somaliland’s recognition grows more persuasive. Our stability contributes to maritime security in the Gulf of Aden. Our cooperation with international partners has helped deter terrorism and human trafficking along strategic sea lanes. And our governance model offers a tangible example that local ownership can yield national legitimacy.

Yet, recognition remains elusive—not because Somaliland has failed to meet the criteria of statehood, but because the international community remains trapped in the inertia of outdated frameworks.

As we commemorate Somaliland’s 65th year of independence, we do so with pride, but not complacency. Somaliland may be unrecognized, but it is not invisible. And as history has shown, dignity rooted in self-determination cannot be denied forever.

Dr. Mohamed A. Omar is the newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Somaliland to the Republic of Kenya. He previously served as Somaliland’s Minister of Foreign Affairs as well as Minister of Trade and Investment.

