The recent disrespectful demand by a Somali Member of Parliament and advisor to Somalia’s president, Abdirahman Abdishakur, for the removal of Somaliland President Muse Bihi is a troubling development that threatens Somaliland’s sovereignty and democracy.

Abdishakur’s call for the installation of a pro-Somalia candidate in the upcoming presidential election reveals a blatant attempt to interfere in Somaliland’s internal affairs, undermining its sovereignty. This disrespectful demand not only undermines the country’s democratic process but also puts the stability and sovereignty of Somaliland at risk. Somalia’s alleged justification for intervention, citing Ethiopia’s involvement, paints a worrying picture of external interference in Somaliland’s political landscape.

Abdishakur’s statement, posted on Facebook and written in Somali, explicitly states that Somalia has no choice but to interfere in Somaliland’s presidential election to install its preferred candidate. This clear attempt to influence the election stems from the fear that, without interference, Ethiopia will maintain President Bihi in power. The statement further reveals Somalia’s desire to see President Bihi leave power, suggesting a calculated attempt to destabilize Somaliland and undermine its democratically elected leader.

Abdishakur’s inflammatory rhetoric goes beyond simple interference. He calls on Somaliland opposition parties to unseat President Bihi, employing dog-whistle tactics and portraying them as responsible for ensuring the MoU with Ethiopia is not finalized. This obvious and intentional attempt to incite division and discord among Somalilanders is a dangerous tactic that threatens the country’s fragile peace and stability.

With Somalia pulling strings behind the scenes, the upcoming election in Somaliland has morphed into a battleground for competing interests. The imperative for a peaceful electoral process is overshadowed by Somalia’s veiled threats of supporting divisive strategies and insurgent groups to undermine Bihi’s administration. The specter of external interference looms large, casting a shadow of uncertainty over Somaliland’s political landscape.

In the midst of this chaos, the Waddani Party, Somaliland’s primary opposition force, finds itself at a crossroads. While the party’s chairman, Mr. Hirsi H. Hassan, has expressed reservations about the MoU with Ethiopia, internal dissent threatens to fracture its unity. Influential members have openly rejected the agreement, further muddying the waters of Somaliland’s political discourse.

As Somalia intensifies its efforts to sow discord and turmoil, the Waddani party’s stance on the MoU remains a pivotal point of contention. Somalia’s official stance, as articulated by Abdulrahman Abdulshakur, paints a troubling picture of external interference in Somaliland’s electoral process. The idea of forcing a favored candidate through hidden actions shows manipulation and subversion. The call for opposition parties to oust Bihi and prevent the MoU with Ethiopia from materializing underscores the high-stakes game being played out on Somaliland’s political stage.

As disinformation seeps into the fabric of Somaliland’s democracy, unity becomes an elusive ideal in the face of mounting external pressures. Somalia’s interference in Somaliland’s internal affairs is a clear violation of its sovereignty. The attempts to undermine the upcoming presidential election and influence the outcome to suit Somalia’s interests are unacceptable and dangerous. Such actions violate international law and undermine the principles of non-interference and self-determination.

The specter of external interference looms large, casting a shadow of uncertainty over Somaliland’s political landscape. The international community must also take note of Somalia’s blatant disregard for Somaliland’s sovereignty. The international community should urge Somalia to respect Somaliland’s right to self-determination and refrain from meddling in its internal affairs. Additionally, the international community should provide support to Somaliland in its efforts to maintain its stability and security.

The inflammatory statements made by Abdirahman Abdishakur MP are not only disrespectful but also a clear attempt to sow discord and chaos among Somalilanders. It is important for all political parties in Somaliland to come together and condemn this interference, and to distance themselves from such actions. It is crucial for Somaliland to stay united and resolute against external threats to its stability and sovereignty.

The upcoming presidential election is a crucial moment for Somaliland. It provides a chance for Somaliland to reaffirm its dedication to democracy and self-determination. By remaining united and condemning Somalia’s interference, Somaliland can ensure that the election is conducted peacefully and fairly and that the outcome reflects the will of the people.

Ultimately, the people of Somaliland are responsible for ensuring a peaceful and credible election. They must remain vigilant and resist any external attempts to manipulate the electoral process. The international community can play a supporting role by providing technical assistance and monitoring the elections to ensure their transparency and fairness.

The delicate situation in Somaliland presents significant challenges. Somalia’s interference, coupled with the upcoming elections, creates a volatile environment. It is imperative for all stakeholders to act responsibly and prioritize regional stability over individual interests. Only through dialogue, cooperation, and respect for Somaliland’s sovereignty can a peaceful and prosperous future be secured for the entire Horn of Africa region.

In conclusion, President Muse Bihi remains entangled in political machinations and external pressures as the struggle for Somaliland’s future persists. Amidst uncertainty and discord, the urgency for vigilance and unity is paramount. The path to stability and self-determination in Somaliland is at risk, overshadowed by the looming specter of external interference. As the dust settles on the battlefield of competing interests, the resilience of Somalilanders will be tested like never before.