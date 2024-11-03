As Somaliland approaches its crucial elections on November 13, 2024, the KULMIYE party, led by President Muse Bihi Abdi, stands poised for victory.

With a palpable wave of enthusiasm sweeping through the Republic, Bihi’s re-election campaign is not just about maintaining leadership; it’s a celebration of progress, unity, and a brighter future for Somaliland.

On the first day of the KULMIYE campaign, thousands of supporters gathered at Freedom Park in Hargeisa, draped in the colors of the KULMIYE party and the national flag. The energy was electric as enthusiastic crowds welcomed back their president with open arms and unwavering support.

The gathering served as a powerful reminder of the solid backing Bihi enjoys from the people of Somaliland, a testament to his firm leadership and vision for the nation.

The campaign kickoff featured not just jubilant supporters but also prominent figures in Somaliland’s political landscape. Accompanied by ministers, MPs, and members of the KULMIYE party’s campaign committee, President Muse Bihi Abdi addressed the throngs of dedicated supporters, thanking them for their steadfast commitment to the party and its values. He emphasized the significance of their voices in shaping Somaliland’s future and urged them to rally for a successful election on November 13.

“The enthusiasm and self-expression we see here are a testament to the strength of our party. You are the heartbeat of KULMIYE, and together we will continue to pave the way for development, stability, and prosperity in Somaliland,” Bihi passionately conveyed to throngs of supporters.

Following the rally in Hargeisa, Bihi journeyed to Burao in the Togdheer region and Berbera in the Sahil region, where the reception was equally grand. He was met with cheers and adoration from KULMIYE supporters who eagerly awaited his message. Addressing them, Bihi reaffirmed his commitment to serving the people and building on the progress made during his first term.

President Bihi’s leadership has been marked by significant strides in infrastructure, governance, and security—an incredible feat for a nation striving for international recognition while facing challenges from instability in neighboring Somalia. His vision centers around continued development, with an emphasis on fostering peace, unity, and economic growth.

With the support of KULMIYE, Bihi intends to further enhance Somaliland’s standing on the global stage, championing democratic values and inviting the world to recognize the achievements of a country that has established itself as a beacon of hope in a turbulent region. This ongoing commitment resonates deeply with the aspirations of the people.

As the election date draws near, there is a palpable sense of optimism regarding the likelihood of a KULMIYE victory. Muse Bihi Abdi’s re-election is widely predicted, and his supporters stand ready to mobilize their efforts to ensure his continued leadership. His approach combines robust governance with a heartfelt connection to the people, engendering loyalty that is evident in every rally and gathering.

Cast your votes on November 13, and together we will continue to write the story of Somaliland, one defined by strength, resilience, and extraordinary achievements.

As the KULMIYE party embarks on this final stretch of campaigning, President Muse Bihi Abdi embodies the hopes and aspirations of Somaliland. His leadership over the next five years is anticipated to drive progress forward, further strengthening the foundation for the democratic principles that underpin Somaliland. With unity and determination, the people of Somaliland will once again make their voices heard at the ballot box, ensuring a bright future with Muse Bihi Abdi at the helm.

