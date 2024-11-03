The National Electoral Commission (NEC) of Somaliland has embarked on an extensive training program for polling station staff, aiming to ensure a smooth and fair electoral process in the upcoming November 13, 2024 elections.

The three-day training initiative, launched on Saturday, will equip over 7,000 polling station staff with the necessary skills and knowledge to manage the elections effectively.

In his opening remarks, NEC Chairman Musa Hassan Yussuf emphasized the critical role polling clerks play in maintaining the integrity of the elections. He stressed that the training will empower staff to effectively fulfill their duties and contribute to a transparent and orderly election environment.

Training for Regional and District Staff

Meantime, the National Electoral Commission (NEC) of the Republic of Somaliland initiated a crucial training program for its regional and district staff on Wednesday. This training, held across various regions of Somaliland, is one of the most significant activities in the election process. The training covers essential topics such as:

Election Results Management Procedures Election Complaints Management Procedures Regulations for the Iris Biometrics Voter Verification System (IBVVS)

Somaliland has been at the forefront of adopting advanced technology to ensure transparent and fair elections. In 2017, the country made history by becoming the first to use Iris Recognition Technology in its presidential election. The IBVVS, introduced with the support of Taiwan, marks a significant milestone in global election history and underscores Somaliland’s commitment to strengthening its democratic institutions.

The IBVVS aims to advance transparency, accountability, fairness, and trust in Somaliland’s elections. This collaboration highlights the shared values of democracy, freedom, and the rule of law between Somaliland and Taiwan.

By investing in comprehensive training programs, the NEC is dedicated to maintaining the integrity of Somaliland’s electoral process. This initiative is a testament to the country’s commitment to democratic values and its determination to ensure free and fair elections.

As the elections approach, the NEC’s efforts to empower polling station staff and promote transparency and integrity in the electoral process will undoubtedly boost voter confidence. With this training program, Somaliland takes another step towards consolidating its democratic gains and solidifying its position as a beacon of democracy in the region.

By emphasizing the importance of election laws and professional conduct, the NEC is reinforcing its commitment to upholding the highest standards of electoral integrity. This training initiative is a clear indication of Somaliland’s dedication to transparent and accountable governance and its resolve to ensure the elections are conducted in a fair and orderly manner.