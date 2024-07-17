A massive weapons cache was looted in Abudwaq, leading to the sale of AK-47s for $47

The recent violent clash and subsequent looting of a significant arsenal of weapons in Abudwaq, Galmudug, has sent shockwaves throughout the region, raising serious concerns about the implications for the upcoming Galmudug elections. The clash between local clan militia and an armed convoy resulted in the deaths of at least 20 individuals, and the subsequent looting of an expansive array of weaponry has sparked fears of increased violence and instability in the area.

The intercepted convoy, which consisted of two cargo trucks, was found to be transporting a staggering quantity of weaponry. The seized arsenal included 2,200 AK-47 assault rifles, 260 American-made M16 sniper rifles, 800 handguns, 350 Norinco Model NDM-86 Semi-Automatic Sniper Rifles with Scopes, and 200 Dshk heavy machine guns. Additionally, the second truck was loaded with ammunition and bulletproof vests. Shockingly, videos have emerged on social media showing jubilant locals flaunting these high-powered firearms, further amplifying concerns about the situation’s gravity.

This incident underscores the persistent challenge of illicit arms trafficking across the porous border between Somalia and Ethiopia. It also sheds light on the formidable task faced by authorities in maintaining control in this volatile region. The fact that these sophisticated weapons are now in the possession of untrained civilians has raised profound concerns among local security officials, with fears of significant and potentially devastating consequences.

Notably, reports from eyewitnesses indicate that AK-47 assault rifles are being sold for as little as $47, with handguns going for $100 in the aftermath of the looting. This sudden availability of weapons at such affordable prices has sparked fears of increased violence and conflicts within the region.

These arms’ origin and intended destination remain uncertain, but the incident has already ignited a political maelstrom. Allegations suggesting a potential link between a former officer of Somalia’s National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA), now a federal parliamentarian, and the Ethiopian military command have added a new dimension to the situation.

The former Deputy Director of NISA, Abdisalam Guled, has put forward the claim that the weapons, valued between $3-4 million, were procured by this individual on behalf of the Somali Federal Government. However, the government has vehemently denied these allegations, further complicating an already intricate and sensitive situation.

The authorities have initiated efforts to restore order and recover the looted weapons in Galmudug, but the prevailing atmosphere in the region remains deeply tense. The proliferation of such a substantial quantity of arms among civilians has deepened fears of escalating clan conflicts, retaliatory attacks, and widespread violence as the regional elections approach.

The incident in Abudwaq serves as a stark reminder of the severe consequences of illicit arms trafficking and the complex challenges surrounding security and stability in the region. The aftermath of this incident is likely to have far-reaching implications for the safety and security of the inhabitants of Abudwaq and the broader Galmudug region. Efforts to address and resolve the situation demand urgent attention and a concerted, multi-faceted approach to prevent further bloodshed and instability