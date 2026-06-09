Has Washington handed Turkey the strategic upper hand in the Horn of Africa? A new analysis by Siyad Madey argues that Washington’s latest Somaliland policy effectively strengthens Turkey’s position in the Horn of Africa while undermining U.S. strategic interests around the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait

By Siyad Madey

Washington’s June 2026 report to Congress on Somaliland declared Somaliland a region of Somalia, handing Ankara a strategic gift, validating Mogadishu’s most revanchist instincts, and foreclosing America’s most credible option for diversifying military access along the world’s most contested maritime corridor.

The State Department states that “the United States recognizes the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia, which includes the region of Somaliland.” Somaliland is not a de facto state, but rather, a region. This is the language of Mogadishu and Ankara, not the language of a government that takes Red Sea security seriously.

The State Department’s Africa Bureau is executing its default posture regardless of what the map and the threat environment demand.

The report’s internal contradictions are stark. Having classified Somaliland as a Somali region, the authors acknowledge that Somaliland’s position near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait makes it a potential partner for securing freedom of navigation from the Red Sea to the Indian Ocean. They praise Berbera’s port and airfield and note American interest in Somaliland’s critical minerals. Then, having catalogued all this value, they subordinate it to Mogadishu’s veto.

The State Department’s Africa Bureau is executing its default posture regardless of what the map and the threat environment demand. That is institutional inertia, and it has consequences.

The Iran-backed Houthi campaign against Red Sea shipping continues. Camp Lemonnier in Djibouti, America’s only permanent base in Africa, now sits alongside seven other foreign militaries, with a Chinese base seven miles from American forces, constraining operational freedom.

Berbera would answer that problem. The port offers deepwater capacity along the main Red Sea-to-Indian Ocean shipping artery. The Emirati-renovated airfield runs nearly 2.5 miles and can accommodate heavy transport and combat aircraft.

In November 2025, U.S. Africa Command’s commander inspected these facilities and was enthusiastic. Somaliland has offered the United States basing rights and access to critical minerals, including lithium and coltan, in exchange for formal recognition. The State Department just said no.

Turkey seeks to fill the vacuum. Ankara’s entrenchment in Somalia now accelerates. In 2017, Turkey established Camp TURKSOM, its largest overseas military base, in Mogadishu and has trained more than 15,000 Somali soldiers since.

In February 2024, Ankara secured a ten-year defense agreement to build Somalia’s navy from the keel up. It manages Mogadishu’s port and airport. It has deployed tanks to secure a facility north of the capital that functions as a missile range. A Turkish military academy graduate now commands the Somali National Army.

On April 12, 2026, three Turkish F-16s flew over Mogadishu’s Ministry of Defense during the Somali National Army’s 66th anniversary parade, the first public confirmation of Turkish manned combat aircraft in Somalia.

The jets had arrived in January 2026, for joint operations against al-Shabaab, accompanied by T129 Atak attack helicopters. Turkish ground forces had already participated in combat in the Middle Shabelle region, the first confirmed Turkish frontline engagement in Somalia.

Ankara is not fighting al-Shabaab on Somalia’s behalf. It is building a client state, a Somalia so dependent on Turkey that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s preferences become Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s policy. Erdoğan’s preference is unambiguous: Somaliland stays a Somali region.

Israel’s December 2025 recognition of Somaliland generated immediate Turkish outrage because a recognized Somaliland, anchored to Israel and the United Arab Emirates, would cut across Ankara’s control of the Gulf of Aden approaches. Turkey’s entire Horn strategy rests on the fiction that Somalia is sovereign over waters it does not police and a region it lost in 1991. The State Department’s report perpetuates that fiction.

Turkey’s entire Horn strategy rests on the fiction that Somalia is sovereign over waters it does not police and a region it lost in 1991.

Washington’s partners see what Washington does not. Dubai-based DP World has committed $442 million under a 30-year concession to transform Berbera into a regional trade and logistics hub, while the United Arab Emirates operates a military base at the site, approved by Somaliland’s parliament in 2017.

Israel has recognized Somaliland and is planning a military presence on the African shore of the Gulf of Aden, opposite Houthi-controlled Yemen. India has signaled interest in the same corridor as part of a broader counter-Iran alignment. These countries are building a Red Sea security architecture at Berbera without the United States.

The congressional backstory compounds the embarrassment. The report was mandated precisely because Congress was dissatisfied with Somaliland inertia. The Somaliland Partnership Act, incorporated into the fiscal year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, required annual State Department assessments, a signal that the old “One Somalia” consensus needed re-examination.

The response was a bare-bones document that restates the very policy Congress was questioning, then posts it to the department website as evidence of compliance. The Africa Bureau, having lobbied against the Somaliland provisions in 2023 and lost, has found a way to comply procedurally while gutting the intent entirely.

The Jerusalem precedent is instructive. For decades, Congress pushed recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. Successive administrations refused, based on State Department advice, until a president chose to act and the embassy moved. That past now becomes prologue given that logic of a subordinated and subjugated Somaliland is unrealistic and runs contrary to U.S. interests. Until then, however, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and his Africa Bureau have handed Turkey and China a strategic victory.

Published originally at The Middle East Forum on June 08, 2026

About the Author

Siyad Madey

Siyad Madey is a Nairobi-based lawyer and policy analyst with over twenty-five years of experience across the public and private sectors in East Africa and the Horn of Africa. He previously served more than fifteen years in Kenya’s National Bank.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Saxafi Media.