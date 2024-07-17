The recent incident in Abudwaq has prompted widespread questioning of the United Nations’ decision to lift arms embargo on Somalia

The recent seizure of 16 tons of weapons by militias in Somalia, which were admitted to belong to the Somalia national army, has sparked a growing concern regarding the potential fallout of these arms falling into the hands of terrorists. The loot consisted of a significant cache of AK47s, RPGs, mortars, and ammunition, raising red flags about the possibility of these weapons contributing to further instability and conflict in the region.

This incident has prompted widespread questioning of the United Nations’ decision to lift the long-standing arms embargo on Somalia. Reports have indicated that the Somali government is attempting to smuggle arms into the country to arm allied tribal militias. However, the shipment, traveling by road, was intercepted and looted by opposition tribal militia, indicating a significant security breach.

The Republic of Somaliland has been the first country to express outspoken concerns about the uncontrolled proliferation of weapons in Somalia. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Somaliland released a statement expressing grave concern over the alarming escalation of arms proliferation in Somalia, stating that it “expresses grave concern over the alarming escalation of arms proliferation in Somalia.”

The statement also highlighted the success of Al-Shabaab in seizing substantial quantities of weaponry from government forces in central Somalia, further underscoring the severity of the situation. “In the past 3 months, Al-Shabaab has successfully seized substantial quantities of weaponry from government forces in central Somalia,” reads the statement.

Moreover, Somaliland has called upon the United Nations and the international community to urgently re-evaluate their decision to lift the arms embargo on Somalia. The Somaliland government has emphasized the potentially catastrophic consequences of the situation and urged immediate action to prevent further destabilization of the region. “Given the Mogadishu government’s apparent inability to secure its arms stockpiles, and the potential catastrophic consequences of this situation, the Somaliland government calls upon the United Nations and the International Community to urgently re-evaluate their decision to lift the arms embargo. We urge the international community to take immediate steps to address this crisis and prevent further destabilization of the region,” said Somaliland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In contrast, the Mogadishu regime has released a statement attempting to distance itself from the weapons smuggling fiasco. The regime admitted that the 16 tons of weapons seized by militias belonged to the Somalia national army, marking a significant acknowledgment of their involvement in the arms proliferation crisis. However, reports suggest that the government illegally smuggled the weapons to arm allied tribal militias, contradicting their official statement.

These developments raise serious concerns for regional security, particularly for Somalia’s neighbors, such as Somaliland, Ethiopia, and Kenya. The grave miscalculation by the UN in lifting the longstanding arms embargo on Somalia poses a significant threat to stability in the region, prompting urgent calls for intervention and reassessment.

Rashid Abdi, an analyst with the Sahan Research think-tank, called the incident “the single most serious incident of arms proliferation in central Somalia” and said some of the weapons would likely be bought by Al-Shabaab, an al Qaeda affiliate.

Writing on X, Abdi said it was a “clear case of why lifting the arms embargo on Somalia was a big strategic mistake.

The implications of this arms proliferation crisis extend beyond Somalia’s borders, necessitating a coordinated response from the international community. The need for thorough oversight and accountability in arms management is evident, requiring strategic measures to prevent further escalation of conflict and instability in the Horn of Africa.

Professor Tibor Nagy, the former US Assistant Secretary of State for Africa, and the former US Ambassador to Guinea and Ethiopia, called the incident “a farce,” and said that “Somalia’s al-Shabaab gets its firepower from the inept Somali regime’s own forces.”

Writing on X, Ambassador Nagy said, “Now that the UN has ended the arms embargo, we’ll see who actually gets weapons. This load included machine guns, anti-aircraft weapons, and RPGs. Sad.”

In conclusion, the recent events in Somalia underscore the critical importance of effective arms control and the ramifications of premature decisions regarding arms embargoes. The international community must carefully consider the long-term implications of such actions and work collaboratively to address the growing arms proliferation crisis, safeguarding regional security and stability.