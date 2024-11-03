In light of the recent escalation of violence in Qorilugud town, the Somaliland military has publicly affirmed its commitment to protect civilians and uphold the sovereignty of Somaliland. Military spokesman Abdi Abdullahi Hassan (Abdi Dheere) announced that the Somaliland National Army, in collaboration with the SSB civil army, has achieved notable victories over the past two days in the ongoing conflict with SSC Khatumo forces.

“The civil army (SSB) and the national army of Somaliland are united in defending our country against the enemy,” stated Abdi Dheere, highlighting the readiness of Somaliland’s military forces. He emphasized the critical importance of maintaining security to ensure that the upcoming elections scheduled for November 13 proceed smoothly. The recent confrontations, reportedly instigated by the SSC Khatumo forces, appear to be aimed at disrupting this democratic process.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has reported significant successes in this ongoing conflict, noting that Somaliland and SSB forces have successfully eliminated a deputy leader from Abdi Madobe’s faction in the Buhoodle area. Additionally, these joint forces displayed captured prisoners and military equipment, including two vehicles seized in the confrontations. While these developments mark a step forward, officials recognize that the full impact of the clashes remains to be assessed.

As the election date approaches, the conflict underscores the escalating tensions in the region. Intelligence reports indicate that SSC Khatumo terrorists, reportedly armed with advanced weaponry supplied from Somalia, Egypt, and Turkey, are preparing for a major offensive against Somaliland’s eastern Sanag region, potentially striking in early November 2024.

This situation presents not only a security challenge but also an existential crisis for Somaliland, a territory striving to maintain its status as a functioning democracy in the Horn of Africa. For months, SSC Khatumo forces, bolstered by external support, have been gearing up for an all-out assault on Somaliland. Videos circulating online show these militants parading with newly acquired military equipment, revealing the extent of their preparations and foreign backing.

The external interference complicating the situation further underscores the necessity for decisive action. Somalia’s efforts to undermine Somaliland’s independence ambitions through collaboration with Egypt and Turkey signify a concerted attempt to destabilize the region. Such activities are alarming, particularly for neighboring countries like Ethiopia, which has voiced concerns about the ramifications of the growing arms influx potentially exacerbating regional tensions and empowering terrorist organizations.

The threats posed by SSC Khatumo are dire, marked by the intention to conduct mass attacks and instill fear among the civilian population. The ramifications of the Somaliland government’s inaction could lead to catastrophic outcomes for the region, including widespread suffering and instability.

At this critical juncture, it is a rallying call for all Somalilanders to stand united in defense of their homeland. The situation demands collective support for the government and the brave soldiers fighting to protect the nation. Every citizen has a role in ensuring that Somaliland emerges from this turmoil as a resilient and democratic society.

As the military actively engages with these terrorist threats, the strength of unity and patriotism among the populace will be paramount. The time for action is now—support your country, join the fight for peace and security, and safeguard the democratic future of Somaliland.