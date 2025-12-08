Somaliland and Taiwan strengthened their maritime security pact as a Taiwanese Coast Guard delegation completed an extended visit focused on joint patrols, training, and coastal defense

HARGEISA, Somaliland — Somaliland and Taiwan have stepped into a new phase of strategic cooperation after a senior Taiwanese Coast Guard delegation concluded an extended working visit to the Horn of Africa nation, signaling that the security relationship between the two democracies is moving decisively from symbolic diplomacy to operational action.

Somaliland’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Abdirahman Dahir Adan Bakal, flanked by Director General Mohamed Abdirahman, formally received the delegation in Hargeisa during a series of meetings that underscored a growing, high-stakes partnership in maritime defense, coastal security, and the broader Red Sea–Gulf of Aden corridor.

“This cooperation is not just diplomatic—it is practical, technical, and strategic,” Minister Bakal said during the meeting, according to officials present. “Somaliland and Taiwan share a commitment to secure waters, protect global trade, and strengthen democratic partnerships.”

The visiting delegation, led by Hsu Chi-Yeh, a senior director in Taiwan’s Coast Guard Administration, spent several days working directly with Somaliland’s maritime units. Their mission: to advance joint patrol planning, improve coastal surveillance, and reinforce interoperability in the Gulf of Aden—one of the world’s most vital shipping lanes, through which roughly one-third of global trade passes.

Hsu praised the collaboration, saying Taiwan was “deeply appreciative of the warm reception” and ready “to further enhance joint efforts in maritime security and to broaden overall cooperation.” He added that the visit marked “a meaningful shift from agreements to implementation.”

A Security Partnership Enters Its Most Active Phase

The extended visit builds on the July 24 Coast Guard Cooperation Agreement, a landmark pact signed in Taipei that outlined a framework for:

Joint maritime search-and-rescue operations

Counter-piracy and anti–illegal fishing measures

Technical support, equipment transfer, and coastal defense technology

Training and capacity building for Somaliland’s Coast Guard

Coordination on securing key international shipping corridors

During this latest visit, diplomats say both sides agreed in principle to launch combined patrols, with Taiwanese vessels expected to sail alongside Somaliland Coast Guard units in the Gulf of Aden.

According to officials familiar with the discussions, the cooperation has already moved into an “operational phase,” with Taiwanese officers conducting capacity-building workshops, advising on surveillance technology, and reviewing response procedures for maritime threats.

“This is a partnership rooted in shared security concerns and shared democratic values,” Director General Mohamed Abdirahman said. “We are building an architecture that will protect our coastline, enhance regional stability, and open economic opportunities for our people.”

A Coastline With Untapped Potential—and Growing Strategic Weight

With 850 km of coastline, much of it rich in fisheries and offshore economic potential, Somaliland stands to benefit from Taiwan’s technological know-how in marine resource management and the blue economy.

The Red Sea–Gulf of Aden corridor has also become an increasingly contested zone amid escalating global geopolitical competition. Piracy threats, illegal fishing networks, smuggling routes, and regional instability have put new pressure on coastal states to secure the waters.

“Somaliland has already demonstrated that it can keep its coastline safe from piracy,” a senior Taiwanese official noted. “This agreement strengthens that capacity and prepares both sides for emerging threats.”

The latest developments arrive at a time when Somaliland is receiving heightened international attention. The 2025 U.S.–China Economic and Security Review Commission (USCC) report highlighted Somaliland as “a strategically important hub for political, security, and global resource competition,” noting that the territory has become “a magnet for great-power interest.”

The report also warned that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has expanded political pressure on Somaliland by backing Somalia and attempting to block Taiwan’s outreach in the region—part of a wider strategic contest playing out across the Indian Ocean and Horn of Africa.

Taiwan Stands Firm Amid Rising Geopolitical Pressures

Taiwan’s President Lai Ching-te recently defended the growing security and diplomatic relationship with Somaliland, arguing that “democracy should resist any pressure from abroad” and that Taipei remains committed to its partnerships with fellow democratic entities.

Somaliland remains one of only a dozen governments worldwide that maintain formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan. The partnership, established with reciprocal representative offices in 2020, has since expanded across security, education, technology, health, and governance.

“The cooperation between Somaliland and Taiwan is not aid-based,” Taiwanese Ambassador Allen Lou said recently. “It is a long-term partnership built on shared values and mutual respect. Both of our democracies are seeking recognition and meaningful space in the international community.”

A Subtle but Clear Geopolitical Message

Though neither government uses confrontational language, the length and depth of the Taiwanese delegation’s visit sends a clear signal: “Hargeisa and Taipei intend to widen their cooperation—even as the geopolitical cost rises.”

For Taiwan, Somaliland offers a rare strategic foothold in the Horn of Africa and a partner that openly defies Beijing’s political pressure. For Somaliland, Taiwan provides technical capability, international visibility, and a democratic ally at a time when global powers are reassessing security in the Red Sea region.

The partnership is now poised to expand further, with maritime security emerging as its strongest pillar yet.

“This cooperation shows the world that Somaliland is ready to contribute to international security,” Minister Bakal said. “Our democratic partners understand our strategic value—and we welcome that understanding.”