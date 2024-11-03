SOMA Urges Somaliland Online Media to Promote Responsible Journalism Ahead of Elections

As the presidential and political party election campaign in Somaliland nears its climax, the Somaliland Online Media Association (SOMA) has issued a statement calling on online media outlets to demonstrate responsibility and patriotism in their reporting.

In a press release, SOMA Chairman Mustafa Abdi Mohamed, also known as Mustafa-Janaale, urged journalists to prioritize fact-based reporting and avoid spreading fake news that could potentially divide the nation.

Mustafa-Janaale emphasized the importance of responsible journalism during this critical period, implying that online media has a significant role in shaping public opinion. He appealed to journalists working in online media organizations to adhere to professional ethics and broadcast news from secure and reliable sources.

The SOMA Association specifically recommended that online media refrain from:

Promoting or endorsing any particular candidate or party during the campaign. Broadcast fake news that may cause confusion or undermine security. Spreading propaganda that could damage the reputation of the Republic of Somaliland. Publishing unverified news that may be manipulated by external forces seeking to destabilize the country.

Instead, SOMA urged journalists to focus on reporting accurate and reliable news from credible sources. Mustafa-Janaale emphasized that the National Electoral Commission (NEC) is the sole authoritative source for election results, and journalists should rely on official announcements from the NEC to ensure accuracy.

SOMA’s message serves as a timely reminder of the role online media plays in shaping the democratic process in Somaliland. As the online media landscape continues to grow and influence public opinion, SOMA’s guidelines provide a valuable benchmark for responsible journalism during this critical period.

As Mustafa-Janaale aptly notes, “The things we write today will be the history of tomorrow and the reference that depicts the image of Somaliland.” The online media has a responsibility to promote accurate and responsible reporting, ensuring that the legacy of Somaliland’s democratic process is marked by transparency, honesty, and integrity.

By adhering to SOMA’s guidelines, online media outlets can contribute positively to the electoral process, foster a culture of responsible reporting, and uphold the highest standards of journalism.

As Somaliland prepares to exercise its democratic rights on November 13, 2024, online media has a pivotal role to play in shaping public discourse and promoting a free and fair election.