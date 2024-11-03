Somaliland NEC Hosts UK Delegation, Showcases Election Readiness

The National Electoral Commission (NEC) of Somaliland recently welcomed a UK delegation led by Mr. Christopher Pycroft, Development Director of the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), along with Mr. Ilyas Malek, Head of the UK Office in Somaliland, and Ms. Christina Toepell, Deputy Head of the British Office in Somaliland.

The delegation included several other officials.

The meeting focused on strengthening cooperation and support for Somaliland’s upcoming elections.

Discussions covered enhancing electoral processes and ensuring transparency in Somaliland’s democratic journey.

The NEC provided the UK delegation with a tour of its facilities, highlighting extensive preparations for the elections.

The NEC expressed gratitude for the UK’s vital support in advancing Somaliland’s democratic structures, emphasizing the importance of international partnerships for resilience and growth.

The visit underscored the NEC’s commitment to a credible electoral process and reinforced the strong ties between Somaliland and the United Kingdom in promoting democratic progress in the country.